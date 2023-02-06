ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline: Major deadly earthquakes in the past two decades

(Reuters) - Some of the world’s most deadly earthquakes in the past two decades are listed below, after a 7.8 magnitude quake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday and killed hundreds of people.

- Aug. 14, 2021 - HAITI - A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying or damaging about 13,000 homes.

- Sept. 28, 2018 - INDONESIA - A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi, resulting in a 1.5 metre tsunami and killing more than 4,300 people.

- Nov. 12, 2017 - IRAN - A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the eastern Kermanshah region, killing more than 400 people. At least six people died in neighbouring Iraq.

- Sept. 19, 2017 - MEXICO - A 7.1 magnitude quake hit central Mexico, killing at least 369 people and causing more devastation in the capital than any temblor since an earthquake in 1985 that killed thousands.

- Aug. 24, 2016 - ITALY - A 6.2 magnitude quake struck a cluster of mountain communities east of Rome in central Italy, killing about 300 people.

- April 16, 2016 - ECUADOR - A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hammered Ecuador, killing more than 650 people on the country’s Pacific coast.

- Oct 26, 2015 - AFGHANISTAN - A magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the Afghan northeast, killing nearly 400 people in the country as well as in northern Pakistan.

- Apr 25, 2015 - NEPAL - A magnitude 7.8 earthquake ravaged impoverished Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and disrupting the lives of more than eight million.

- Aug 3, 2014 - CHINA - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake devastated southwestern China, killing at least 600 people in a remote area of Yunnan province.

- Sept 24, 2013 - PAKISTAN - Twin earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.8 magnitude, rattled southwestern Balochistan province, killing at least 825 people.

- Aug 11, 2012 - IRAN - Two strong quakes, measuring 6.4 magnitude and 6.3 respectively, killed at least 300 people near the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran.

- Oct 23, 2011 - TURKEY - A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook southeast Turkey, killing more than 600 people.

- March 11, 2011 - JAPAN - A 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami struck Japan’s northeast, killing about 15,690 people and injuring 5,700. The earthquake also triggered the world’s biggest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

- Feb 22, 2011 - NEW ZEALAND - A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Christchurch, killing at least 180 people.

- Feb 27, 2010 - CHILE - An 8.8 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami in Chile killed more than 500 people, wrecking hundreds of thousands of homes and mangling highways and bridges.

- Jan 13, 2010 - HAITI - A 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince and killed about 316,000 people. The United Nations estimated 80,000 buildings in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas were destroyed.

- May 12, 2008 - CHINA - A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Sichuan province, killing about 87,600 people.

- Dec 26, 2004 - ASIA - A 9.15 magnitude earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that barrelled into Indonesia, Thailand, India, Sri Lanka and many other countries in the region, devastating villages and tourist islands and leaving almost 230,000 dead or missing.

- Oct 8, 2005 - PAKISTAN - A 7.6 magnitude quake northeast of Islamabad killed at least 73,000 people. The quake also rocked Indian Kashmir, killing 1,244 there.

- Dec. 26, 2003 - IRAN - a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern Kerman province and flattened the city of Bam, killing 31,000 people.

