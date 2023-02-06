An Enhanced Joint Generative And Contrastive Learning (GCL+) Framework For Unsupervised Person Re-Identification (ReID)

Peanut-induced allergy is an immunoglobulin E (IgE)–mediated type I hypersensitivity reaction that manifests symptoms ranging from local edema to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Although there are treatments for symptoms in patients with allergies resulting from allergen exposure, there are few preventive therapies other than strict dietary avoidance or oral immunotherapy, neither of which are successful in all patients. We have previously designed a covalent heterobivalent inhibitor (cHBI) that binds in an allergen-specific manner as a preventive for allergic reactions. Building on previous in vitro testing, here, we developed a humanized mouse model to test cHBI efficacy in vivo. Nonobese diabetic–severe combined immunodeficient γc-deficient mice expressing transgenes for human stem cell factor, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, and interleukin-3 developed mature functional human mast cells in multiple tissues and displayed robust anaphylactic reactions when passively sensitized with patient-derived IgE monoclonal antibodies specific for peanut Arachis hypogaea 2 (Ara h 2). The allergic response in humanized mice was IgE dose dependent and was mediated by human mast cells. Using this humanized mouse model, we showed that cHBI prevented allergic reactions for more than 2 weeks when administered before allergen exposure. cHBI also prevented fatal anaphylaxis and attenuated allergic reactions when administered shortly after the onset of symptoms. cHBI impaired mast cell degranulation in vivo in an allergen-specific manner. cHBI rescued the mice from lethal anaphylactic responses during oral Ara h 2 allergen–induced anaphylaxis. Together, these findings suggest that cHBI has the potential to be an effective preventative for peanut-specific allergic responses in patients.

