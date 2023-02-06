Ben Youngs faces an uncertain Test future after he was dropped for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday.England’s most-capped men’s player made a disappointing contribution off the bench in the 29-23 defeat by Scotland that launched Steve Borthwick’s reign and will play no part against the Azzurri.It is the first time that he has been dropped for a Six Nations match since 2014 and it places a question mark over the 33-year-old involvement’s in the World Cup later this year.Steve Borthwick has retained a 29-player squad ahead of our @SixNationsRugby match against Italy 🌹@o2 | #WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/Xoqf3aEoLs—...

14 HOURS AGO