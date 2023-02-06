ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Ruby Brown
2d ago

Where's the P sign for police when people are being beat up on CTA?

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mid North Side (Wards 33, 40, 46, and 47) candidates talk transportation

As part of our 2023 Election Coverage, Streetsblog Chicago sent a questionnaire out to every candidate running for alderperson. Today, we’re sharing responses from candidates in Mid North Side Side districts, including wards 33, 40, 46, and 47. We asked about their plans to restore CTA ridership, what actions...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Meeting the Movement' action plan is making progress, CTA says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA will tout the progress made on its "Meeting the Moment" action plan Wednesday.Six months ago, the transit authority promised to hire more employees and create a more consistent schedule for riders on the El and buses.The CTA says it improved service reliability in January compared to December.The largest improvements were seen on CTA buses. The agency says it delivered more than 93% of scheduled buses in January.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Family Of Cyclist Killed At Dangerous NW Side Intersection Sues City, Driver For Negligence

OLD IRVING PARK — The family of a 22-year-old cyclist killed at a dangerous Northwest Side intersection last year is suing the driver who hit him. Relatives of Nick Parlingayan filed the wrongful death lawsuit Jan. 30 in Cook County. The suit names Phil Pinkawa, who was charged in the hit-and-run crash; Pinkawa’s employer; the city of Chicago; Metra and a construction company contracted by Metra, alleging their negligence contributed to the crash.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Residents push for bike/ped upgrades, car-free Columbus Dr. at Grant Park open house

The Chicago Park District hosted its second public open house for the new Grant Park Framework Plan on last week in the Ryan Learning Center at the Art Institute of Chicago. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the community was invited in to learn about the goals and status of the project and voice their desires and concerns for the park and surrounding area. The meeting was the second in a series of three open house-style events that aim to gather public feedback for the new framework plan, “Chicago’s Front Yard Reimagined.”
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

McDonough Street bridge in Joliet to reopen, Jefferson Street bridge to close

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the McDonough Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, Monday, Feb. 13. The bridge was closed in November as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the movable bridges,...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Park Manor residents warned about recent armed robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert for people in the Park Manor neighborhood after four recent armed robberies. In each incident, two to three males approach a victim and flash handguns before demanding their property, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects then flee the scene on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man fatally struck woman with vehicle in Clearing: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with killing a woman after striking her with a vehicle in Clearing last summer. Aaron Guerrero 27, faces one felony count of reckless homicide/motor vehicle and one felony count of aggravated street racing. At about 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 28. 2022, Guerrero...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

THE CITY OF CHICAGO ANNOUNCES NEW PILOT TO IMPROVE FOOD ACCESS FOR CHICAGO RESIDENTS WITH DISABILITIES

The Vivery Idea Lab pilot is a collaboration between the Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities, Community Safety Coordination Center, and the Thierer Family Foundation creating in-home delivery and technology solutions removing barriers to food access. CHICAGO — The Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities (MOPD), Community Safety Coordination...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New Better Streets Chicago Action Fund website endorses mayor and alder hopefuls

Last week the Better Streets Chicago Action Fund, a sister organization of the sustainable transportation advocacy group Better Streets Chicago, launched a new website endorsing mayoral and aldermanic candidates. Unlike Better Streets itself, which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and can’t make political endorsements (that’s also the status of Streetsblog Chicago), the action fund is free to make recommendations on which hopefuls they feel would best advance the cause of mobility justice.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 6

Chicagoland received a $5 million grant aimed at making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists (Herald) No driver, no bus: Inside the CTA’s campaign to put more drivers on the road (WBEZ) Driver killed in head-on collision on DLSD at 4:24 AM Sunday (WGN) 1 killed in 2-car crash...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was fatally shot on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Kenwood in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Police said the man was standing next to a pick-up truck when he was shot on his right side. He was transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL

