Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
OBITUARY: Margie Berry
Margie Berry, age 82 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. She had lived in La Vergne and was born in Ackerman, MS. Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by her son, Morris “Ed” Berry, Jr, her parents, Leon Hayes Berryhill, Octavia Prewitt Berryhill; her brothers, James, Kenneth and Russell Berryhill.
OBITUARY: William ‘Alan’ Hall
William “Alan” Hall, age 64 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com. For more...
OBITUARY: Wilson Douglas ‘Doug’ Taylor
Wilson Douglas “Doug” Taylor, age 96, went to his eternal home on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Center. He was farmer, Rutherford County Deputy Sheriff, Rutherford County Commissioner, and a Warden at the Rutherford County Correctional Facility. Doug was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church where he served as song leader, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.
OBITUARY: Matt Skoropat
Matt Skoropat, age 42, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Denver, Colorado but has been living in Rutherford County. Matt is survived by his parents, Timothy (Beverly) Skoropat and Diane (Scott) Bullington, daughter, Loralei Skoropat, brothers, Jacob (Misty) Skoropat...
OBITUARY: Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland
Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland, age 98, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at NHC Murfreesboro. Geraldine was born December 28, 1924, in Sandy, TN, to Estell Claude and Minerva Asberene Kennedy Overstreet. She was one of 14 children – altogether, 7 sisters and 7 brothers. She...
OBITUARY: Clyde Bowman
Clyde Bowman, age 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was a member of Salem Creek Church of Christ. Clyde proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, James Veston Bowman and Jessie Beulah...
OBITUARY: Jonathan Wilt
Jonathan Wilt, age 48 of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Everett Ronald Wilt and Sara Goldie Shaw Wilt. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Smith. Survivors...
OBITUARY: Melvin Palmer Brunstad
Melvin Palmer Brunstad, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. Melvin was born on November 14th, 1943 to parents Oscar and Hattie Brunstad of Hoquiam, Washington. Melvin and Elizabeth met while he traveled the corporate world. Melvin met Elizabeth, a Tennesse...
OBITUARY: Ernest ‘Ernie’ William Brothers Jr.
Ernest “Ernie” William Brothers, Jr. age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023, at the Tennessee Veteran’s Home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born on July 19, 1937, in Christiana, TN to the late Ernest W. Brothers, Sr., and Inez Williams Brothers. He...
OBITUARY: Margaret Lovene Huff
Margaret Lovene Huff, age 85, wife of Bobby R. Huff and a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at Diversicare of Smyrna. In September 1956, Margaret—who went by her middle name Lovene with family and friends—met Bobby R. Huff in Antioch, Tennessee, and they married on December 1, 1956. Margaret and Bobby went on to have four children, Sherry, David, Rhonda, and Steven.
OBITUARY: Mary Catherine Duvall
On the morning of, January 28, 2023, Mary Catherine Duvall (32) of Murfreesboro, TN, died in her home surrounded by her family. Mary Catherine was born December 4, 1990, in Nashville, TN, and has lived most of her life in Murfreesboro, TN. She graduated from Siegel High School in 2009,...
OBITUARY: Stephen Ray Collier
A man of many talents, a mama’s boy at heart, a friend to all and loved by many, it is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Stephen Ray Collier, 39, of Smyrna, Tennessee. As a young child, Stephen loved to play baseball, work in...
OBITUARY: Gail Dean ‘Tee’ Gorline
Gail Dean “Tee” Gorline, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1945 in Highland, IL and was a 1963 graduate of Greenville High School in Greenville, IL. Tee served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War....
Missing Person: Wendy Lane Jenson From Murfreesboro
Wendy Lane Jenson, 65, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5. Her family has not heard from her since her release from the hospital in Murfreesboro. Jenson has an extensive medical history. Jenson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.
MTE’s Chris Jones Receives Rutherford County Chamber’s Business Person of the Year Award
The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year. Jones was recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration held Tuesday, Feb.7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center. Chris Jones is...
Silver Alert Issued for 68-Year-Old Ridley Herrod Out of Lebanon
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued out of Lebanon for 68-year-old Ridley “Mack” Herrod. He was last seen in the area of S. College Street in Lebanon, wearing a red or blue jacket. Ridley “Mack” is 5’7″,weighs 236 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He has a...
Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 and 2021 Homicides
SMYRNA, Tennessee—A Smyrna man is behind bars after pleading guilty for the 2014 homicide of Danny J. Wright and the subsequent August 2021 homicide of Darian Williams. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Enrique Dane Decourcey, age 34, accepted a plea agreement in Rutherford County for second-degree murder for the homicide of Danny J. Wright resulting in a twenty-five-year sentence. Additionally, Decourcey pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Kentucky for the homicide of Darian Williams which includes a life sentence with a sentencing hearing on April 14, 2023.
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 7, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 7, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report. Last seen unknown. 2. Juan...
6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023
Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0