New Haven Mayor Elicker gives annual State of the City address

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker delivered his annual State of the City Address on Monday night.

During the mayor’s address, Elicker talked about progress made during 2022 and what lies ahead for New Haven in 2023.

“We’ve come so far,” Elicker said during his address. “We’ve stabilized our finances.”

In 2022, he said more than 58 new businesses opened in the city, with more added every week.

In wake of the pandemic, he said he wanted to boost reading and math scores for students. He announced a new literacy and math initiative that would train staff and volunteers to provide additional tutoring for elementary school students.

This is Elicker’s second term in office, and during this time, he has had to face and deal with several challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elicker said that while five lives were lost this year to gun violence, that crime isn’t increasing. He pointed to a reentry welcome center program as a way to support residents who may turn to firearms.

The also touted 500 new affordable housing units, with 1,600 more in the pipeline.

Magaly Cajigas, who has lived in New Haven for 50 years, wants to see youth thrive. She wants additional investments in underserved communities.

“I feel for those individuals that don’t have the resources, that don’t have that available income, that are looking for apartments and affordable housing,” she said.

Elicker good things for the city are on the horizon.

“New Haven in truly on the move, and our future is bright,” he said. “Look, we have a long way to go, we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.