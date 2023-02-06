ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Picture books for children – reviews

By Imogen Carter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9Ayr_0kdk8WsP00

Watch out, there are bugs about! Two very different new releases burst with wiggly, swooping minibeasts in praise of the world’s cleverest little creatures. In Lily Murray’s The Girl Who Loves Bugs (Macmillan, 30 March) Evie, unlike the rest of her household, can’t get enough of creepy crawlies. But when she brings a swarm into her home, they cause havoc at a family meal – cue ladybirds in bagels and ants in her brother’s pants.

Evie braces herself for a telling off but, in a lovely twist, her fearsome great-gran gleefully flings open her fancy jacket to reveal an elaborate bug-collecting kit attached to the lining (this is one of illustrator Jenny Løvlie’s many luminous images: with her coat unfurled great-gran herself appears about to fly off). The pair set about building a minibeast zoo and, at the close of this joyous tale about following your passions, we learn that it’s inspired by the real-life entomologist Lucy Evelyn Cheesman, born 1881, who became London Zoo’s first female insect house curator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHid3_0kdk8WsP00
Lost by Mariajo Ilustrajo: ‘a wonderful eye for angles and colour’. Illustration: Mariajo Ilustrajo

Illustrator Gwen Millward’s circus-like red, green and gold cover design immediately sets the tone for Darwin’s Super-Pooping Worm Spectacular by Polly Owen (Wide Eyed), an entertaining exploration of Charles Darwin’s 40-year-long study of worms. While an excitable Darwin shouts “Boo!” at some worms (to test their hearing), it’s the bespectacled worm who delivers factual nuggets wearing a mortarboard and bow tie who steals the show.

Elsewhere, maths whiz Bobby Seagull has helped create a nonfiction gem of a different sort: Lift-the- Flap Questions and Answers About Money (Usborne). Written by Lara Bryan in consultation with Seagull, who has become a regular on TV and radio since his turn on University Challenge in 2017, the book, with illustrations by Marie-Eve Tremblay, condenses key money facts for preteens, including pertinent matters such as fair pay and online purchases.

While TV stars with children’s book deals are two a penny these days, George Webster’s debut is reason to celebrate: as CBeebies’ first ever presenter with Down’s syndrome he’s made history and helped children with learning disabilities feel represented on screen. This Is Me (Scholastic, March), his rallying cry to be yourself, shines brightly like the man himself, with stars and light beams on every page. Developed in collaboration with his CBeebies producer Claire Taylor and illustrated by Tim Budgen, the book urges children to believe that “there’s a glow inside each one of us”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIkJa_0kdk8WsP00
Lara Bryan’s ‘pertinent’ Lift-the-Flap Questions and Answers About Money. Illustration: Marie-Eve Tremblay

Mariajo Ilustrajo follows her own 2022 debut, Flooded , with Lost (Frances Lincoln, 9 Feb), about a polar bear disoriented in the big city who, ignored by all the adults because they’re glued to their phones, finally befriends a little girl who takes him in. Ilustrajo has a wonderful eye for angles and colour: her artworks skilfully contrast the unwelcoming greys of the cityscape with the vibrant colours of the girl’s shock of orange hair and cosy home.

French author Élise Fontenaille and illustrator Violeta Lópiz present their own distinctive take on friendship and connection with At the Drop of a Cat (Enchanted Lion Books, translated by Karin Snelson and Emilie Robert Wong), a meditation on the relationship between the book’s six-year-old narrator and his grandpa Luis, a gardener, artist and refugee who fled war in his home country of Spain. Lópiz’s stunning illustrations take readers at child’s eye-level into Luis’s luscious garden, reminiscent of Henri Rousseau’s paintings, with whom Luis’s own art is compared. Luis may be illiterate, but he’s wise and inspiring, and his grandson enjoys his poetically muddled phrases (the book’s title is Luis’s version of “at the drop of a hat”). Nature-themed picture books have flourished in recent times but this is something special: Lópiz’s fluid, overlapping designs really magnify the sense of the pair being at one with the land and each other.

  • To order most of these books for a special price, click on the titles or go to guardianbookshop.com . Delivery charges may apply

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Our top book this week transports a famous literary character into the 1990s…Fiction1. Becky by Sarah May is published in hardback by Picador, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now🔔Finished copies🔔Sarah May has been busy today signing piles and piles of copies of BECKY for lots of lovely bookshops. Pre-order from your favourite here!🗞️26 January 2023 https://t.co/1UyqbePCi7 @picadorbooks @SarahMayWriter @RoshMoorjani pic.twitter.com/pGrSK1bveA— Gabriela Quattromini (@gabrielaquattro) January 11, 2023Sarah May’s latest novel is a modern reimagining of the 19th century classic Vanity Fair, propelling the protagonist into the 1990s. Having secured a prestigious scholarship in her youth, Becky Sharp is determined to transform...
bookriot.com

12 Transitional Chapter Books

Below are the best transitional chapter books I have found in the last year. As neither an elementary school teacher nor a librarian, I found this category a little hard to define clearly. Of course, teachers and librarians may also run into this problem, but I imagine their greater experience in this area might make it easier for them to give a definition.
FLORIDA STATE
bookriot.com

Category Crossing: YA Authors Writing Adult Books in 2023 (+ 2 Adult Authors Going YA!)

Over the last half decade or so, there have been so many great YA authors making moves in the world of romance. Though anyone can read either YA or romance, the intended audiences for each are different and require something slightly different from the author — fewer high school scenarios in an adult romance book than there would be in a YA being just the tip of the iceberg, of course. But perhaps the thing that keeps me excited in seeing authors flex their skills across categories is just that. You get to see how an author can try out difference voices and styles while also seeing where and how their work has some unifying themes or tropes.
The Guardian

Vatican expels ‘rebel nuns’ for refusing to leave Italian monastery

The Vatican has expelled two cloistered sisters from the nunhood after the pair disobeyed a request to leave a seven-centuries-old monastery along Italy’s Amalfi coast. Known in the clifftop town of Ravello as “the rebel nuns”, Massimiliana Panza and Angela Maria Punnackal left the Santa Chiara monastery on Saturday after receiving a letter signed by Pope Francis telling them they were being relieved of “the obligations of sacred ordination”.
The Guardian

Brenda Almond obituary

My mother, Brenda Almond, who has died aged 85, was a philosopher, author and ethicist. She was born into a poor, working-class family in Birkenhead, Merseyside. Her father, Edward, a painter and decorator, was called up during the second world war and died soon after; her mother, Margaret (nee Potter), died of a respiratory illness when Brenda, an only child, was five.
The Guardian

Putin’s alleged ex-lover among Russians targeted by latest UK sanctions

One of the Russians targeted by UK sanctions on Wednesday to mark Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to London is Vladimir Putin’s alleged former lover, Svetlana Krivonogikh. The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, announced a new round of sanctions against Kremlin-connected individuals and military entities involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They included a drone manufacturer, a helicopter parts firm, and an aviation software company.
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Welcome to this week’s bestselling books! This is the feature where we take a look at the biggest bestsellers lists to see where the overlap is — surprisingly, they can vary quite a bit. This week looks very similar to the last two. The only new addition (bolded) is not a new release, but a book that’s been just shy of the top ten for a while and has resurfaced: Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
The Guardian

I’ve stopped saying I ‘have autism’ – for me, being autistic is brilliant, not a burden

I don’t see being autistic as “having” a disorder. Instead, I look at it as a very positive thing. From a young age, it has helped me direct a laser-like focus on achieving my goals. My obsessive mindset and lack of real motivation to socialise accelerated my career in a way that would not have been possible if I had other interests. Achieving my ambitions would have been so much harder if I had not been autistic.
The Guardian

Nelly and Nadine review – tender tale of lesbian concentration camp survivors

This documentary opens with newsreel footage of concentration camp survivors arriving by boat in Sweden in 1945 – they are mostly women, smiling and waving at the camera. Director Magnus Gertten explains that he’s spent years trying to put names to the faces. One is a Dutch socialist and feminist who returned to Amsterdam after the war to her women’s health clinic; another a 16-year-old Jewish girl from Poland with a beautiful smile who does not yet know that she is the only survivor in her family. Finally, the face of a Chinese woman, not smiling, but fixing the camera with an intense stare.
The Guardian

The Guardian

567K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy