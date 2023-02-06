ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay

Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
The Independent

Football rumours: Sanctions could stop Manchester City’s Jude Bellingham pursuit

What the papers sayManchester City have run into a seemingly immovable obstacle in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The club want to beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to the 19-year-old’s signature in the summer window but could be deterred by the threat of sanctions after the Blues were charged by the Premier League, reports the Telegraph.The reopening of the transfer window will apparently see Newcastle make another attempt to sign James Maddison. But the Northern Echo says the Magpies will have to compete with City for the Leicester midfielder, who debuted for the Three Lions...
BBC

Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park

Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.
BBC

Chris Martin: QPR sign ex-Bristol City striker until end of season

Championship side Queens Park Rangers have signed former Bristol City striker Chris Martin on a deal until the end of the season. The 34-year-old became a free agent after leaving the Robins on transfer deadline day. "I'm looking forward to this opportunity," Martin said. "I can contribute goals, link-up play...
Yardbarker

Man Utd offered £100M for West Ham captain Rice

Manchester United made a 100m attempt for West Ham United captain Declan Rice last summer. They eventually landed on Brazilian Casemiro, 30, as he arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid for 70m. But according to talkSPORT, United were not so lucky when it came to their mammoth offer for...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds

I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
SkySports

Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield: Josh Bowler scores late as 10-man Tangerines earn a point

A late equaliser from Josh Bowler earned 10-man Blackpool what could prove a vital point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield. Bowler pounced in the 90th minute to add to Andy Lyons' effort and cancel out goals from Matty Pearson and Josh Koroma, ensuring it finished honours even in a full-blooded encounter at Bloomfield Road.

