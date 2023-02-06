Read full article on original website
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Football rumours: Sanctions could stop Manchester City’s Jude Bellingham pursuit
What the papers sayManchester City have run into a seemingly immovable obstacle in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The club want to beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to the 19-year-old’s signature in the summer window but could be deterred by the threat of sanctions after the Blues were charged by the Premier League, reports the Telegraph.The reopening of the transfer window will apparently see Newcastle make another attempt to sign James Maddison. But the Northern Echo says the Magpies will have to compete with City for the Leicester midfielder, who debuted for the Three Lions...
Ben Youngs’ Test future in question after being dropped from squad to face Italy
Ben Youngs faces an uncertain Test future after he was dropped for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday.England’s most-capped men’s player made a disappointing contribution off the bench in the 29-23 defeat by Scotland that launched Steve Borthwick’s reign and will play no part against the Azzurri.It is the first time that he has been dropped for a Six Nations match since 2014 and it places a question mark over the 33-year-old involvement’s in the World Cup later this year.Steve Borthwick has retained a 29-player squad ahead of our @SixNationsRugby match against Italy 🌹@o2 | #WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/Xoqf3aEoLs—...
BBC
New Zealand v England: Harry Brook hits five sixes in over in warm-up match
Tour match, Hamilton (day-night, day one of two) England 465: Brook 97, Lawrence 85, Root 77, Foakes 55. Harry Brook hit five sixes in an over as England warmed up for the first Test against New Zealand with typical aggression in Hamilton. Brook made 97 of the 465 all out...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales head coach Warren Gatland considers shuffling pack against Scotland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC
Six Nations: Scotland need to 'back up' Twickenham win against Wales - Huw Jones
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland must "back up" an impressive opening win over England...
BBC
Women's Super League: Everton to play Liverpool at Goodison Park
Everton will host Liverpool at Goodison Park on 26 March in the first Women's Super League derby at the ground. It will be the third time in three years Everton Women have played at the stadium, but the first game between the city rivals. Everton won 3-0 in the reverse...
BBC
Women's EuroBasket qualifiers: Watch GB's games against Estonia & Portugal on BBC
Great Britain's women go into their final round of EuroBasket qualifiers with one eye on results around the other nine European qualifying groups. GB know they need two wins in Manchester this week to have a chance of qualifying for this year's finals. Even if they avenge their November 2021...
India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC World Test Championship 2021-23
Follow live coverage of India vs Australia from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
BBC pundits and TV viewers left in stitches as former England international has broadcaster’s nightmare
EX-ENGLAND star Ugo Monye suffered with hiccups while presenting the BBC's Six Nations highlights show. The former winger is now a broadcaster but he had a nightmare while discussing the opening round of matches. Fortunately he was able to laugh about his misfortune as pundits Sam Warburton and John Barclay...
Joe Hawkins surprised by speed of rise from Wales hopeful to Test starter
Joe Hawkins is a leader of Wales’ exciting young rugby generation – but he admits that his rapid rise has proved quicker than expected.The 20-year-old Ospreys centre has made an immediate impression on Wales head coach Warren Gatland with notable footballing ability and all-round excellence.Hawkins made his Test debut against Australia during this season’s Autumn Nations Series, which turned out to be the final game of Wayne Pivac’s Wales coaching reign.And Gatland had no hesitation in retaining him for Wales’ Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland when, along with the likes of wing Rio Dyer and flanker Jac Morgan, he...
BBC
Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka edge to two-run victory over Ireland in warm-up game
Sri Lanka 149-5 (20 overs): Samarawickrama 56*, Gunaratne 36; Delany 3-20 Ireland 147 all out (19.4 overs): Lewis 38, Kelly 30; Ranaweera 3-26 Full scorecard (external) A dramatic final over saw Sri Lanka edge to a two-run victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup warm-up game. Harshitha Samarawickrama's half-century...
Supercomputer reveals final Championship table with Watford and Norwich facing heartbreak… but who makes play-offs?
A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted the final Championship table and it is bad news for Watford and Norwich. Both teams suffered Premier League relegation last season and have struggled in their efforts to secure an immediate return. In fact, both teams have sacked their respective managers mid-campaign in a bid to...
msn.com
FA Cup 4th round fixtures, results, replays, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup Fourth Round got off to a cracking start with Premier League champions Manchester City knocking out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the first match of the Round of 32. A goal by Nathan Ake decided the FA Cup showdown, with City gaining the upper hand ahead of...
Sandeep Lamichhane set to be included in Nepal squad for tri-series
Lamichhane is currently out on bail, facing charges of alleged sexual coercion of another person
BBC
Andrew Tye: Northamptonshire sign Australia pace bowler for T20 Blast
Northamptonshire have signed Australia pace bowler Andrew Tye for this summer's T20 Blast. Tye, 36, is the second highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash with 144 and has over 300 from 211 T20 matches. He played seven ODIs and 32 T20 internationals for Australia between 2016 and 2021 and joins...
CBS Sports
Wrexham vs. Sheffield United prediction, odds, start time: 2023 FA Cup picks, best bets for Feb. 7, 2023
Sheffield United continue their pursuit of a fifth championship when they host Wrexham in a fourth-round replay match in the FA Cup on Tuesday. Sheffield United, who haven't won the title since 1925, remained alive by earning a 3-3 draw against Wrexham in Wales on Jan. 29 as John Egan scored in the 95th minute to level the contest. The Blades defeated Millwall in their third-round game, their first of the competition, while the Red Dragons needed two attempts to get past Blyth Spartans in the qualifying round before reeling off three straight victories.
BBC
Jeff Hughes: Larne captain retires after serious knee injury
Larne skipper Jeff Hughes has announced his retirement from professional football after sustaining a ruptured ACL against Portadown last month. The 37-year-old, who won two Northern Ireland caps, had planned to retire at the end of the season. Hughes started his career at hometown club Larne and returned in 2018...
thedigitalfix.com
Ryan Reynolds’ Welcome to Wrexham just got a disappointing update
I don’t know about the rest of the team here at The Digital Fix, but I cannot wait for the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date to kick off. However, we should expect at least one big disappointment when it comes to the return of the TV series, as Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham suffered a big setback in the world of football.
