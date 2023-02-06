25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at the list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb.

Adventureland (2009)

“Adventureland,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kirsten Stewart, and Ryan Reynolds, follows the story of a college graduate in 1987 who accepts a job at a local amusement park. A large portion of the filming done took place in Pennsylvania, specifically Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. Kennywood Amusement Park in West Mifflin, Pa. was used, as well as Trinity Christian School in Pittsburgh and other various addresses throughout Pittsburgh.

Creed (2015)

This boxing film, which acts as a seventh installment in the Rocky film series, stars Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone. Follow the story of Adonis Creed, who is coached and trained by Rocky Balboa, the former rival of his father Apollo Creed. “Creed” was largely filmed in Philadelphia, Pa., and famous landmarks like the Philadelphia Museum of Art make appearances in the film.

Creed II (2018)

The sequel to Creed follows Adonis in his preparations to fight Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago from the original Rocky films. Filming was done for “Creed II” in Philadelphia, Morton, and Chester, Pa. Other filming took place in New Mexico.

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

In this classic horror film zombie swarms have taken over the United States, and Pennsylvania radio worker Stephen and his girlfriend try to escape as the world slowly crumbles. Filming took place at the Monroeville Mall and Harold W. Brown Memorial Field in Monroeville, Pa., as well as WPGH-TV in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Groundhog Day (1993)

“Groundhog Day” is a classic comedy movie starring Bill Murray, a narcissistic weatherman who gets stuck reliving the same day over and over again in Punxsutawney, Pa. Although the movie takes place in Punxsutawney, most of the movie’s filming took place in Illinois, but there were scenes filmed in Pittsburgh as well as Blairsville, Pa. for the opening credits, which shows the sign for Marchand and Punxsutawney.

Hairspray (1988)

“Hairspray” is a musical comedy film that is about an overweight teenager who tries out for a dance show, beating out one of the most popular girls and stealing her boyfriend in the process. Some of the filming locations for “Hairspray” include Dorney Amusement Park and Wild Water Kingdom in Allentown, Pa. Filming was also done in Perry Hall, Md. and Baltimore, Md.

I Am Number Four (2011)

“I Am Number Four,” based on a young-adult science fiction novel of the same name written by Pittacus Lore, tells the story of aliens and their protectors who are on Earth to hide and run from intergalactic bounty hunters. Pennsylvania makes several appearances in the movie, including Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, Pa., and other portions filmed in Pittsburgh, Vandergrift, Beaver Falls, and McKeesport.

Jack Reacher (2012)

One of the many action packed Tom Cruise movies, based off the book “One Shot” by Lee Child, was exclusively filmed in Pennsylvania, primarily Pittsburgh, according to IMDb. The Strip District, North Shore Riverfront Trail, and various apartments/houses throughout Pittsburgh are included in the movie.

Marley & Me (2008)

“Marley & Me” follows two newlyweds (Owen Wilson and Jennifer Anniston) who move to Florida and adopt Marley, a yellow Labrador puppy. Portions of the movie were filmed in West Chester, Pa. and Philadelphia, Pa. Other filming took place in Ireland, Florida, and California.

National Treasure (2004)

“National Treasure” stars Nicholas Cage, who plays a historian who follows the legendary Templar Treasure as they race against a team of mercenaries. The movie’s story takes characters on a journey across the world, and parts were filmed in Philadelphia, Pa. The Franklin Institute, a notable Philly landmark, also appears in the movie.

Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Starring Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, and Ezra Miller, “Perks of Being a Wallflower” tells the story of an introverted freshman in high school who is befriended by two seniors who help him through the journey that is adolescence. All filming for “Perks of Being a Wallflower” took place in Pennsylvania according to IMDb. Several Pittsburgh locations were used for filming including Fort Pitt Tunnel, Fort Pitt Bridge on Interstate 376, The Hollywood Theater Dormont, and Kings Family Restaurant. Other Pennsylvanian filming locations include Peters Township High School and Peters Township Middle School in McMurray, Pa.

She’s Out of My League (2010)

This romantic comedy movie, starring Jay Baruchel, Alice Eve, and T.J. Miller, tells the story of an average guy who meets the perfect woman, and how his friends and lack of social skills start to pull their relationship apart. Pittsburgh International Airport, Mellon Arena, and PNC Park in Pittsburgh all make appearances throughout the movie.

Split (2016)

M. Night Shyamalan is known for his dramatic twists, psychological thrillers, and horror films, and his 2016 film “Split,” received rave reviews following its release. Multiple Pennsylvania locations were used for filming, such as the Philadelphia Zoo, Silk City Diner Bar & Lounge in Philadelphia, Pa., Sun Center Studios in Aston, Pa., 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pa., and Fisherman Restaurant in Phoenixville, Pa.

Striking Distance (1993)

This Bruce Willis and Sarah Jessica Parker movie is about a police family and Tom Hardy (Willis), who fights his uncle after his father is murdered because he thinks another cop is the killer. Filming took place at multiple Pittsburgh locations, such as Point State Park, Mount Washington, and the Allegheny Court House. Filming was also done in Monessen, Pa. and Monongahela, Pa.

The Avengers (2012)

The first movie in a popular series, “The Avengers,” which sits at number 10 in the highest-grossing films of all time at the time of writing this article, shows the world’s best heroes coming together to fight against Loki and his alien army. “The Avengers” movie takes place all around the world, and Pennsylvania is included on that list. Filming was done in Pittsburgh, Pa. as well as simply listing “Pennsylvania, United States.”

The Blob (1958)

Another classic horror film, this time starring Steve McQueen, depicts an indestructible alien lifeform eating anything in its path, growing as it consumes more. Various Pennsylvania locations were used for filming, including Downingtown, Pa., Royersford, Pa., Phoenixville, Pa., Valley Forge, Pa., and Chester Springs, Pa.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

One of the most critically acclaimed movies on this list, “The Dark Knight Rises” tells another epic story of Batman as he takes on Bale in Gotham. Incredible performances from Christian Bale and Tom Hardy led the movie to win a British Academy Film Award and 40 awards on 103 total nominations. While the movie has scenes from around the world, Pittsburgh, Pa. is depicted as Gotham City, Heinz Field (now Acrisure Stadium) appears during a Gotham City football game, and Carnegie Mellon University is seen as Blackgate Prison.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Based off a book written by John Green, The Fault in Out Stars features many scenes that were filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Some notable Pittsburgh locations in the movie include Hartwood Acres Park, The Mansions on 5th Avenue Hotel, Church Hill Cemetery, and more.

The Italian Job (2003)

The 2003 remake of the original “The Italian Job” (1969), stars Donald Sutherland and Mark Wahlberg as a team plans an elaborate heist against a former friend. According to IMDb, some filming was done in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Last Airbender (2010)

“The Last Airbender,” a rather poorly reviewed M. Night Shyamalan movie, was based on the American anime series that aired on Nickelodeon in 2005. The movie tells the story of Aang, who can control all four elements in a world where each element (air, water, earth, and fire) has formed a nation. The movie utilized many Pennsylvania locations for filming, like The Pagoda in Reading, Pa., Beltzville State Park in Lehighton, Pa., Lake Ontelaunee in Berks County, Pa., William Penn Memorial Fire Tower in Reading, Pa., M&M Stone Company Rock Quarry in West Rockhill, Pa., Delaware Generating Station, in Philadelphia, Pa., Richmond Power Plant in Philadelphia, Pa., and other locations in Philadelphia.

The Road (2009)

Based on Cormac McCarthy’s book of the same title, “The Road” is set in a post-apocalyptic world full of savagery and violence and follows a father and his son as they slowly make their way to the ocean. Lots of Pennsylvanian towns were used for this movie, including Erie, Pa., Conneaut Lake Park in Conneaut Lake, Pa., Braddock, Pa., Hanover Township, Pa., Breezewood, Pa., Harmony, Pa., Nemacolin, Pa., Raccoon Creek State Park in Hookstown, Pa., New Galilee, Pa., Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This cult-classic horror film celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021 and stars Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins. The movie is about a young F.B.I. agent who needs the help of an incarcerated and cannibalistic killer to catch other serial killers. The Western Center in Canonsburg, Pa. (which was demolished in 2012), Lindbergh Avenue in Shaler Township, Pa., Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh, Pa., McKeesport, Pa., Soldiers and Sailors Museum and Memorial in Pittsburgh, Pa., Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pa., and Pittsburgh International Airport all appear in the famous film. “Silence of the Lambs” was nominated for six Oscar Awards and won 37 awards on 56 total nominations.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

“The Sixth Sense,” yet another M. Night Shyamalan film (he must like to film in Pennsylvania?) is about a boy (Haley Joel Osment) in Philadelphia who can speak with spirits and enlists the help of a child psychologist (Bruce Willis). The movie’s story is set in Philadelphia, so lots of filming locations were in the City of Brotherly Love. Striped Bass restaurant in Philadelphia, Pa. (now permanently closed), St. Augustine Catholic Church in Philadelphia, Pa., Blue Bell, Pa., and Bryn Mawr, Pa were all film locations.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

The second movie in the Transformers series is about Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and Mikaela Banes (Megan Fox) as they try to leave the Autobots behind them to live a normal life. But when Witwicky starts to see strange symbols, the Decepticons bring him back into the thick of the Transformers’ battle. The movie did international filming, but Pennsylvania still made multiple appearances. Filming was done in Bethlehem, Pa., the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa., Free Library of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pa., Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pa., Fairmont Park in Philadelphia, Pa., Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia, Pa.

Unstoppable (2010)

Starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pine, an unmanned train is headed straight toward a city and it’s up to a veteran engineer and a young conductor to stop a catastrophic event. A plethora of Pennsylvanian locations were used for the movie, such as Beech Creek, Pa., Bellefonte, Pa., Port Matilda, Pa., Milesburg, Pa., Port Allegany, Pa., State College, Pa., Eldred, Pa., Pittsburgh, Pa., Tyrone, Pa., Emporium, Pa., Hooters of Monroeville in Pittsburgh, Pa., Julian, Pa., Monaca, Pa., Monroeville, Pa., Unionville, Pa., and Turtlepoint, Pa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.