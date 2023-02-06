While the Boston Bruins have been putting together a historic season, general manager Don Sweeney is still looking to add vital pieces to push the team over the top as Stanley Cup favourites. Bo Horvat’s name had been among those linked to the Bruins before the former Vancouver Canucks captain was dealt to the New York Islanders. With Horvat now off the table, many quality names are still available. However, the cap-strapped Bruins have their work cut out for them as Sweeney attempts to make a deal ahead of the trade deadline. For many reasons, the best fit for the Bruins would be to facilitate a trade for Chicago Blackhawks captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Jonathan Toews.

16 HOURS AGO