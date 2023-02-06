ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Long Does Alimony Last (2023 Guide)

By Christy Bieber, J.D., Adam Ramirez, J.D.
 3 days ago
Alimony may be awarded after a divorce in certain circumstances. It’s designed to help ensure that a lower-earning spouse isn’t left without financial resources when a marriage ends.

But, how long does alimony last? This guide will explain the rules for spousal support, including factors that can affect the duration of alimony payments.

What Is Alimony?

Alimony is also called spousal support or maintenance. It is awarded in some, but not all, divorces.

When alimony is part of a divorce settlement, the spouse who is paying it is called the payor. The recipient spouse is called the payee.

The purpose of alimony is to ensure the payee has sufficient financial resources after the divorce. Alimony is usually appropriate when there is an earning disparity between the spouses.

If one person makes much more money than the other, the end of a marriage could cause a huge decline in quality of life for the lower-earner. Alimony is designed to help ensure that does not happen.

When Is Alimony Awarded?

When a couple decides to divorce, they can negotiate the terms of the divorce settlement themselves if they are able to come to an agreement. This approach can be less stressful, less expensive and faster. It often results in better outcomes for everyone, since the couple knows best how to resolve issues in a way that works for both of them.

If a couple negotiates the terms of their divorce, they can make a decision on when alimony will be paid and how much is appropriate. They also get to answer the question, how long does alimony last. As long as the couple agrees, the payment of alimony could last for a short time, a long time or indefinitely.

If a couple cannot agree, the court will decide whether to award alimony or not. The court could order either spouse to pay spousal support.

The court looks at many factors in deciding when alimony should be awarded, and state laws can differ on exactly what those factors are. In general, though, the court may consider the following issues in deciding whether to order alimony and low long alimony should last:

  • The age and health of each spouse
  • The length of the marriage
  • The lifestyle the couple enjoyed during the marriage
  • The contributions each spouse made to the marriage (such as whether one spouse gave up his or her career to support the other or whether one spouse supported the other as they obtained a degree or began a professional practice)
  • Whether one spouse was a stay-at-home parent
  • The financial needs of the payee relative to the payor
  • The ability of the payor to make alimony payments and still maintain a household
  • Whether there are children and whether child support is also awarded
  • The earning potential of each spouse
  • Whether the lower-earning spouse could become self-supporting
  • The reason(s) the marriage is coming to an end

If there is a prenuptial or post-marital agreement addressing the issue of alimony, this contract is controlling on the outcome of whether spousal support is ordered–unless the agreement is successfully contested.

How Long Does Alimony Last?

When the court orders alimony, it can be awarded on a temporary basis, a durational basis or on a permanent basis. If the court orders temporary alimony, it will last for a set duration of time.

The court may order a temporary amount of alimony that applies only while the case is moving through the court system which is designed to ensure the payee has some income while the case is being resolved.

Usually, durational or rehabilitative alimony is awarded for a set period of time, long enough for the payee to receive training or education or get back into the workforce and build up their earning power. The goal is for alimony to act as a bridge to self-sufficiency. Durational alimony is far more common than permanent alimony.

Permanent or lifetime alimony may be awarded only in a limited number of states, and it is usually awarded in limited circumstances. For example, it may be appropriate if a marriage is ending after a very long time and if the payee spouse gave up his or her career to stay at home and support the payor’s work. Or it may be appropriate if the payee spouse is disabled and cannot work.

In other words, there must be good reasons why the court believes alimony must last for life.

Alimony can be awarded as regular payments or as a lump sum.

States that Allow Permanent Alimony

Permanent or lifetime alimony is uncommon and in states where it is permitted it is done so as an exception due to the health, age or disability of the payee.

Circumstances When Alimony Ends

Alimony typically ends when the payee remarries or begins to cohabitate with a new romantic partner. It also ends with the death of either party.

The payor spouse can also petition the court to ask for a modification of a court order for alimony if the financial circumstances change for either party.

Getting Legal Help With Alimony in Divorce

When alimony is included in a divorce settlement, this has substantial consequences for both the payor and the payee.

If you are getting divorced, it is important to protect your legal rights and ensure that you get a fair outcome. An experienced divorce lawyer helps you to negotiate the issue of alimony outside of court or assists you in convincing the judge to make a decision about alimony that protects your financial interests over the long-term.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

How long do most people get alimony for?

Can a working spouse receive alimony?

Can you refuse to pay alimony?

