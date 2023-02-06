ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Adam Sandler Responds To David Pastrnak’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ Tribute

The Boston Bruins have gained a number of new fans during their historic start including “Happy Gilmore” himself. David Pastrnak was one of the Bruins’ representatives at NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida as he took part in the Breakaway Challenge on Friday night. Drawing inspiration from a historic figure in Bruins history, the 26-year-old donned a retro Bruins jersey with “Gilmore 18” on the back.
Yardbarker

Bruins Should Target Toews Ahead of Trade Deadline

While the Boston Bruins have been putting together a historic season, general manager Don Sweeney is still looking to add vital pieces to push the team over the top as Stanley Cup favourites. Bo Horvat’s name had been among those linked to the Bruins before the former Vancouver Canucks captain was dealt to the New York Islanders. With Horvat now off the table, many quality names are still available. However, the cap-strapped Bruins have their work cut out for them as Sweeney attempts to make a deal ahead of the trade deadline. For many reasons, the best fit for the Bruins would be to facilitate a trade for Chicago Blackhawks captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Jonathan Toews.
FOX Sports

Frank Vatrano's OT goal lifts Ducks over Blackhawks 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored 2:15 into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL's worst teams. Vatrano got his 12th goal when he beat Petr Mrazek from the left side of the net. Isac Lundestrom set up the game-winner with a cross-ice pass.
TheDailyBeast

Inside the ‘Secretive’ Talks That Led to Labor Sec. Marty Walsh Leading the NHL Players Association

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave his Cabinet position after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union and become head of the NHL Players Association.That news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Politico, but The Daily Beast can report that Walsh has been involved in secretive deliberations for some time—and the move is not without consternation from some NHL players and agents.One active professional hockey player described the move to The Daily Beast as “a little janky.” Another league insider said the deal was understood to have been wrapped up Monday night, despite players remaining in the dark in an “incredibly...
NBC Sports

This reported asking price for a Chychrun trade is steep; Should Bruins pay it?

Now that Bo Horvat is off the trade market and recently signed an eight-year contract extension with the New York Islanders, the best player rumored to be available might be Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The 24-year-old defenseman is a two-way star who plays over 20 minutes per game, contributes...
The Ringer

Celtics Trade Deadline Intel With Keith Smith

Brian starts with Tom Brady’s interview with Bill Belichick and looks back at their relationship in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with Spotrac’s Keith Smith about the upcoming NBA trade deadline, the Kevin Durant trade rumors, and other moves the Celtics may make (19:00). Finally, Brian takes a listener call, and gives out his top five best trade deadline moves from the Boston teams (48:45).
CBC News

Lafreniere's OT winner fires Rangers past Flames in frenzied back-and-forth contest

Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:37 into overtime and Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Monday night. Lafreniere led a 2-on-1 rush and then tracked down the rebound of Mika Zibanejad's shot, beating netminder Jacob Markstrom for his seventh goal this season. That ended a frenzied game that was tied four times and featured several fights following big hits — two by Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.
MassLive.com

16 realistic Celtics trade options for Dennis Schroder TPE

The Celtics still have a number of trade exceptions in hand but their biggest one of value expires on Thursday at the trade deadline. Boston was granted a TPE worth just shy of $6 million after dealing Dennis Schroder away last February and the window to acquire a player in that spot will disappear later this week.
