Hutch Post

🎥Biden offers US help; hundreds dead, mega quake rocks Turkey, Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday. Hundreds were killed in the two countries, thousands were injured and the toll was expected to rise further. President Joe Biden has conveyed his...
New York Post

Dozens dead after powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria

Hundreds of people have been confirmed dead after a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, leveling several buildings as people slept in their beds.  Local officials reported at least 76 fatalities in Turkey and another 131 in Syria, and the devastating toll was expected to rise as rescuers frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble. Hundreds of more people in both countries were injured, officials said. The earthquake’s center struck an area about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital 60 miles from the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey. It was...
WFLA

Baby girl born under Syria earthquake rubble

Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
KAAL-TV

Frantic searching in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,600

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers raced Tuesday to rescue survivors from the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to 4,600. Countries around the...
NorthcentralPA.com

Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000

Gaziantep, Turkey (AP) — With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world’s deadliest quake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll passed 11,000. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the especially hard-hit Hatay province, where more than 3,300 people died and entire neighborhoods were destroyed. Residents there have criticized the government's response, saying rescuers were slow to arrive. ...
KAAL-TV

Live Updates | Turkey, Syria quake is deadliest since 2015

The catastrophic earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria became one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade Wednesday and the death toll kept rising, approaching 12,000. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepal in 2015 killed more than 8,800 people. Rescue crews braved freezing...
Vogue Magazine

5 Ways to Help Those Affected By the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Since a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, the death toll has already surpassed 3,500 in Turkey and 1,700 in Syria, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declaring a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces most severely affected. Freezing conditions in the region have made it especially difficult for rescue workers to identify and locate survivors, while sanctions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government make it difficult for Syria to receive international aid.
CBS New York

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll tops 12,000

Thinly stretched rescue teams on Wednesday continued searching for survivors buried in the rubble of thousands of buildings destroyed in Turkey and Syria by catastrophic earthquakes and aftershocks that killed more than 12,000.Amid calls for the Turkish government to send more help to the disaster zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited a "tent city" in Kahramanmaras, where people forced from their homes are living. He conceded shortfalls early in Turkey's disaster response but vowed that no one would "be left in the streets." Turkey now has tens of thousands of aid personnel in the quake zone, and search teams from...

