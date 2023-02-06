Amazon is developing two new series set within the “Bosch” universe. Variety has learned that Amazon Studios is currently developing shows based on the Michael Connelly characters Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard. Edgar was portrayed by Jamie Hector throughout the seven season run of “Bosch,” while Ballard has never been featured onscreen before. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Hector is poised to reprise the role of Edgar in the new show. The move to expand “Bosch” is not unexpected. The original series ran for seven seasons on Prime Video until 2021, making it the longest-running Amazon...

1 DAY AGO