ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

IRS broadens tax requirements for crypto to encompass everyone

The International Revenue Service (IRS) has updated its taxation and reporting requirements and broadened its scope to everyone who “has dealt” with digital assets, according to a Forbes report. All investors who received, earned, transferred, or sold digital assets in 2022 with the purpose of generating revenue are...
bitcoinist.com

AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Gains As Institutional Investors Bet Big On The Technology

Ever since the launch and popularity of Open AI’s ChatGPT, AI tokens have been doing incredibly well in the market. This performance has continued despite the crypto market pullback with AI tokens remaining green in a sea of red. Nevertheless, this performance may just be beginning as institutional investors are throwing their hats in the ring with Artificial Intelligence technology.
Narcity

7 Tax Credits & Expenses You Can Claim In 2023 That Could Save You Money When Filing

Tax season is just around the corner in Canada, and there are a bunch of tax credits and benefits to claim in 2023 that could help you save money when filing. According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Canadians may qualify for a whole bunch of tax benefits out there depending, of course, on their situation.
AL.com

Here’s the average Social Security check for 66 million beneficiaries in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Wallet Abruptly Revives After 9 Years, Here’s How Much Profit It Made

Data shows a Dogecoin wallet has suddenly come alive after being dormant for 9 years. Here’s how much profit its holder would have made. Dormant Dogecoin Wallet Has Abruptly Revived After 9.1 Years. As per data from the cryptocurrency transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a very old DOGE wallet...
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps By 10,000% As Network Hits New Milestone

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged by 22% in the last seven days, outperforming the majority of the crypto market. And the positive news doesn’t stop before Shibarium is rumored to be scheduled to hit the market next week, February 14, Valentine’s Day. The Shiba Inu Burn...
KSST Radio

The Benefits of Having a Tax Refund Direct Deposited

Feb. 2, 2023- Receiving a tax refund is happy news to any taxpayer; getting it quickly is even better. Direct deposit is the safest and most convenient way to receive a tax refund. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file when they are ready and choose direct deposit to receive any refund they may be owed.
bitcoinist.com

Breaking: DCG And Genesis Close Initial Agreement With Creditors

Per a report from CoinDesk, crypto lending firm Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) are moving forward with the former’s bankruptcy process. The companies reached a “principle agreement” to restructure the lending firm. The report cites a person familiar with the claim that DCG...
bitcoinist.com

The Crypto Bull Market Trend Has Started! What Does This Mean for Ripple (XRP), Cronos (CRO), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?

The market bulls are taking over as cryptocurrency prices are surging. Bitcoin (BTC) is taking the lead with other cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP) and Cronos (CRO) at the back. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has stood out with impressive gains after piquing investors’ interest. The protocol provides massive interoperability and inclusivity for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy