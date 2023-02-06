An Enhanced Joint Generative And Contrastive Learning (GCL+) Framework For Unsupervised Person Re-Identification (ReID)

Read full article on original website
This Artificial Intelligence Research Proposes a New Method That Directly Generates Contextual Docs for a Question Instead of Retrieving External Docs
Large language models have revolutionized the way humans interact with a machine. These AI-powered systems developed to produce text based on massive data are becoming popular daily. With their ability to write, translate, summarize, and even answer questions like humans, these models are taking the world by storm. One of the most distinguished LLMs is developed by OpenAI and is called GPT-3. It generates high-quality text almost indistinguishable from that written by a human. It characterizes a major step forward in the expansion of AI, as it has the potential to transform the way machines operate.
A Recent AI Research Proposes IDE-3D: An Interactive Disentangled Editing Framework for High-Resolution 3D-aware Portrait Synthesis
Portrait synthesis has become a rapidly growing field of computer graphics in recent years. If you are wondering what portrait synthesis means, it is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) task involving an image generator. This generator is trained to produce photorealistic facial images that can be manipulated in several ways, such as haircut, clothing, poses, and pupil color. With the advancements in deep learning and computer vision, it is now possible to generate photorealistic 3D faces that can be used in various applications such as virtual reality, video games, and movies. Despite these advancements, existing methods still face challenges in balancing the trade-off between the quality and editability of the generated portraits. Some methods produce low-resolution but editable faces, while others generate high-quality but uneditable faces.
Streamlining Large Model Training Through Dataset Distillation by Compressing Huge Datasets to Small Number of Informative Synthetic Examples
Over the past few years, deep learning has had remarkable success in several industries, including speech recognition, computer vision, and natural language processing. Whether it was for AlexNet in 2012, ResNet in 2016, Bert in 2018, or ViT, CLIP, and DALLE in the present, these deep models’ notable advancements can be primarily attributed to the massive datasets they were trained on. To gather, store, transmit, pre-process, etc., such an enormous volume of data might require a lot of work. Additionally, training over large datasets typically necessitates astronomical computation costs and thousands of GPU hours to achieve satisfactory performance. This is inconvenient and hinders the performance of many applications that depend on training over large datasets repeatedly, such as neural architecture search and hyper-parameter optimization.
A New Artificial Intelligence Method Called Synthetic Prompting Leverages The Large Language Models LLMs’ Own Knowledge And Generative Power For Improving LLMs’ Reasoning
Large Language Models (LLMs) can complete various tasks without the need for fine-tuning with the help of few-shot demos or samples of the inputs and outputs for a task. Chain-of-thought prompting, which offers intermediate steps for the task’s reasoning, can help LLMs perform even better. However, the demonstration quality significantly impacts the LLMs’ few-shot performance, particularly for reasoning tasks that call for sophisticated and varied reasoning patterns. It is expensive and time-consuming to manually create a wide and varied set of instances for demonstration selection, and relying on a small number of demos could prevent the LLMs from generalizing and adapting to various test inputs.
Google AI Open-Sources Flan-T5: A Transformer-Based Language Model That Uses A Text-To-Text Approach For NLP Tasks
Large language models, such as PaLM, Chinchilla, and ChatGPT, have opened up new possibilities in performing natural language processing (NLP) tasks from reading instructive cues. The prior art has demonstrated that instruction tuning, which involves finetuning language models on various NLP tasks organized with instructions, further improves language models’ capacity to carry out an unknown task given an instruction. By comparing their finetuning procedures and strategies, They evaluate the approaches and outcomes of open-sourced instruction generalization initiatives in this paper.
Top Generative AI Companies in 2023
With the latest breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence and the increasing amount of data worldwide, generating new and original content like text, music, images, etc., is possible based on a set of input data or parameters. This is accomplished using Generative AI. This artificial intelligence creates new, related content by identifying patterns and relationships within a given data set. Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Variational Autoencoders (VAEs), and Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) are some of the models utilized in Generative AI. Generative AI can fundamentally transform how we think about creativity and content creation. In this article, let’s look at some of the best Generative AI companies out there.
Get Ready for a Sound Revolution in AI: 2023 is the Year of Generative Sound Waves
The previous year saw a significant increase in the amount of work that concentrated on Computer Vision (CV) and Natural Language Processing (NLP). Because of this, academics worldwide are looking at the potential benefits deep learning and large language models (LLMs) might bring to audio generation. In the last few weeks alone, four new papers have been published, each introducing a potentially useful audio model that can make further research in this area much easier.
Researchers clarify role of blood cell mutations in disease
More than 10% of older adults develop somatic (non-inherited) mutations in blood stem cells that can trigger explosive, clonal expansions of abnormal cells, increasing the risk for blood cancer and cardiovascular disease. Multiple DNA sequencing methods have been used to identify what is called "clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential," or...
Researchers develop an AI model that can detect future lung cancer risk
The name Sybil has its origins in the oracles of Ancient Greece, also known as sibyls: feminine figures who were relied upon to relay divine knowledge of the unseen and the omnipotent past, present, and future. Now, the name has been excavated from antiquity and bestowed on an artificial intelligence tool for lung cancer risk assessment being developed by researchers at MIT's Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning in Health, Mass General Cancer Center (MGCC), and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH).
Sham Mailankody, MBBS, on Further Research With ALLO-715
The associate attending physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center discussed further research that remains to be conducted with the allogeneic cell therapy. “Can we understand why some patients have a long response and others don't? Can we understand the importance of antigen BCMA expression at baseline and at the time of relapse, and correlations with how high the CAR T expands? How long do the cells persist? Some of this is data that we're currently trying to generate to try and better understand how we can get more patients with these2+year responses.”
AI X-ray screening twice effective as detection of lung cancer: Study
According to new research, artificial intelligence (AI) is more than twice as good than radiologists alone at screening patients for lung cancer. In a real-world context, machine learning-based software improved the detection of lung nodules on chest X-rays substantially. Lung Nodules Are Primary Finding Of Lung Cancer. The approach is...
Curio Bioscience emerges from stealth mode with whole-transcriptome spatial mapping kit
Curio Bioscience on Wednesday emerged from stealth mode, saying it has commenced commercial operations with the launch of Curio Seeker, a high-resolution, whole-transcriptome spatial mapping kit. Leveraging the Slide-seq technique that its academic co-founders created at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Curio Seeker enables laboratories to generate whole-transcriptome...
Immunotoxin-αCD40 therapy activates innate and adaptive immunity and generates a durable antitumor response in glioblastoma models
D2C7-immunotoxin (IT), a dual-specific IT targeting wild-type epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and mutant EGFR variant III (EGFRvIII) proteins, demonstrates encouraging survival outcomes in a subset of patients with glioblastoma. We hypothesized that immunosuppression in glioblastoma limits D2C7-IT efficacy. To improve the response rate and reverse immunosuppression, we combined D2C7-IT tumor cell killing with αCD40 costimulation of antigen-presenting cells. In murine glioma models, a single intratumoral injection of D2C7-IT+αCD40 treatment activated a proinflammatory phenotype in microglia and macrophages, promoted long-term tumor-specific CD8+ T cell immunity, and generated cures. D2C7-IT+αCD40 treatment increased intratumoral Slamf6+CD8+ T cells with a progenitor phenotype and decreased terminally exhausted CD8+ T cells. D2C7-IT+αCD40 treatment stimulated intratumoral CD8+ T cell proliferation and generated cures in glioma-bearing mice despite FTY720-induced peripheral T cell sequestration. Tumor transcriptome profiling established CD40 up-regulation, pattern recognition receptor, cell senescence, and immune response pathway activation as the drivers of D2C7-IT+αCD40 antitumor responses. To determine potential translation, immunohistochemistry staining confirmed CD40 expression in human GBM tissue sections. These promising preclinical data allowed us to initiate a phase 1 study with D2C7-IT+αhCD40 in patients with malignant glioma (NCT04547777) to further evaluate this treatment in humans.
Peanut allergen inhibition prevents anaphylaxis in a humanized mouse model
Peanut-induced allergy is an immunoglobulin E (IgE)–mediated type I hypersensitivity reaction that manifests symptoms ranging from local edema to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Although there are treatments for symptoms in patients with allergies resulting from allergen exposure, there are few preventive therapies other than strict dietary avoidance or oral immunotherapy, neither of which are successful in all patients. We have previously designed a covalent heterobivalent inhibitor (cHBI) that binds in an allergen-specific manner as a preventive for allergic reactions. Building on previous in vitro testing, here, we developed a humanized mouse model to test cHBI efficacy in vivo. Nonobese diabetic–severe combined immunodeficient γc-deficient mice expressing transgenes for human stem cell factor, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, and interleukin-3 developed mature functional human mast cells in multiple tissues and displayed robust anaphylactic reactions when passively sensitized with patient-derived IgE monoclonal antibodies specific for peanut Arachis hypogaea 2 (Ara h 2). The allergic response in humanized mice was IgE dose dependent and was mediated by human mast cells. Using this humanized mouse model, we showed that cHBI prevented allergic reactions for more than 2 weeks when administered before allergen exposure. cHBI also prevented fatal anaphylaxis and attenuated allergic reactions when administered shortly after the onset of symptoms. cHBI impaired mast cell degranulation in vivo in an allergen-specific manner. cHBI rescued the mice from lethal anaphylactic responses during oral Ara h 2 allergen–induced anaphylaxis. Together, these findings suggest that cHBI has the potential to be an effective preventative for peanut-specific allergic responses in patients.
IND for Gene Replacement Therapy for Inherited Retinal Dystrophy Cleared by FDA
The company is developing a one-time, non-AAV2 gene replacement therapy to restore, treat, and prevent blindness of patients with RPE65 mutation-associated retinopathies. This article was previously published on our sister site, Ophthalmology Times. The FDA has approved an investigational new drug (IND) application for HuidaGene Therapeutics' clinical trial of HG004,...
ONA-XR and Anastrozole Signals Early Clinical Activity in HR+ Endometrial Cancer
Early findings from the phase 2 OATH trial show treatment with ONA-XR plus anastrozole elicits a 4-month progression- free survival rate of 77% and overall response rate of 22% in patients with HR-positive metastatic endometrial cancer. In the ongoing, phase 2 OATH trial (NCT03909152) evaluating oral progesterone receptor antagonist onapristone...
New Deep Learning Technologies for Early Lung Cancer Detection Research
Lung cancer has the third highest incidence rate in the United States, and it kills more people than any other type of cancer. Early detection is critical for lowering mortality rates, but current methods frequently produce high false positive rates, resulting in unnecessary and potentially harmful procedures. To address this issue, a few researchers created a pipeline that co-learns from detailed clinical demographics as well as 3D CT images.
Translating an RNA boosts its degradation, find researchers
In the cell, messenger RNAs—or mRNAs—are translated into proteins and eventually degraded, but the relationship between translation and mRNA decay remains cloudy. FMI researchers developed an innovative tool to control and visualize mRNA translation and decay, one molecule at the time. The team discovered that translation promotes mRNA degradation—a finding that may help advance the development of RNA-based drugs.
Using ultrasound to mimic the feel of pressing a button on a glass plate
A pair of engineers at Delft University of Technology, working with a colleague at Aix-Marseille University, reports that applying ultrasound to the surface of a glass plate can mimic the feel of pressed button. Laurence Willemet, Michaël Wiertlewski and Jocelyn Monnoyer have published a paper in Journal of The Royal Society Interface describing the device they built to test the idea of using ultrasound as a haptic screen enhancer.
PET Scan vs. CT Scan
Both positron-emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) scans use energy to create images of the body and can diagnose many types of medical conditions. They differ in the type of energy they use and the reasons for use. Often, a PET scan is performed along with a CT scan to provide detailed images of the body.
