West Virginia senators call foul on Marshall baseball stadium funding
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A simmering dispute has erupted over the financing of a new baseball stadium for Marshall University. It once again pits Republican Governor Jim Justice against Republican leaders in the State Senate. Last September, Justice was among those presenting a check to Marshall for $13.8 million from the governor’s discretionary account to […]
WSAZ
Senate probes COVID funds to use for MU baseball stadium
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With an opening pitch in September and a check for $13.8 million, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice contributed your tax dollars to help Marshall University build a long-awaited baseball stadium. Now it’s revealed that most of that cash was once federal dollars the state received to...
CNBC
Washington D.C.'s free bus bill becomes law as zero-fare transit systems take off
Washington, D.C., has enacted a zero-fare bus bill into law. The policy eliminates the $2 fare for all the city's buses starting this summer. It is the largest city to institute a fare-free transit system and part of a growing movement nationwide. Washington, D.C., has enacted a zero-fare bus bill...
New River Gorge National Park & Preserve expands public hunting land
West Virginia's only National Park has added 45 acres to its preserve land, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.
Buffalo Resident To Attend State of the Union in Washington DC
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, President Joseph Biden will give his second State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress inside the United States Capitol in Washington DC. During that address, it's expected that President Biden will his view of the current condition of the country, along with laying out his agenda for the following year for the administration of the country going forward.
WVNews
Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden on Thursday ventures to Florida, a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party. The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to...
