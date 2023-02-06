ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Federal grant to assist operations of WVa railroad facility

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PRICHARD, W.Va. (AP) — A federal grant will assist with the operations of a railroad facility in West Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the $376,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration last month. The senators said in a statement that the grant will support the Marshall University Research Corp. with the operations.

Ownership of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility was transferred from the state to the Wayne County Commission last August. Marshall University spokeswoman Leah Payne told The Herald-Dispatch that the commission is working with the Huntington Area Development Council and the Marshall University Research Corp. “to move the project forward.”

Payne said the funding will “help the commission facilitate the transfer process and prepare the necessary bid correspondence for a new operator for the intermodal gateway facility.”

The 65-acre facility that opened in 2015 was designed to transfer shipping containers between railcars and trucks. State funds and a federal grant were used to pay for the $32 million project.

