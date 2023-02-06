Read full article on original website
It sounds like David Pastrnak's extension will cost Bruins more than they anticipated
Based on the latest reports from Elliotte Friedman and Emily Kaplan, it sounds like the Bruins and David Pastrnak are getting close to finalizing an extension. But it also sounds like it’s going to cost Boston more than initially anticipated.
Adam Sandler Responds To David Pastrnak’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ Tribute
The Boston Bruins have gained a number of new fans during their historic start including “Happy Gilmore” himself. David Pastrnak was one of the Bruins’ representatives at NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida as he took part in the Breakaway Challenge on Friday night. Drawing inspiration from a historic figure in Bruins history, the 26-year-old donned a retro Bruins jersey with “Gilmore 18” on the back.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Eastern Conference Rival Reportedly Interested In Swinging Trade For Celtics Sharpshooter
Will the Boston Celtics make any big moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline? The Celtics have been linked mainly to big men to fill a backup role on the Boston bench, but there have also been other rumblings. Payton Pritchard has drawn interest across the league but he reportedly isn't the only one. ...
Bruins Should Target Toews Ahead of Trade Deadline
While the Boston Bruins have been putting together a historic season, general manager Don Sweeney is still looking to add vital pieces to push the team over the top as Stanley Cup favourites. Bo Horvat’s name had been among those linked to the Bruins before the former Vancouver Canucks captain was dealt to the New York Islanders. With Horvat now off the table, many quality names are still available. However, the cap-strapped Bruins have their work cut out for them as Sweeney attempts to make a deal ahead of the trade deadline. For many reasons, the best fit for the Bruins would be to facilitate a trade for Chicago Blackhawks captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Jonathan Toews.
Frank Vatrano's OT goal lifts Ducks over Blackhawks 3-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored 2:15 into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL's worst teams. Vatrano got his 12th goal when he beat Petr Mrazek from the left side of the net. Isac Lundestrom set up the game-winner with a cross-ice pass.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery, Linus Ullmark Reflect On NHL All-Star Game
It was an exciting weekend for Jim Montgomery, Linus Ullmark and David Pastrnak, who represented the Boston Bruins in the NHL All-Star Game. Pastrnak, who had a three-point All-Star Game, went full “. ” in the skills competition with help from Ullmark, who stopped 10 of the 13 shots he...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Inside the ‘Secretive’ Talks That Led to Labor Sec. Marty Walsh Leading the NHL Players Association
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave his Cabinet position after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union and become head of the NHL Players Association.That news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Politico, but The Daily Beast can report that Walsh has been involved in secretive deliberations for some time—and the move is not without consternation from some NHL players and agents.One active professional hockey player described the move to The Daily Beast as “a little janky.” Another league insider said the deal was understood to have been wrapped up Monday night, despite players remaining in the dark in an “incredibly...
This reported asking price for a Chychrun trade is steep; Should Bruins pay it?
Now that Bo Horvat is off the trade market and recently signed an eight-year contract extension with the New York Islanders, the best player rumored to be available might be Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The 24-year-old defenseman is a two-way star who plays over 20 minutes per game, contributes...
Celtics Trade Deadline Intel With Keith Smith
Brian starts with Tom Brady’s interview with Bill Belichick and looks back at their relationship in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with Spotrac’s Keith Smith about the upcoming NBA trade deadline, the Kevin Durant trade rumors, and other moves the Celtics may make (19:00). Finally, Brian takes a listener call, and gives out his top five best trade deadline moves from the Boston teams (48:45).
Lafreniere's OT winner fires Rangers past Flames in frenzied back-and-forth contest
Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:37 into overtime and Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Monday night. Lafreniere led a 2-on-1 rush and then tracked down the rebound of Mika Zibanejad's shot, beating netminder Jacob Markstrom for his seventh goal this season. That ended a frenzied game that was tied four times and featured several fights following big hits — two by Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.
16 realistic Celtics trade options for Dennis Schroder TPE
The Celtics still have a number of trade exceptions in hand but their biggest one of value expires on Thursday at the trade deadline. Boston was granted a TPE worth just shy of $6 million after dealing Dennis Schroder away last February and the window to acquire a player in that spot will disappear later this week.
Could Signing Be Imminent For Red Sox? Here's Why It Would Make Sense
Boston potentially could make another move in the very near future
