China doesn't need to sell a single car in the US to dominate the American electric car market
China will continue to dominate global EV sales this year, Naturally, industry watchers think a move into the US could be imminent.
The Nissan Max-Out Is The Sports Car Of The Future And The Past
Early last week, Nissan teased a new sports car concept that has just broken cover. Say hello to the Nissan Max-Out all-electric convertible concept. If the Max-Out seems familiar, that's because it was originally shown back in 2021 alongside three other unique EV concepts. But unlike two years ago, this latest showing is a real-life car rather than a rendering.
Carscoops
Jeep Avenger Is 2023 European Car Of The Year
The Jeep Avenger has been named European Car of The Year 2023 at the Brussels Motor Show. In a contest dominated by EVs, Jeep’s first electric car cruised home to victory, leaving even the Volkswagen ID 4 and Nissan Ariya trailing in its wake. The 57 judges awarded the Avenger 328 points, while the second-placed ID only collected 241 points and the Ariya scraped 211 together.
Truth About Cars
Honda Plans a U.S.-Built Hydrogen Fuel Cell CR-V in 2024
There are only two hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEV) on sale today. One is sold by Hyundai, and the other by Toyota. Honda sold one for several years until 2021 when it discontinued the Clarity FCEV. The automaker now says it plans to develop a hydrogen-powered CR-V for the U.S. market and promises a launch by the end of 2024.
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
fordauthority.com
Future Ford EVs For Europe May Ditch VW MEB Platform
Ford and Volkswagen first announced an alliance between the two automakers back in 2019, which aims to mitigate the cost of new vehicle development by sharing those expenses, along with platforms, powerplants, and entire vehicles. The first fruits of that effort – as well as a strategic partnership announced roughly one year later – are a handful of rebadged products, such as the next-generation Ford Transit Connect, which will live on in Europe as a VW model with Blue Oval badging, while a pair of new Ford EVs are slated to launch in Europe in the next year or so riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. However, future Ford EVs in Europe may not follow suit, according to Financial Times.
freightwaves.com
Japanese truck maker Hino gets 1st American president and chairman
The U.S. unit of Japanese manufacturer Hino Trucks has appointed its first American-born president and chairman. Glenn Ellis succeeds Shigehiro Matsuoka, who retired after four years. Ellis also will be an officer of parent company Hino Motors Ltd. Hino manufactures, sells and services a U.S. lineup of Class 4-8 commercial...
Honda-Sony Cars May Go To Competing Dealers
According to Automotive News, the new brand Afeela, created by Honda and Sony, is looking at the idea of making after-sales service available outside the Honda and Acura dealership network. The idea of Honda-based vehicles being maintained, repaired, and serviced at other brand dealerships is sure to rankle its dealers. Service centers are a major source of income for dealerships and are sure to take a hit as electric vehicles grow in popularity, as they need considerably less attention to keep on the road.
Recall alert: More than 65,000 Honda, Kia, Volkswagen vehicles are under recalls, warnings
Vehicles are being recalled over battery issues, fuel issues and faulty airbags.
Emerging market funds see big inflows in January on China reopening
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market bond and equity funds received heavy inflows in January after a dry patch last year, aided by China's reopening and softening inflation pressures worldwide.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Carscoops
2024 Renault Espace: Everything We Know About The 7-Seater Hybrid SUV For Large Families
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Renault. Renault has officially confirmed that the next generation of the Espace is set to debut this spring, morphing into a hybrid SUV. What once was a pioneer in the minivan segment will now sit at the top of Renault’s SUV range, heavily based on the Austral and adding a choice between five-seater and seven-seater configurations.
Airbus deliveries fell by a third to 20 jets in January
PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) deliveries fell by a third to 20 airplanes in January compared to 30 in the same month last year, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
BBC
Nissan warns costs must fall to make new electric cars in UK
A senior boss at Nissan has warned the "economics have to work" for the company to make new electric models of its Juke and Qashqai cars in the UK. Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer at the firm, told the BBC the UK faced a challenge to remain competitive with other car-making countries.
Carscoops
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Priced From $44,995 In US, $14k More Than Dodge Hornet
Alfa Romeo has begun taking pre-orders for its Tonale SUV in the U.S. where prices start at $44,995. That money buys a basic Ti-spec car, but buyers have the option of upgrading to the the plusher Veloce version for an additional $2,500. That means the cheapest Tonale costs a massive...
BNP Paribas' trading business bolster sales as bank lifts longer term targets
PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas' trading business drove the French bank's sales growth in the fourth quarter, underpinning Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe's expansion strategy as Wall Street peers show signs of retreat in the field.
CNBC
Credit Suisse posts massive annual loss, CEO describes results as 'completely unacceptable'
The Credit Suisse quarterly result was worse than analyst projections of a net loss attributable to shareholders of 1.32 billion Swiss francs, and took the embattled Swiss lender's full-year loss to 7.3 billion Swiss francs. Credit Suisse in October announced a plan to simplify and transform its business in an...
CoinDesk
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
NOX, a Global Leader in Flooring, Recognized by Taking the Sustainability of Flooring to the Next Level at TISE 2023
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- NOX Corporation (CEO Dan Koh), a global luxury vinyl tile (LVT) manufacturer, won the ‘Best of Surfaces 2023 Award’ for its leadership in sustainability at the International Surface Event 2023 (TISE 2023), the largest flooring exhibition in the United States, which was held in Las Vegas from January 31 to February 2, 2023 (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005657/en/ NOX Corporation recognized by taking the sustainability of flooring to the next level at TISE 2023 (photo: NOX Corporation)
Institutional investors back Shell board lawsuit over climate risk
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A group of European institutional investors is backing a novel London lawsuit against energy giant Shell's (SHEL.L) board over alleged climate mismanagement in a case that could have far-reaching implications for how companies tackle emissions.
