Kotaku
Assassin's Creed Wins Grammy, Presenter Absolutely Butchers The Pronunciation [Update]
For the first time ever, tonight’s Grammy awards featured a category just for video game soundtracks. And the first ever winner in this new category was Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed. Congratulations! A momentous occasion for everyone involved, but for the rest of us, also a very funny moment of live television.
‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud’s First Slate for Press Play Productions Includes Stephen King Farsi-Language Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
“Aladdin” star Mena Massoud has revealed the first slate of projects out of his company Press Play Productions, which aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Middle East and North Africa. With offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, Press Play was founded by Massoud and producing partner Ali Mashayekhi, who heads content development in North America. George Shehata oversees content development in the MENA region. Massoud, who is of Egyptian heritage, broke out playing Aladdin in Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of the Disney film. His other credits include Prime Video’s “Hotel for the Holidays,” the animated feature “Lamya’s Poem” and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
Shout! Factory Nabs North American Rights to Ukrainian Animation ‘Mavka. The Forest Song,’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Shout! Factory has acquired North American rights to “Mavka. The Forest Song,” an animated feature from Ukraine’s Animagrad Studio, and has released the film’s international trailer, which Variety can share exclusively. The buzzy animation, which closed a raft of deals for Film.UA Distribution after its Cannes market premiere last year, is the story of a magical spirit who’s responsible for protecting the forest from the outside world, but faces her greatest challenge when she falls in love with a human. The escapades of the titular heroine, who is drawn from classic Ukrainian literature, unfold in a universe that blends ancient Slavic myths...
‘Bosch’ Spinoffs Centered on Jerry Edgar, Renee Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios
Amazon is developing two new series set within the “Bosch” universe. Variety has learned that Amazon Studios is currently developing shows based on the Michael Connelly characters Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard. Edgar was portrayed by Jamie Hector throughout the seven season run of “Bosch,” while Ballard has never been featured onscreen before. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Hector is poised to reprise the role of Edgar in the new show. The move to expand “Bosch” is not unexpected. The original series ran for seven seasons on Prime Video until 2021, making it the longest-running Amazon...
wegotthiscovered.com
A gruesome comic book crime thriller detested by its creator is still ripping opinion limb from limb
No matter how much you hate Hollywood’s adaptations of the Alan Moore back catalogue, you’ll never detest them anywhere near as much as the eccentric comic book genius does, with From Hell marking the first of several blockbusters based on his work that saw him sever ties with the industry for good.
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
Collider
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Poster Celebrates the Nintendo Classic
As hype and anticipation continues to build for the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie this April, the film's official Twitter account has revealed a brand-new poster, which showcases the iconic video game character as he embarks on his latest cinematic outing. The poster features Mario himself leaping into...
wegotthiscovered.com
The remake of a classic that led to sequels, spinoffs, and prequels rolls the dice to win big on streaming
When the Rat Pack first gathered together for the star-studded original all the way back in 1960, they couldn’t have imagined that the brand would still be widely-recognized and hugely popular to this day, with Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven the catalyst. Even though it’s been over 20...
remezcla.com
Oscar Isaac to Lead Animated Film Made Up of 1,500 Original Paintings
After Oscar Isaac plays Spider-Man 2099 in the sequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse this summer, the Moon Knight star is already signed up for his next animation project. According to Deadline, Isaac is teaming up with Israeli filmmaker Gidi Dar (Ushpizin) to dub the 2021 animated film Legend of Destruction for English-speaking audiences. The animation incorporates 1,500 original paintings by David Polonsky and Michael Faust, the artists behind the 2008 Oscar-winning animated film Waltz with Bashir.
techxplore.com
Microsoft's Activision takeover bid dealt setback in UK
Microsoft's planned $69-billion takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard could significantly harm competition and consumer choice, UK regulators concluded in provisional findings Wednesday. Xbox-owner Microsoft launched early last year its bid to create the world's third biggest gaming company by revenue by purchasing the owner of hit games "Candy...
Amazon Adapting Scott Snyder and Jock's Wytches Into an Animated Series
Scott Snyder and Jock's creator-owned series Wytches is being adapted into an animated show for Amazon. Variety reports that both Scott Snyder and Jock will be executive producers on the Wytches adaptation, alongside Plan B Entertainment, Project 51 Productions' Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios. The animated series would presumably join Prime Video's content of programming, ...
techxplore.com
AI-Powered FRIDA robot collaborates with humans to create art
Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute has a new artist-in-residence. FRIDA, a robotic arm with a paintbrush taped to it, uses artificial intelligence to collaborate with humans on works of art. Ask FRIDA to paint a picture, and it gets to work putting brush to canvas. "There's this one painting of...
Ridley Scott releases short film shot on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Ridley Scott, the award-winning director, has jumped aboard the shoot-with-a-phone train. Scott, who is best known for Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator, partnered up with Samsung for a new short film. The director used the Galaxy 23 Ultra to shoot a new short film called Behold. According to the synopsis, Behold is “a short film by world-renowned director-producer, Sir Ridley Scott. The simple storytelling and stunning visuals take viewers on a journey as one young man finds that good things and good behavior are a way out of his dark world.”
Inside the Magic
Following ‘Dominion’s Success, ‘Jurassic World’ Director Will Helm New “Lost World” Film
While Jurassic World Dominion (2022) was touted as the last film in the Jurassic Park franchise prior to its theatrical release last year, during which it grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, director Colin Trevorrow isn’t quite done with telling stories about “lost worlds” just yet.
UTA Signs Dali Benssalah, Rising French Actor of ‘Athena,‘ Sundance Hit ’The Accidental Getaway Driver’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Dali Benssalah, the rising French actor who’s just joined the FX limited series “The Veil” and stars in the Sundance prize-winning film “The Accidental Getaway Driver,” has joined UTA. Benssalah’s career has taken off since starring in Rebecca Zlotowski’s politically-minded series “Savages” in 2019. He went on to deliver an acclaimed performance as the lead role in Romain Gavras’ gripping thriller “Athena,” which competed at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Prior to “The Accidental Getaway Driver,” which won best director at Sundance, Benssalah starred opposite Daniel Craig in the James Bond film “No Time to Die.” Speaking to Variety, Benssalah said he...
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer: The ’90s Favorite Gets a ‘Remix’
More than 30 years after the original White Men Can’t Jump became a surprise hit in theaters and then on home video, the movie is getting a remake — or a “remix,” as the official announcement bills it. Gone are original stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson replaced by Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, respectively. Where the original movie was written and directed by sports film guru Ron Shelton (who also made Bull Durham, Cobb, and Tin Cup) the updated White Men Can’t Jump was co-written by Kenya Barris and directed by Calmatic.
Isabelle Huppert-August Diehl Ghost Movie ‘Sidonie in Japan’ Boarded by Indie Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Indie Sales has acquired “Sidonie in Japan,” Elise Girard’s romance-laced ghost movie starring Oscar-nominated Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”) and August Diehl (“A Hidden Life”). Huppert stars Sidonie Perceval, an established French writer who mourns her deceased husband. Invited to Japan for the reedition of her first book, she is welcomed by her local editor who takes her to Kyoto, As they travel together through the Japanese spring blossoms, she slowly opens up to him. But the ghost of her husband follows Sidonie. She will have to finally let go of the past to let herself love again Indie Sales will be introducing...
