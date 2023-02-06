Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV Beltran
Washington residents see a Social Security income boostR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Avoid These Tourist Traps in DC and Make the Most of Your Visit: A Local's GuideVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire After Passerby Reports Smoke Coming From Home in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire after a passerby reported smoke coming from a home on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, off of Norbeck Rd (Flower Valley), in Rockville a little before noon on Saturday. Upon arrival, the crews noticed that the fire was...
dcnewsnow.com
Two men arrested after breaking into Dominion Power property in Loudoun County
Police say they have arrested Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 38, both from Manassas in connection with a burglary at an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property. Two men arrested after breaking into Dominion Power …. Police say they have arrested Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and...
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
mocoshow.com
Single Vehicle Rollover in Downtown Crown Early Sunday Morning
At approximately 1am, early Sunday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to Crown Park Avenue and Ellington Boulevard in Downtown Crown, Gaithersburg for a single vehicle collision. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision caused a rollover with the car ending up on its...
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
2 Virginia men arrested for allegedly cutting fence at Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men were taken into custody after they were caught breaking into an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received reports of two men cutting a fence on an area of Dominion Energy...
22 people displaced after massive fire at apartment complex in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An accidental Fairfax County apartment fire that sparked early Sunday has left 22 people without a place to call home. Firefighters with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the apartment, located on Little River Turnpike, in the Annandale area, around 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 5. Upon arrival, they found a three-story, garden-style apartment building visibly in flames from the third floor and extending into the attic.
NBC Washington
Suspects Cut Fence, Attempt Burglary at Dominion Energy Property in Loudoun County
Two men are in custody after a reported burglary at a Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say. The two suspects are Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 38, both from Manassas, according to a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office release. Deputies responded to a report...
Man wanted for robbing bank in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. — Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a United Bank in Dumfries, Virginia on Saturday. Around 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the United Bank located at 17054 Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown man...
Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Prince William Police looking for Truist Bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say robbed a Truist Bank in the Woodbridge area.
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days ago
There have been many mass shootings in the United States in 2022. The news you will know is that a man was charged a few days ago for accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassad restaurant in Virginia.
Speed camera pilot program launched near 8 Virginia schools; 2 more coming soon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Friday saw the beginning of a new speed camera pilot program that aims to make drivers slow down near schools in Fairfax County. According to county officials, the Speed Camera Pilot Program brought the installation of speed cameras to eight school zones, with two more in the works.
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
alxnow.com
BREAKING: One person shot in Arlandria near Waffle Shop
(Updated at 2:05 p.m.) Police are investigating a shooting in Arlandria on the 3800 block of Russell Road. Bassett told ALXnow that one male victim was shot near West Glebe Road and Russell Road and transported to the hospital. Scanner traffic indicated that the victim may have been shot in the mouth.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.Poli…
fox5dc.com
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
WUSA9
