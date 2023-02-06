Read full article on original website
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
cryptoslate.com
South Korea issues guidance on security tokens, STOs
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) issued guidance on the regulation of security tokens and their issuance on Feb. 6. According to the regulator, digital assets that fit the characteristics of securities as defined in the Capital Markets Act, will be regulated as securities in the country. As per...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Overall market sentiment green as AI tokens establish their rise
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $7.5 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.07 trillion — up 0.7% from $1.06 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.7% and 0.7% to $443.44 billion and $201.07 billion, respectively. The...
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
binbits.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
cryptoslate.com
Hut 8 to merge with rival cryptocurrency mining firm US Bitcoin
Two notable Bitcoin mining firms, Hut 8 and US Bitcoin, have announced a merger as detailed in a press release published on Feb. 7. The merger will combine two of Hut 8’s sites in Canada with all four of US Bitcoin’s sites in the US. The combined firm will utilize 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites. The new company will be able to leverage an estimated 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of self-mining power across five sites.
Blockchain analyst firm Elementus raises funds at $160M valuation. Clients include Celsius and BlockFi creditors
The funding announcement reflects continuing investor interest in blockchain infrastructure and data analytics companies, even amid a Crypto Winter.
cryptoslate.com
Average BTC block size reaches new ATH at over 2 MB
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that Bitcoin (BTC) average block size reached a new all-time high by reaching 2.25 megabytes (MB). The chart above demonstrates the average block size of BTC since the beginning of 2022. A recent spike pushed the block size over 2 MB. The data indicates that the block size continues to grow at the time of writing.
cryptoslate.com
Bitvavo expected to receive at least 80% of DCG’s debt
Crypto exchange Bitvavo is expecting Digital Currency Group (DCG) to repay at least 80% of its debt to the exchange, according to a Reuters report. DCG owes €280 million to Bitvavo — which equates to over $300 million — as stated in the Reuters article. Bitvavo said:
cryptoslate.com
Lido’s staked Ethereum crosses 5M, Frax Ethereum on the rise
Liquid staking protocol Lido said its staked Ethereum on the Beacon Chain reached 5.05 million ($8.32 billion). LDO surged 18% to $2.45 in the last 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate data. The token rose by 16% in the previous seven days and 25% in the last 30 days. Lido dominates...
cryptoslate.com
3AC liquidators files against Kyle Davies for ignoring Subpoena order
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) liquidators alleged that 3AC co-founder Kyle Davis has openly ignored the court’s subpoena order, however, a motion was filed to extend the deadline till March 16. 3AC liquidators had filed a subpoena against Davis openly via Twitter on Jan. 5. The court order mandated the...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: AI tokens shine despite wider market sell-off
Since the last wMarket report, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $17.5 billion and currently stands at $1.06 trillion — down 1.6% from $1.08 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 2.7% and 0.81% to $441.19 billion and $199.95 billion, respectively. The...
cryptoslate.com
IRS broadens tax requirements for crypto to encompass everyone
The International Revenue Service (IRS) has updated its taxation and reporting requirements and broadened its scope to everyone who “has dealt” with digital assets, according to a Forbes report. All investors who received, earned, transferred, or sold digital assets in 2022 with the purpose of generating revenue are...
Genesis and parent company DCG reportedly strike deal with main creditors
The creditors who came to terms with the lending arm of Genesis and DCG are owed approximately $2.4 billion out of the total $3.4 billion the company reportedly owes.
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
cryptoslate.com
UK FCA warn crypto companies to comply with new ad regime or face imprisonment
The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned crypto companies to comply with the country’s new financial promotions regime or face up to two years imprisonment, according to a Feb. 6 statement. The FCA said its crypto promotions regulations would be similar to those guiding other high-risk investments. According to...
cryptoslate.com
Genesis-backed Coin Cloud files for bankruptcy on its ATM network
Cryptocurrency ATM company Coin Cloud has filed for bankruptcy, according to a document submitted to Nevada’s bankruptcy court on Feb. 7. Coin Cloud has up to 10,000 creditors, according to the filing. It also has $50 million to $100 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities.
