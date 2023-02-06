ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Non-cents! Scottish lottery winner Colin Weir blew record-breaking $50M in 8 years before death

It was non-cents-ical. One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners burned through a mind-blowing $50 million in eight years — splurging on a soccer team, race horses and extravagant cars — before his luck ran out, documents revealed Thursday. Colin Weir, of North Ayrshire, Scotland, spent a stunning $131,000 per week after winning a record-breaking $257.6 million EuroMillions jackpot in 2011, according to The Independent. Weir, a former cameraman married to a nurse, bought a 55 percent share in Glasgow’s Partick Thistle Football Club before he died of sepsis at age 72 in 2019, the outlet reported. The big spender also plunked down big...
BBC

Under-20 Six Nations: Captain Ryan Woodman moves to lock as Wales U20s face Scotland

Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow. Date: Friday, 10 February Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on S4C and the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Dragons back row Ryan Woodman moves to lock to lead Wales in Friday's Six Nations game against Scotland at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow. Harlequins' Jonny Green...
SkySports

Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield: Josh Bowler scores late as 10-man Tangerines earn a point

A late equaliser from Josh Bowler earned 10-man Blackpool what could prove a vital point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield. Bowler pounced in the 90th minute to add to Andy Lyons' effort and cancel out goals from Matty Pearson and Josh Koroma, ensuring it finished honours even in a full-blooded encounter at Bloomfield Road.
BBC

SWPL: Four matches including Hearts v Glasgow City

Aberdeen captain Loren Campbell made her 100th appearance for the club at the weekend in the defeat to Celtic. Dundee United also suffered a defeat at the hands of Rangers, but as ever, Fiona McNicoll impressed in goal, pulling out a number of exquisite saves. Hearts have been ever so...
BBC

Jadon Sancho: Erik ten Hag 'proud' as Manchester United winger scores on return

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken of his pride at "magnificent" Jadon Sancho's goalscoring return to the Premier League. Sancho spent three months battling physical and mental issues, with Ten Hag at one point saying the England winger was not fit enough to play. The 22-year-old trained on...
BBC

Scottish Challenge Cup: Hamilton Academical 2-1 (aet) Queen of the South

Ryan One scored an extra-time winner for Hamilton Academical to clinch a place for his team in the Challenge Cup final at Queen of the South's expense. The forward came off the bench to replace Dario Zanatta who had fired the hosts ahead midway through the first half. Ross Irving...
The Independent

Ben Youngs’ Test future in question after being dropped from squad to face Italy

Ben Youngs faces an uncertain Test future after he was dropped for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday.England’s most-capped men’s player made a disappointing contribution off the bench in the 29-23 defeat by Scotland that launched Steve Borthwick’s reign and will play no part against the Azzurri.It is the first time that he has been dropped for a Six Nations match since 2014 and it places a question mark over the 33-year-old involvement’s in the World Cup later this year.Steve Borthwick has retained a 29-player squad ahead of our @SixNationsRugby match against Italy 🌹@o2 | #WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/Xoqf3aEoLs—...
BBC

Mark Fotheringham: Huddersfield Town sack head coach after four months in charge

Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town have sacked head coach Mark Fotheringham after just four months in charge. The ex-Hertha Berlin assistant boss won only five of his 21 games in charge. Fotheringham's assistant Kenny Miller has also left the club, with Narcis Pelach put in interim charge. "Huddersfield Town can confirm...
SkySports

New Zealand XI vs England: Harry Brook launches nine sixes before falling for 97 in warm-up match

Harry Brook helped England put on a show for New Zealand captain Tim Southee on the first of two warm-up days in Hamilton, smashing 97 as the runs flowed at Seddon Park. Black Caps skipper Southee arrived for a scouting mission ahead of next week's first Test and saw the tourists rack up 465 all out in just 69.2 overs against a local XI, scoring at a formidable rate of more than one-a-ball as their bold approach to the longest format continued to provide plenty of thrills and spills.
BBC

Jeff Hughes: Larne captain retires after serious knee injury

Larne skipper Jeff Hughes has announced his retirement from professional football after sustaining a ruptured ACL against Portadown last month. The 37-year-old, who won two Northern Ireland caps, had planned to retire at the end of the season. Hughes started his career at hometown club Larne and returned in 2018...

Comments / 0

Community Policy