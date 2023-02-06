ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Single Vehicle Rollover in Downtown Crown Early Sunday Morning

At approximately 1am, early Sunday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to Crown Park Avenue and Ellington Boulevard in Downtown Crown, Gaithersburg for a single vehicle collision. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision caused a rollover with the car ending up on its...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

22 people displaced after massive fire at apartment complex in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An accidental Fairfax County apartment fire that sparked early Sunday has left 22 people without a place to call home. Firefighters with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the apartment, located on Little River Turnpike, in the Annandale area, around 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 5. Upon arrival, they found a three-story, garden-style apartment building visibly in flames from the third floor and extending into the attic.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man wanted for robbing bank in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. — Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a United Bank in Dumfries, Virginia on Saturday. Around 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the United Bank located at 17054 Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown man...
DUMFRIES, VA
DC News Now

Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
alxnow.com

BREAKING: One person shot in Arlandria near Waffle Shop

(Updated at 2:05 p.m.) Police are investigating a shooting in Arlandria on the 3800 block of Russell Road. Bassett told ALXnow that one male victim was shot near West Glebe Road and Russell Road and transported to the hospital. Scanner traffic indicated that the victim may have been shot in the mouth.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy