Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Hackers Target Thousands of Computers Days After Ion Attack
(Bloomberg) -- More than 2,100 computers around the world were infected over the weekend with ransomware that exploited a two-year-old vulnerability in server software made by VMware Inc., according to cybersecurity researchers and authorities. Most Read from Bloomberg. The infected machines represent a fraction of the more than 66,000 internet-connected...
New ransomware campaign targets old VMware flaw patched two years ago
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. PSA: If you are an ESXi server administrator, be sure you are running the latest EXSi software. This advice normally goes without saying, but hackers are currently running a ransomware campaign that exploits an ancient (in tech terms) bug in the system. This problem would not happen if ESXi admins were practicing proper security hygiene, says VMware.
ION brings clients back online after ransomware attack - source
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - ION, the financial trading services group hit by a ransomware attack last week, started to bring clients back on to its cleared derivatives platform overnight, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
Riot prepares your team against highly sophisticated cyberattacks
While it is still quite difficult to raise a funding round in the current economic environment, Riot managed to put together an interesting list of investors. Base10, a San Francisco-based VC firm that previously invested in flagship startup names like Figma, Notion and CircleCI, led today’s funding round. Some...
hstoday.us
CISA Releases ESXiArgs Ransomware Recovery Script
CISA has released a recovery script for organizations that have fallen victim to ESXiArgs ransomware. The ESXiArgs ransomware encrypts configuration files on vulnerable ESXi servers, potentially rendering virtual machines (VMs) unusable. CISA recommends organizations impacted by ESXiArgs evaluate the script and guidance provided in the accompanying README file to determine...
How To Secure Your Computer From Hackers
Securing your computer from hackers is an essential task for anyone who uses the internet. Hackers can steal personal information, access your financial accounts, and even hold your files for ransom. However, there are several steps you can take to protect your computer from these cyber criminals.
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
TechCrunch
Google Fi says hackers accessed customers’ information
In an email sent to customers on Monday, obtained by TechCrunch, Google said that the primary network provider for Google Fi recently informed the company that there had been suspicious activity relating to a third-party support system containing a “limited amount” of Google Fi customer data. The timing...
Global ransomware campaign has US and European officials on alert
A new global ransomware campaign has hit at least 3,800 victims, including hundreds in the US, according to crowdsourced data reviewed by CNN, prompting warnings from European and US cybersecurity officials.
makeuseof.com
Unpatched VMWare Vulnerability Used by Hackers to Target Servers and Spread Ransomware
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. An unpatched software bug present in VMWare's ESXi servers is being exploited by hackers with the goal of spreading ransomware across the globe. Unpatched VMWare Servers...
how to be safe from keylogger hackers
Use a physical keyboard instead of a virtual one: Physical keyboards are less vulnerable to keyloggers as they don't have to interact with a computer's operating system in the same way.
TechCrunch
A new Linux variant of Clop ransomware has major flaws, researchers say
The new Linux variant of the Clop ransomware was uncovered and detailed by SentinelLabs researcher Antonis Terefos. In a blog post, Terefos said he first observed the file-encrypting malware targeting Linux systems on December 26 after the ransomware gang used the new malware to target a university in Colombia, which was added to Clop’s dark web leak site in January. Clop’s leak site, which remains active, currently lists Columbia’s La Salle University among its most recent victims, alongside U.K. water supplier South Staffordshire Water.
The Verge
Microsoft and Google are about to Open an AI battle
Microsoft is about to go head-to-head with Google in a battle for the future of search. At a press event later today, Microsoft is widely expected to detail plans to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine. Google has already tried to preempt the news, making a rushed announcement yesterday to introduce Bard, its rival to ChatGPT, and promising more details on its AI future in a press event on Wednesday.
Banks Challenged to Strengthen User Authentication as Malware Threat Intensifies
The latest generation of malware can automatically cancel biometric security measures. In research seen by PYMNTS, Dutch cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric details how an Android banking Trojan dubbed “SharkBot” can take over a user’s device and cancel the biometric verification pop-up when they attempt to log in to their mobile banking app.
Review: Digital tech advances, AI spur hacking of society
“A Hacker’s Mind: How the Powerful Bend Society’s Rules, and How to Bend Them Back” by Bruce Schneier (W.W. Norton & Company) Hacking is universally understood as the exploitation of a software vulnerability by a malicious actor. But hacking encompasses oh, so much more. By gaming systems,...
UK plans digital pound on blockchain, touts potential for ‘efficiency’ in payments
The Bank of England claims the digital pound will help protect the UK from new forms of money that could pose a risk to its financial stability.
TechCrunch
Jobber fixes on $100M as its platform for home services pros hits 200K users
This Series D is being led by new backer General Atlantic, with participation also from Summit Partners, Version One Ventures and Tech Pioneers Fund. Summit led the company’s previous round of $60 million in January 2021. As with that last round, the startup is not disclosing its valuation, but co-founder and CEO Sam Pillar noted in an interview that it was “multiple times” the previous valuation, and described it as a “clean up round.”
Google hopes 'Bard' will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI
Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers" before being widely released later this year, according to a Monday blog post from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google's chatbot is supposed to be able to explain...
CoinDesk
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
Comments / 0