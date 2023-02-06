ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your ultimate Super Bowl food guide for North Jersey: Wings, sandwiches and more

By Joshua Jongsma, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

If you aren't into football or don't want to root for the Eagles or Chiefs, you can still look forward to the food on Super Bowl Sunday.

The time has come to start planning your spread. Fortunately, North Jersey has plenty of great options.

Here's a list of some of the best spots to pick up all your Super Bowl essentials. It's a mix of tried-and-true classics along with some lesser-known spots you may not have tried yet.

So check out our suggestions before you finalize your plans for the game.

Best wings in North Jersey

Sharky's: Clifton, Boonton and Alpha

Any discussion of wings in North Jersey has to include Sharky's. The iconic wing joint with locations in Clifton, Boonton and Alpha is pretty much always full on football Sunday so you can bring some of that feel to your Super Bowl party with a to-go order. In addition to just having good wings Sharky's is known for their variety of flavors. You can even mix them together so have some fun with it. We recommend parm pepper corn and Old Bay (combine them if you're feeling daring). Don't forget about the seafood options too.

Website: sharkyswingsnj.com

Blue 42: Elmwood Park

Much like Sharky's, Blue 42 in Elmwood Park has become a staple in the North Jersey wing scene. They take the variety of flavors to the next level with over 100 types. All the classics are there but you can create some conversation at your party by ordering the Nutella or peanut butter and jelly wings.

Website: blue42bar.com

Lauren's Chicken Burger: Carlstadt

Korean chicken can bring a new spin to your wings. Look no further than Lauren's in Carlstadt. You can mix it up even more with their signature chicken sandwiches. Our recommendation is the Texas BBQ sauce and to add a croffle (hybrid croissant and waffle).

Website: laurenschicken.com

Jimmy Geez: Haledon and West Milford

With two options that span the length of Passaic County in Haledon and West Milford, Jimmy Geez also stands among the elite wing spots. "Two great locations, one excellent time," as it says on its website. Since 1999 Jimmy Geez has been serving up wings in North Jersey and remains a trusted option for your Super Bowl meal.

Website: jimmygeez.com

Best sandwiches in North Jersey

Bogie's Hoagies: Hawthorne

Get your 3-foot sandwich here off Bogie's catering menu. Just make sure you have a table long enough to hold it. The party platter offers more variety for your sandwiches. Five hoagies (their wording not ours, before we start a debate on what to call those sandwiches in North Jersey) of your choice can be cut into 20 pieces, 5 inches each.

Website: bogieshoagies.com

For subscribers New North Jersey bakery focuses on miniature sweets

Millburn Deli: Millburn, Morristown and Montclair

The popular sandwich shop has grown from its namesake location into Montclair and Morristown. The catering menu will help for bigger parties or you can get a standard sandwich for yourself. Keep it extra Jersey by ordering the "Soprano," grilled chicken with pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, fresh basil, roasted red peppers and garlic mayo on pressed French bread.

Website: millburndeli.com

Nick's Sandwich Shop: Saddle Brook

This Saddle Brook shop in its eighth year may not get as many headlines as some of its counterparts in the region but don't overlook it. Known for chicken cutlets, Nick's also made our list for best meatball parms a few years back. Check out the catering menu to get a tray of breaded chicken or eggplant, among other options.

Website: Nick's Sandwich Shop on Facebook .

More savory dishes

Pizza (pick your favorite)

Look, I could list some of my favorite pizza places in the region. But if you care enough about food to read this story, odds are you already have a go-to pizzeria. Don't overthink it, pizza is good for any situation including the Super Bowl.

Zoelily Empanadas: Rockaway

Empanadas work well for parties with bigger groups. They're grab and go with minimal prep and cleanup. You can find the Zoelily food truck in Rockaway with its range of empanada fillings, including veggie and dessert to go along with the meat options. Try the salchipapas for an added indulgence.

Website: zoelilyempanadas.com

Cubby's: Hackensack

If Empanadas are the clean and easy party food, barbecue is its polar opposite. It's worth it though especially at one of North Jersey's top spots like Cubby's in Hackensack. Chow down on some ribs while you're watching the game and live it up. Cubby's various catering menus make it easy to get a lot of barbecue for however large your party grows. Also consider Brothers Smokehouse in Ramsey or Ruthie's in Montclair if it's your preference.

Website: cubbysbarbeque.com

Best desserts in North Jersey

Kevin's Slice of Heaven: East Rutherford

Two years ago, during a Super Bowl that coincided with a North Jersey snowstorm, we braved the elements to pick up an array of dessert from Kevin in East Rutherford. No regrets there. The chocolate krembos, reminiscent of a deluxe Mallomar, are a must.

Website: Kevin's Slice of Heaven on Facebook

Stuff by SJ: Montclair

Walk down the heart of Montclair's downtown on Bloomfield Avenue and you'll spot in the window the desserts by Stuff by SJ. You can order one of their cakes to make your get-together feel more like a party or the cupcakes for some grab-and-go options. They were recently named a Best of Essex winner for their desserts.

Website: stuffbysj.com

Cookie Connect: Ridgewood, Bloomfield, Hoboken and Morristown

You can grab cookies from one of Cookie Connect's locations in Ridgewood, Bloomfield, Hoboken or Morristown, and you'll have a good addition to your Super Bowl menu. But to do only that would be to miss the full experience. The real highlight here is the cereal shake. Also available in a cookie cup or on top of ice cream, you pick a cereal, a topping and a sweet sauce for a delicious and sugary combo. It's not the most convenient to bring for a group but find a way even if you need to go back another time.

Website: thecookieconnect.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Your ultimate Super Bowl food guide for North Jersey: Wings, sandwiches and more

