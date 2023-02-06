ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia senators call foul on Marshall baseball stadium funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A simmering dispute has erupted over the financing of a new baseball stadium for Marshall University. It once again pits Republican Governor Jim Justice against Republican leaders in the State Senate. Last September, Justice was among those presenting a check to Marshall for $13.8 million from the governor’s discretionary account to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Senate probes COVID funds to use for MU baseball stadium

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With an opening pitch in September and a check for $13.8 million, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice contributed your tax dollars to help Marshall University build a long-awaited baseball stadium. Now it’s revealed that most of that cash was once federal dollars the state received to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Resident To Attend State of the Union in Washington DC

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, President Joseph Biden will give his second State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress inside the United States Capitol in Washington DC. During that address, it's expected that President Biden will his view of the current condition of the country, along with laying out his agenda for the following year for the administration of the country going forward.
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden on Thursday ventures to Florida, a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party. The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy