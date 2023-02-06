The Chicago Park District hosted its second public open house for the new Grant Park Framework Plan on last week in the Ryan Learning Center at the Art Institute of Chicago. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the community was invited in to learn about the goals and status of the project and voice their desires and concerns for the park and surrounding area. The meeting was the second in a series of three open house-style events that aim to gather public feedback for the new framework plan, “Chicago’s Front Yard Reimagined.”

