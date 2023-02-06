Read full article on original website
Related
Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks
These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.
Should Retirement Investors Target 100% Income Replacement Instead Of The Traditional 80%?
With high inflation and longer lifespans, should retirees be saving more now to prepare?
cryptoslate.com
IRS broadens tax requirements for crypto to encompass everyone
The International Revenue Service (IRS) has updated its taxation and reporting requirements and broadened its scope to everyone who “has dealt” with digital assets, according to a Forbes report. All investors who received, earned, transferred, or sold digital assets in 2022 with the purpose of generating revenue are...
bitcoinist.com
AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Gains As Institutional Investors Bet Big On The Technology
Ever since the launch and popularity of Open AI’s ChatGPT, AI tokens have been doing incredibly well in the market. This performance has continued despite the crypto market pullback with AI tokens remaining green in a sea of red. Nevertheless, this performance may just be beginning as institutional investors are throwing their hats in the ring with Artificial Intelligence technology.
Narcity
7 Tax Credits & Expenses You Can Claim In 2023 That Could Save You Money When Filing
Tax season is just around the corner in Canada, and there are a bunch of tax credits and benefits to claim in 2023 that could help you save money when filing. According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Canadians may qualify for a whole bunch of tax benefits out there depending, of course, on their situation.
Here’s the average Social Security check for 66 million beneficiaries in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Tax refund 2023: Follow this guideline to receive yours as soon as possible!
Taxpayers have until January 31 to file Form W-2 with the IRS and give employees copies to receive their tax refund. They’re probably on their way if you haven’t received them yet. Even though preparing your taxes in February can feel like writing a book report the night...
Motley Fool
Former Wall Street Trader Says 'By Saving Your Money in a Savings Account, You're Losing Wealth.' Here's What to Do Instead
Savings accounts are safe, but they're not great for building wealth. Vivian Tu said that if you save money in a savings account, you're losing wealth. That's true, because savings account rates don't keep up with inflation. Although savings accounts have their uses, you need to invest to grow your...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Wallet Abruptly Revives After 9 Years, Here’s How Much Profit It Made
Data shows a Dogecoin wallet has suddenly come alive after being dormant for 9 years. Here’s how much profit its holder would have made. Dormant Dogecoin Wallet Has Abruptly Revived After 9.1 Years. As per data from the cryptocurrency transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a very old DOGE wallet...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps By 10,000% As Network Hits New Milestone
The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged by 22% in the last seven days, outperforming the majority of the crypto market. And the positive news doesn’t stop before Shibarium is rumored to be scheduled to hit the market next week, February 14, Valentine’s Day. The Shiba Inu Burn...
The Best Reason To Take Social Security Long Before Age 70
If you're on the fence about when to claim, earlier may be better.
The Benefits of Having a Tax Refund Direct Deposited
Feb. 2, 2023- Receiving a tax refund is happy news to any taxpayer; getting it quickly is even better. Direct deposit is the safest and most convenient way to receive a tax refund. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file when they are ready and choose direct deposit to receive any refund they may be owed.
Gig economy workers lose money during tax season through missed deductions, survey says
Many self-employed workers, especially the younger generation lose out on cost savings through missed tax deductions. Here's what gig workers should have their eye on to help save money on taxes or increase their tax return.
bitcoinist.com
Investors Excited About Crypto In Early 2023 – They’re Buying Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
The crypto space and blockchain technology are filled with numerous opportunities for investors. For years, Bitcoin (BTC) has been the premier asset and the main focus of many investors. New projects like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) emerged as better options as time passed. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has...
Motley Fool
5 Big Retirement Account Mistakes, According to Former Financial Advisor Humphrey Yang
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. These mistakes will do a number on...
bitcoinist.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Success In Presale While Crypto Giants Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Fight for Gains
The crypto market is bouncing off key support levels with its giant duo, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC), fighting for gains. While both blockchain networks are seeing a surge in user activity, many investors don’t consider the giants, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), to be hugely profitable investments anymore.
bitcoinist.com
Breaking: DCG And Genesis Close Initial Agreement With Creditors
Per a report from CoinDesk, crypto lending firm Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) are moving forward with the former’s bankruptcy process. The companies reached a “principle agreement” to restructure the lending firm. The report cites a person familiar with the claim that DCG...
bitcoinist.com
Fantom (FTM) and GMX (GMX) Price Goes On A Free Fall, While Flasko (FLSK) Prices Continues To Win Whales Over
One of the major problems for every crypto investor is choosing from the more than 12,00 tokens available in the entire crypto space. Not every crypto project presents a good opportunity since some, like Fantom (FTM) and GMX (GMX), have started going on a freefall. But, as the new year...
bitcoinist.com
The Crypto Bull Market Trend Has Started! What Does This Mean for Ripple (XRP), Cronos (CRO), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?
The market bulls are taking over as cryptocurrency prices are surging. Bitcoin (BTC) is taking the lead with other cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP) and Cronos (CRO) at the back. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has stood out with impressive gains after piquing investors’ interest. The protocol provides massive interoperability and inclusivity for...
Comments / 0