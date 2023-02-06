Read full article on original website
Simon Middleton to depart as England coach after Women’s Six Nations
The England Women head coach, Simon Middleton, will step down after this year’s Women’s Six Nations
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
BBC
Beth Mead: England boss Sarina Wiegman says it is 'too early' to prepare for a World Cup without forward
England manager Sarina Wiegman says it is "too early" to prepare for a World Cup without Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead. Mead, 27, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November and could miss the tournament in July. The Arsenal forward will also be absent for this month's Arnold Clark...
Football rumours: Sanctions could stop Manchester City’s Jude Bellingham pursuit
What the papers sayManchester City have run into a seemingly immovable obstacle in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The club want to beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to the 19-year-old’s signature in the summer window but could be deterred by the threat of sanctions after the Blues were charged by the Premier League, reports the Telegraph.The reopening of the transfer window will apparently see Newcastle make another attempt to sign James Maddison. But the Northern Echo says the Magpies will have to compete with City for the Leicester midfielder, who debuted for the Three Lions...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Supercomputer predicts Wednesday’s football scores including Man Utd vs Leeds, Real Madrid and Sunderland vs Fulham
THREE big games are set to take place on Wednesday evening as fans are given a choice between Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup action. Man Utd prepare to face off against Leeds twice in four days - the first of which comes at Old Trafford. Erik ten...
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Man United duo join Tottenham record-breaker Harry Kane in BBC XI
The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Tottenham star Harry Kane unsurprisingly making the line up after his record-breaking goal in the win over Manchester City. The England international netted the winner for Spurs against City, making him the north London giants’ all-time leading scorer with...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park
Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
Sunderland FA Cup tie an 'opportunity' for some fringe players, says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has hinted that he will make plenty of changes to the Sunderland team against Fulham.
Luke O'Nien: 'I felt like an imposter at Sunderland'
Luke O'Nien has opened up on his difficult few months at Sunderland - and how he came through them.
BBC
Chris Martin: QPR sign ex-Bristol City striker until end of season
Championship side Queens Park Rangers have signed former Bristol City striker Chris Martin on a deal until the end of the season. The 34-year-old became a free agent after leaving the Robins on transfer deadline day. "I'm looking forward to this opportunity," Martin said. "I can contribute goals, link-up play...
Yardbarker
Man Utd offered £100M for West Ham captain Rice
Manchester United made a 100m attempt for West Ham United captain Declan Rice last summer. They eventually landed on Brazilian Casemiro, 30, as he arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid for 70m. But according to talkSPORT, United were not so lucky when it came to their mammoth offer for...
Yardbarker
Championship review: Burnley running away with title; Martin ballistic at Swansea; Drameh's Luton class
Burnley are running away with the title, Russell Martin explodes at his Swansea City presser and Cyrus Christie does right by Liam Rosenior at Hull. All this and more from the latest round of the Championship... TEAM OF THE ROUND. Burnley. I'm going to be completely transparent about this, but...
Rotherham boss vows to 'do right' by Sunderland defender following head injury
Bailey Wright had a tough start to his Rotherham career, but his new manager has promised to look after him.
BBC
Christos Tzolis: Norwich City winger can make impact, says team-mate Dimitris Giannoulis
Norwich full-back Dimitris Giannoulis has backed fellow Greece international Christos Tzolis to make an impact after his return to Carrow Road. The £8.8m winger joined Dutch club FC Twente last summer in a season-long loan deal. But he was recalled by the Canaries last month and put straight into...
Why isn't Manchester United vs Leeds United on TV in the UK?
The game is being played at 8pm on Wednesday 8 February, but none of the three UK broadcasters are showing the fixture live
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds
I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
SkySports
Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield: Josh Bowler scores late as 10-man Tangerines earn a point
A late equaliser from Josh Bowler earned 10-man Blackpool what could prove a vital point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield. Bowler pounced in the 90th minute to add to Andy Lyons' effort and cancel out goals from Matty Pearson and Josh Koroma, ensuring it finished honours even in a full-blooded encounter at Bloomfield Road.
