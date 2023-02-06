ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nigeria's naira crisis: Supreme Court suspends banknote deadline

Nigeria's Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Friday's deadline to stop using old banknotes, which had caused a cash crisis in the country. Banks have not been releasing enough of the new naira notes, leading to desperate and chaotic scenes as people tried to get their hands on them. There were...
BBC

Nigeria election 2023 in Katsina: 'You let kidnappers take me, now you want my vote'

Many Nigerians live in constant fear of being kidnapped and held for ransom by armed gangs, especially in the north-west of the country, where thousands of people have had to flee their homes. The insecurity means many in the region, which has the country's largest number of registered voters, may not take part in the 25 February elections.
Washington Examiner

Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders

Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...
The Jewish Press

Israeli Envoy to Zambia Mugged Despite Bodyguards

Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
reinisfischer.com

Ilham Aliyev's Re-Election in 2013: A Look Back on Azerbaijan's Presidential Elections

The 2013 Presidential elections in Azerbaijan saw the re-election of incumbent President Ilham Aliyev, who secured 84.72% of the vote, according to the Central Election Commission. President Aliyev's victory was widely expected. In the years since the 2013 Presidential elections, President Aliyev has continued to lead Azerbaijan, consolidating his power...
The Independent

Wealthy Nigerian family members on trial over alleged organ-harvesting plot

A wealthy Nigerian couple plotted to bring a poor street trader to the UK to harvest his kidney for their daughter in exchange for up to £7,000 and the promise of a better life, a court has heard.Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, their 25-year-old daughter Sonia and medical “middleman” Dr Obinna Obeta allegedly conspired to exploit the 21-year-old man for his body part.It is claimed Sonia Ekweremadu was to have been the recipient of his kidney in a transplant operation at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north London.As part of the alleged plot, “elaborate” steps were taken to create the false...
BBC

New Zealand pilot taken hostage by separatists in Indonesia

A New Zealand pilot has been taken hostage by separatist fighters in Indonesia's Papua region. Philip Mehrtens, 37, was taken after his plane carrying five passengers was attacked after it landed in the remote mountainous province of Nduga. His abductors, the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), have told BBC...
marketscreener.com

IMF says Nigeria should consider extending banknote swap deadline

ABUJA (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Nigeria should consider extending a deadline to swap old banknotes because of the disruption to trade and payments being caused by a shortage of new notes. Nigerians have to turn in 1,000, 500 and 200 naira notes by Friday, when...
The Independent

Sweden PM says 'foreign actors' exploiting protests

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday denounced activists who burned the Quran and hanged an effigy of Turkey’s president in Stockholm as “useful idiots” for foreign powers who want to inflict harm on the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join NATO.“We have seen how foreign actors, even state actors, have used these manifestations to inflame the situation in a way that is directly harmful to Swedish security,” Kristersson told reporters in Stockholm, without naming any countries.The prime minister gathered leaders of Sweden’s parliamentary parties to discuss the national security situation amid rising tensions with Turkey and a...
marketscreener.com

South African rand weakens ahead of president Ramaphosa's speech

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as investors awaited potential news from President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address on Thursday. At 1532 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7900 against the dollar, about 1.3% weaker than its previous close. The dollar recovered slightly against...
Reuters

Uganda says it will not renew term of U.N. human rights office

KAMPALA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Uganda will not renew the mandate of the United Nations' rights office in the East African country and will rely on domestic institutions to safeguard rights, the government said, after the body flagged torture and unlawful detention sites.

