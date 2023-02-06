Read full article on original website
techxplore.com
Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots
Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT's RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
CNBC
Harvard neuroscientist: The 'most underrated' skill all successful people have—'especially introverts'
I've always been an introvert. When I got my first job after earning my PhD in neuroscience, I was concerned that I'd have a tough time communicating with others. But I quickly learned that I didn't need to force myself to be extroverted. The most underrated skill that successful people, especially introverts, have is the ability to write clearly.
techxplore.com
Teenagers want interactive technology in museums, research finds
New research from the Interactive Technologies Institute (ITI) in Portugal has revealed that teenagers are not big fans of museums but are keen on interactive technology during their visits. Working with the Natural History Museum of Funchal, the research team conducted participatory design sessions with 155 teens aged 15 to 19, to better understand what would make for a great museum experience for them.
techxplore.com
Algorithms that adjust for worker race, gender still show biases
Even after algorithms are adjusted for overt hiring discrimination, they may show a subtler kind: preferring workers who mirror dominant groups, according to a new study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin. For example, when recruiting in a field that has more men, algorithms may favor people...
techxplore.com
Neural network trained using a diverse dataset outperforms conventionally trained algorithms
Artificially intelligent neural networks, trained by images and videos available on the internet, can recognize faces, objects, and more. But there's a serious drawback. Teaching machine learning algorithms how to identify people or items by relying solely on the visual library of faces and objects found online underrepresents socioeconomic and demographic groups.
techxplore.com
Professor demonstrates novel control method in aircraft with no tail
A research team at Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), led by Professor David Williams, has for the first time demonstrated the use of a novel control method in an aircraft with no tail. The technology allows an aircraft to be as smooth and sleek as possible, making it safer to fly in dangerous areas where radar scans the sky for sharp edges.
Hundreds join rally against gender recognition reforms
A controversial gender critic has thanked the Scottish Government for “waking up” the country after the row over the placement of a double rapist in a women’s prison.Standing for Women, headed by Kellie-Jay Keen – also known as Posie Parker – staged a protest in Glasgow on Sunday against the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reform proposals, which were passed by a majority of MSPs in December but blocked by the UK Government.Speaking in George Square, Ms Keen also attacked the Scottish Government over the case of Isla Bryson – who raped two women when she was a man called Adam...
The Jewish Press
Equity is the New Communism
The Biden administration is ordering state and local governments to submit ‘equity plans’ or lose federal funding. This latest shot in the long “war against the suburbs” is part of former Rep. Marcia L. Fudge’s plan, as the boss of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to “weave equity throughout HUD’s work”.
MedicalXpress
A new generation of microimplants
They are barely the size of a thumbnail, able to communicate with each other and respond to each other, and designed to make life easier for people with functional limitations. We are talking about a new generation of interactive microimplants developed by the innovation cluster INTAKT, which is supported by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and coordinated by the Fraunhofer Institute for Biomedical Engineering IBMT. These miniature assistants can act as a stimulus in cases of tinnitus or digestive tract disorders or help a person's hand to regain the ability to grip.
