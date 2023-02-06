Read full article on original website
Forget the Galaxy S23 — Samsung's new Galaxy A phone may be good enough
Samsung's Galaxy S23 will get all the attention this week, but new Galaxy A phones are on the way, and they figure to be good bargain buys if you don't need flagship features.
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an S Pen?
Quick Answer: The S Pen is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the S23 line. Regrettably, the S23 and S23 Plus do not have S Pen compatibility. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series came out in February 2023, and S Pen power users are wondering if the latest iteration boasts an S Pen, the coveted stylus feature.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, two days in: The start of something familiar
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Following months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S23 series made its grand debut earlier this week. While my colleagues at Android Police managed to get some early hands-on time with all three of Samsung's latest phones, I flew to San Francisco to watch the event unfold live and in-person. After, I headed over to explore the company's Galaxy Experience pop-up, where I was handed my very own Galaxy S23 Ultra. Though you'll have to wait a little longer for our full review, here's everything I've noticed during my first 48 hours.
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is getting a hot Honor competitor this month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Honor is one of several Chinese phone makers that have gotten involved in the foldable phone market for the past few years, alongside Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. However, its first foldable device was limited to the Chinese market. Only Samsung has made a significant push in the foldable race in North America and elsewhere, with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines consistently ranking among our top picks for the best Android phones. Late last year, Honor finally took the wraps off the Magic Vs, its first foldable phone bound for a global release to challenge Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line. The device was initially available only in China, but Honor is now set to unveil the foldable phone to the rest of the world at the end of February.
Weekend poll: Did you preorder a Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re just a month into 2023, but the smartphone market is already starting to heat back up. With just a couple of days to go until OnePlus unveils its latest flagship phone for a worldwide launch, Samsung is set to start shipping Galaxy S23 units later this week. Between carrier deals and trade-in offers on the company’s own website, there’s all sorts of methods to save some cash on any of these three devices. The only question that remains is which phone — if any — you preordered.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
OnePlus Launches Mechanical Keyboard and TV 65 Q2 Pro: All Details Here
OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad today for its mobile devices and accessories lineup. The company still had something up in its sleeves as it also announced the “OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro” mechanical keyboard, and the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.
The Google Pixel Watch is getting the February 2023 update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like clockwork, Google rolled out the February 2023 security patch for Pixel phones on the first Monday of the month. This month's update is relatively minor, and besides some security fixes, it addresses bugs related to Clear Calling and Bluetooth instability. Last month, the big G dropped the January 2023 security patch for the Pixel Watch a week after the update went live for Pixel phones. This time, the company is doing better and has made the February 2023 firmware live at the same time as its Pixel phones.
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
This Android tablet looks like an iPad killer – but there's one downfall
The OnePlus Pad looks like a strong alternative to the iPad – but its' rear camera is an unsightly inclusion
OnePlus Pad hands-on: First impressions of the newest Android tablet on the block
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Following weeks and months of speculation, OnePlus finally unveiled its first tablet, called the OnePlus Pad, at the "Cloud 11" launch event in New Delhi. While the company hasn't revealed the pricing yet, OnePlus says that the pre-orders for the tablet begin in April. We had the opportunity to test the device for a short time at the event. And, from the looks of it, it seems the OnePlus Pad has the potential to compete with Samsung and even Apple in the high-end tablet market. Here are our first impressions of the OnePlus Pad.
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23+ screen protectors in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy 23+ packs in such an impressive and attractive screen that you'll want to make sure you keep it looking its best with a screen protector. Even though the Galaxy S23 lineup now uses incredibly tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect against drops on some of the roughest surfaces, it's still vulnerable to scratches and smudges.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold
$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Chrome finally adds biometric authentication to keep Password Manager secure
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It’s important to use unique, complex passwords for each of your online accounts — but this means you’ll never be able to memorize all of your credentials, and that’s why you absolutely need a password manager nowadays. There are lots of great password utilities to choose from, but for millions of people, convenience is king, and Google Chrome’s built-in Password Manager trumps other options. Google is now making this utility safer with support for biometric authentication on desktops and laptops.
The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
Watch the OnePlus 11 launch event live here
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11 earlier this year in China, and the company is expected to release the flagship globally. The phone packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a triple camera setup, and even a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. Here’s everything we expect from today’s OnePlus event, which is held in New Delhi, India, at 7:30 PM IST.
