Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
CryptoPunk #5066 sold for $1.4 million
CryptoPunk #5066, which is one among the 88 Zombie CryptoPunks, was sold for 857 ETH on February 6, 2023. Things have been quite stable for the bottom of the CryptoPunks market during the past half-year. However, there’s been some activity in terms of exclusive Punks. CryptoPunk #5066 majorly has...
ENS Ecosystem Working Group request funds from ENS DAO
The proposal by ENS DAO to market 10,000 ETH to fund operating costs for the upcoming two years was accepted and will be executed following the two-day lock-up period. ENS DAO was earlier in possession of 40,746 ETH and 2.46 million USDC. The ENS Ecosystem Working Group is in charge...
The Saga Of Microsoft Buying Activision Blizzard Just Took A Wild Turn
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick recently went on TV to say the UK would become “Death Valley” if it didn’t approve his company’s $69 billion sale to Microsoft. We now know why. The country’s Competition and Markets Authority announced provisional findings on Wednesday that the deal would threaten competition in the gaming market, and even suggested that in order to get the merger approved, Activision Blizzard would need to sell off the Call of Duty part of its business first.
Blockchain service Minima partners with WeTransfer
Platform for virtual sharing of files WeTransfer is collaborating with blockchain network Minima to deploy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the system, permitting customers to create NFTs straight from their smartphones. Minima is a mobile-optimized Layer 1 ledger and peer-to-peer system. Its ultra-lean technology, according to its site, would allow individuals...
Don’t Miss Out: Get Ready for International Crypto, Blockchain & Metaverse Expo 2023 (ICBM Expo)
An Unforgettable Experience at the Crypto, Blockchain & Metaverse Exhibition!. Are you looking to be part of an incredible event that will give you the best insight into the world of crypto, blockchain and metaverse? Look no further than International Crypto, Blockchain & Metaverse Expo ICBM Expo 2023! This is one of the most highly anticipated crypto conferences & exhibition of the year and you don’t want to miss out on this incredible opportunity to further your knowledge and connect with industry experts.
Nokia connects distant breweries via the metaverse
The telecoms infrastructure company Nokia has been searching for methods to leverage the metaverse to help workers in faraway areas, from beer breweries on opposite sides of the world to aviation technicians in remote airports. Many people are familiar with Nokia as a maker of consumer mobile handsets, but it...
Microsoft Acquisition of Activision Blizzard “Could Harm U.K. Gamers,” “Substantially Reduce” Competition, British Regulator Finds
Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard “could harm U.K. gamers” and “substantially reduce” competition, a British regulator found in a provisional analysis unveiled on Wednesday. The mega-deal “raises concerns about cloud and console gaming” and “could result in higher prices, fewer choices or less innovation,” the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said. The $68.7 billion transaction “could make Microsoft even stronger in cloud gaming, stifling competition in this growing market and harming U.K. gamers who cannot afford expensive consoles,” it added. It “could also harm U.K. gamers by weakening the important rivalry between (Microsoft’s) Xbox and (Sony’s) PlayStation...
‘Angry Birds’ Company Rovio Starts Sale Talks With Israel’s Playtika
Rovio Entertainment, the Finnish-based video games company behind Angry Birds, has begun non-binding talks about a sale with Playtika, an Israeli group behind casino-style online games and shooting simulator 1V1.LOL. Playtika has offered €9.05 ($9.74) per share, or €683 million euros ($735 million), for Rovio in the latest consolidation move in the gaming business. The bid, when it was submitted on Jan. 19, corresponded to a premium of around 60 percent over Rovio’s closing share price. Rovio shares have since jumped on news of the potential deal and stand at around €8.61 ($9.27).More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Colman, Woody Harrelson to...
Doritos to Give Away $25,000 in Polygon (MATIC) Metaverse Partnership
Tortilla chip brand Doritos launches Triangle Studios Web3 project on Polygon. The musical metaverse will launch with a $25,000 crypto and NFT giveaway. Polygon previously inked deals with top brands like Starbucks and Coca-Cola. The makers behind the Doritos tortilla chips decided to add more flavor to Web3 with the...
UK wants Microsoft to sell off Call of Duty after Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft could be asked to agree to sell off the Call of Duty franchise in order for its contested takeover of Activision Blizzard to get the go-ahead from the UK government regulator. The Competitions and Markets Authority says the deal in its current form has the potential to “harm UK...
Microsoft reaffirms "ten years of parity" with Call of Duty as Activision purchase hits stumbling block
"When we say equal, we mean equal. 10 years of parity. On content. On pricing. On features. On quality. On playability."
The UK government just threw a huge wrench in Microsoft’s Activision deal
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) came down squarely against Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Wednesday morning. In a sprawling provisional report summary, the government regulator said the merger could hurt consumers by "weakening the important rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles" and "could result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers."
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain placed another hurdle in the way of Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69-billion mega purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), saying it could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and Sony's PlayStation.
The Sandbox announces partnership with Cut the Rope creator ZeptoLab to build new Web3 experiences
The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has on Tuesday announced a partnership with ZeptoLab, the global gaming company behind the highly popular games Cut the Rope, CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, King of Thieves, and Bullet Echo. The partnership will bring new experiences...
Sad News For Mobile Gamers: EA To Shut Down Apex Legends, Battlefield, Industrial Toys
EA EA revealed that both “Apex Legends Mobile” and “Battlefield Mobile” will shut down and no longer be playable. “Apex Legends Mobile” will cease working on May 1, 2023, at 4 PM PST. No specified date has been named for the end of “Battlefield Mobile.”
UK competition regulator warns Microsoft's Activision deal could harm millions of gamers
Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard could harm competition by letting Microsoft restrict Activision's video games to proprietary platforms such as Xbox, UK officials said Wednesday, in the latest challenge to the tech giant's blockbuster acquisition.
