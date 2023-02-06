TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. PSA: If you are an ESXi server administrator, be sure you are running the latest EXSi software. This advice normally goes without saying, but hackers are currently running a ransomware campaign that exploits an ancient (in tech terms) bug in the system. This problem would not happen if ESXi admins were practicing proper security hygiene, says VMware.

1 DAY AGO