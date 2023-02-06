Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
Football rumours: Sanctions could stop Manchester City’s Jude Bellingham pursuit
What the papers sayManchester City have run into a seemingly immovable obstacle in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The club want to beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to the 19-year-old’s signature in the summer window but could be deterred by the threat of sanctions after the Blues were charged by the Premier League, reports the Telegraph.The reopening of the transfer window will apparently see Newcastle make another attempt to sign James Maddison. But the Northern Echo says the Magpies will have to compete with City for the Leicester midfielder, who debuted for the Three Lions...
Ben Youngs’ Test future in question after being dropped from squad to face Italy
Ben Youngs faces an uncertain Test future after he was dropped for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday.England’s most-capped men’s player made a disappointing contribution off the bench in the 29-23 defeat by Scotland that launched Steve Borthwick’s reign and will play no part against the Azzurri.It is the first time that he has been dropped for a Six Nations match since 2014 and it places a question mark over the 33-year-old involvement’s in the World Cup later this year.Steve Borthwick has retained a 29-player squad ahead of our @SixNationsRugby match against Italy 🌹@o2 | #WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/Xoqf3aEoLs—...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: New Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw aims to match Shaun Edwards' impact
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
Newcastle anxiously awaiting Christian Atsu news amid earthquake reports
Newcastle are anxiously awaiting news of former midfielder Christian Atsu amid reports that he has been trapped in the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from rubble.Atsu was part of the Magpies team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.A post on the club’s official Twitter account said:...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales head coach Warren Gatland considers shuffling pack against Scotland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales centre Joe Hawkins aims to continue rapid rise
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Six Nations: Scotland need to 'back up' Twickenham win against Wales - Huw Jones
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland must "back up" an impressive opening win over England...
India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC World Test Championship 2021-23
Follow live coverage of India vs Australia from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
BBC
FA Cup: Sunderland 2-3 Fulham - highlights
Watch highlights as Fulham see off Championship play-off hopefuls Sunderland to set up an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds United. MATCH REPORT: Fulham set up Leeds tie after win over Sunderland. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
BBC
Women's EuroBasket qualifiers: Watch GB's games against Estonia & Portugal on BBC
Great Britain's women go into their final round of EuroBasket qualifiers with one eye on results around the other nine European qualifying groups. GB know they need two wins in Manchester this week to have a chance of qualifying for this year's finals. Even if they avenge their November 2021...
BBC pundits and TV viewers left in stitches as former England international has broadcaster’s nightmare
EX-ENGLAND star Ugo Monye suffered with hiccups while presenting the BBC's Six Nations highlights show. The former winger is now a broadcaster but he had a nightmare while discussing the opening round of matches. Fortunately he was able to laugh about his misfortune as pundits Sam Warburton and John Barclay...
BBC
FA Cup: Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town - highlights
Watch highlights as Grimsby Town stun Championship high-fliers Luton to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 1996. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales will aim to avoid giving Scotland chances - Mike Forshaw
Defence coach Mike Forshaw says Wales must not give Scotland's key counter-attackers opportunities to strike at Murrayfield on Saturday. Forshaw is wary of Scotland’s "X-factor" back three, especially star winger Duhan van der Merwe, who scored two tries in their win at Twickenham last weekend, including a stunning solo score.
Joe Hawkins surprised by speed of rise from Wales hopeful to Test starter
Joe Hawkins is a leader of Wales’ exciting young rugby generation – but he admits that his rapid rise has proved quicker than expected.The 20-year-old Ospreys centre has made an immediate impression on Wales head coach Warren Gatland with notable footballing ability and all-round excellence.Hawkins made his Test debut against Australia during this season’s Autumn Nations Series, which turned out to be the final game of Wayne Pivac’s Wales coaching reign.And Gatland had no hesitation in retaining him for Wales’ Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland when, along with the likes of wing Rio Dyer and flanker Jac Morgan, he...
BBC
Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka edge to two-run victory over Ireland in warm-up game
Sri Lanka 149-5 (20 overs): Samarawickrama 56*, Gunaratne 36; Delany 3-20 Ireland 147 all out (19.4 overs): Lewis 38, Kelly 30; Ranaweera 3-26 Full scorecard (external) A dramatic final over saw Sri Lanka edge to a two-run victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup warm-up game. Harshitha Samarawickrama's half-century...
BBC
Andrew Tye: Northamptonshire sign Australia pace bowler for T20 Blast
Northamptonshire have signed Australia pace bowler Andrew Tye for this summer's T20 Blast. Tye, 36, is the second highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash with 144 and has over 300 from 211 T20 matches. He played seven ODIs and 32 T20 internationals for Australia between 2016 and 2021 and joins...
CBS Sports
Wrexham vs. Sheffield United prediction, odds, start time: 2023 FA Cup picks, best bets for Feb. 7, 2023
Sheffield United continue their pursuit of a fifth championship when they host Wrexham in a fourth-round replay match in the FA Cup on Tuesday. Sheffield United, who haven't won the title since 1925, remained alive by earning a 3-3 draw against Wrexham in Wales on Jan. 29 as John Egan scored in the 95th minute to level the contest. The Blades defeated Millwall in their third-round game, their first of the competition, while the Red Dragons needed two attempts to get past Blyth Spartans in the qualifying round before reeling off three straight victories.
Comments / 0