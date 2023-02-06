Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Former Hamilton officer indicted in head-on crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury has indicted an ex-police officer. Hamilton police fired Casey Johnson after he was accused of drinking before crashing into a car head-on. Police say back in September, Johnson got into a fight outside a high school football game then drove...
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Darvis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
WLWT 5
Prosecutors believe 14-year-old charged in four murders was proving himself as a hired killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County 14-year-old who prosecutors said wanted to be a hired killer is now charged as an adult in four murders. “I believe he’s auditioning. Look at me, Hamilton County. Look at me. I’m open for business,” Hamilton County juvenal prosecutor Linda Scott told the court.
WISH-TV
Richmond police make arrest in December murder
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in December. The Richmond Police Department took 41-year-old Damien Rowe into custody on Tuesday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rowe faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm...
WKRC
Man accused of murdering his father, shooting a second person appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused of killing his own father was arraigned Monday. Gregory Durham, Jr. is charged with murder and felonious assault. Police were called to Bevis Avenue near Dana Sunday afternoon. They found Gregory Durham, Sr., 60, dead. His son shot and killed him during a family...
Fox 19
Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old who allegedly killed his younger brother and their mother last week in an Avondale double murder-suicide is also responsible for a 2020 deadly shooting. Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide on Feb. 3 after Cincinnati police say he killed his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson...
Fox 19
Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
WLWT 5
New trial date set for suspect in deadly wrong-way crash
DAYTON, Ohio — A new trial date has been set for the woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-75 and killing a family of three. The suspected drunk-driving crash took place in March 2019, when investigators said Abby Michaels drove the wrong way on I-75 near Dayton on St. Patrick's Day and hit another car head-on.
Fox 19
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
Fox 19
New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details have been released in the Feb. 3 double murder-suicide in Avondale. Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed that Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide after allegedly killing his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home. The...
WLWT 5
Police: Man who shot mother, brother in apparent murder-suicide also responsible for 2020 homicide
CINCINNATI — The man police say shot his mother and brother before taking his own life at their home in Avondale on Friday has also been found to be responsible for a man's death in 2020. Police said Eric Johnson Jr., 19, who died in an apparent murder-suicide on...
WLWT 5
Police dash cam video shows suspected stolen mail tossed at police during chase
GREENHILLS, Ohio — A police chase through Greenhills was caught on a police cruiser camera, and in the video, viewers can see what looks like confetti being tossed at the cruiser. Investigators said it was actually people's mail, checks and credit cards believed to have been stolen from the...
Fox 19
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
WLWT 5
Suspect may face more charges after shooting involving officer led to pursuit, crash
EVENDALE, Ohio — A man arrested after an encounter with police led to a pursuit and a crash in downtown Cincinnati may face more charges, police said in an update Monday. It all started around 11:44 p.m. Thursday when Evendale officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Reading Road when they heard a gunshot near their location.
1 victim ID’d after fatal Middletown shooting
One person died at the scene from their injuries. The other was taken to Atrium Medical Center to receive medical treatment, however, they later died.
24 years later: Kettering police continue investigation into Erica Baker’s disappearance
It’s been 24 years since 9-year-old Erica Baker’s disappearance and police have not stopped searching for her.
Fox 19
Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
Teen charged with being 'contract killer' at 14, will be prosecuted as adult
A teen who was 14 in 2021 when he was charged with four murders in Cincinnati will be prosecuted as an adult. A juvenile court judge made the ruling on Monday.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for man accused of attempting to stab security guard outside Goodfellas
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a man accused of attempting to stab a security guard at Goodfellas in Over-the-Rhine over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Saturday at the Goodfellas on Main Street. Police said the suspect is between 25 to 30 years old...
Police: Man shoots, kills 60-year-old father in Evanston
Just after 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue for a shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to UC Medical Center.
