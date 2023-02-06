Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu rise massively in latest WTA Finals Race Update
After an exciting week of tennis where Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu got their maiden WTA trophies, we have a new WTA Race update with the mentioned players rising the most. The WTA Race shows up which players would be at the WTA Finals if the season ended on that day and this one is rather interesting. We only saw a few events so there are a lot of players who had a breakthrough performance and probably won't be there at the end of the year. On top is Sabalenka as a grand slam champion with Rybakina closely behind.
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko outlasts Danielle Collins in Abu Dhabi
No. 5 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia pushed past American Danielle Collins 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in two hours and 18 minutes in the first round of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Monday. Collins racked up an 11-6 edge in aces and saved nine of 13 break points in her...
tennisuptodate.com
Former tennis player Ipek Sonoglu calls on Venus and Serena Williams, Murray, Azarenka to help amid earthquake disaster in Turkey
A devastating earthquake happened in Turkey in the early hours of Tuesday morning and former Turkish player Ipek Sonoglu called on her former colleagues to help. Several powerful earthquakes hit Turkey in hours, leaving mass destruction and many casualties. The catastrophe prompted many countries to immediately issue assistance to the affected area in an effort to solve as many lives as possible and help the severely undermanned local responders.
tennismajors.com
WTA rankings update: Alycia Parks, Lin Zhu hit career highs after first WTA titles
American Alycia Parks and China’s Lin Zhu are the big mover in the WTA rankings this week, thanks to their first WTA Tour titles in Thailand and Lyon respectively. Parks beat world No 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 to win in Lyon and the 22-year-old climbs 28 places to No 51 in the latest list, also her career-high, after what was her 15th straight indoor win.
tennisuptodate.com
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023
Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
tennisuptodate.com
Madison Keys prevails in close encounter over Sloane Stephens in weekend exhibition match at Dallas Open
Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys faced off against each other in the Women's Tennis Classic exhibition match at the Dallas Open on Sunday. They kicked off the ATP 250 event, which will feature top talents including Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov. The tournament was originally supposed to...
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs believes Alycia Parks' serve is similar to that of peak Serena Williams - "That's how good it is when it goes in"
Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has heaped praise on Alycia Parks, claiming that she has what it takes to become a Grand Slam champion some day. Parks enjoyed a terrific last week, winning the Lyon Open by stunning World No. 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final. It was the 22-year-old's maiden WTA singles title, which propelled her to a career-best 51st in the world rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem pens note to fans after Davis Cup exit: "Some of my performances weren't what they should be"
Dominic Thiem was disappointed once more on the tennis courts as the Austrian player penned a letter to fans opening up about his most recent struggles. The Austrian faced Borna Coric in the Davis Cup losing the crucial match that allowed Croatia to advance past his country. It was the latest setback in a comeback attempt by Thiem that is yet to yield a notable result. He was compelled to share some words with fans following that loss writing on Instagram:
msn.com
Svetlana Romashina, seven-time Olympic champion artistic swimmer, retires
Russian Svetlana Romashina, the most decorated artistic swimmer in Olympic history with seven gold medals, announced her retirement at age 33. Romashina entered seven Olympic artistic swimming events and won all of them, starting in 2008. She won four Olympic titles in the team event and three in the duet (two with Nataliya Ishchenko and one with Svetlana Kolesnichenko).
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas cites Djokovic as his 'role model': "I take Djokovic as an example"
Stefanos Tsitsipas cited Novak Djokovic as his role model because, in his mind, the Serbian was the one to reach the highest level of tennis on the Tour which is what he aspires to do. Tsitsipas suffered yet another brutal loss just over a week ago when Djokovic beat him...
2023 BNP Paribas Open player list revealed, Djokovic & Nadal set to return
The player entry list for the upcoming BNP Paribas Open has been released with returning champions, including Novak Djokovic, set to return to Indian Wells. Defending champions Iga Swiatek – the current World No. 1 – and World No. 8 Taylor Fritz (a hometown favorite) headline the list of players headed to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this March The post 2023 BNP Paribas Open player list revealed, Djokovic & Nadal set to return appeared first on KESQ.
tennisuptodate.com
"My dad didn't want me to play" - Jessica Pegula recalls when her billionaire dad wanted her to skip Wimbledon following mom's cardiac arrest
American tennis star Jessica Pegula shone during the early stages of last year's Wimbledon - but her billionaire father urged her to skip the tournament altogether. The 28-year-old - known for being the richest in her sport in the world - tasted defeat after losing 6-2, 7-6 (5) to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.
SkySports
Novak Djokovic on Indian Wells entry list but expected to miss out again
Novak Djokovic was named on the entry list for the upcoming Indian Wells tournament on Wednesday, but he is expected to be barred from travelling to the United States due to his Covid vaccine status. The Serbian world No 1 is a five-time champion at the ATP 1000 event but...
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu crashes out of Abu Dhabi against Putintseva
Despite struggling with a shoulder injury in Hua Hin Andreescu opted to play in Abu Dhabi but she didn't do very well losing to Yulia Putintseva in straight sets 6-7(2) 2-6. Andreescu entered this match as a favourite but it was unclear how well her shoulder felt after she retired in Hua Hin just a few days ago. She opened well taking an early break but as soon as Putitnseva found her rhythm the match shifted in her favour. She broke back and was able to stick through a sequence.
NBC Sports
USA Boxing to skip world championships
USA Boxing will not send boxers to this year’s men’s and women’s world championships, citing “the ongoing failures” of the IBA, the sport’s international governing body, that put boxing’s place on the Olympic program at risk. IBA lifted its ban on Russian and...
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari battles past Nuria Parrizas Diaz in Abu Dhabi
The Greek player made a winning return after somewhat of a disappointing stay in Australia where she failed to reach her goals but she looked far better here. It was a straight-sets win for Sakkari who entered the match very motivated and it showed on the court. Aggressive and attacking, she was able to outhit her opponent and cruise to a rather quick 6-1 set. She did a lot of damage on the second serve of the Spaniard while being pretty solid on her own.
