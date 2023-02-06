Read full article on original website
Missing Ohio Teen Is Found Shot Dead in Alley 13 Years After Her Father's Unsolved Killing
DeAsia Green's father, DeAndre Green, was killed in 2010 A missing 15-year-old girl was found fatally shot in an alley in Toledo, Ohio, and her mother is calling for justice. DeAsia Green, 15, was found on Jan. 9. Police are investigating her death as homicide, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been announced. Police say DeAsia was last seen at her home on Dec. 31. Her family has said they planned to pick her up at a friend's house on Jan 3, but when they...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Two men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale - OLD
Two men have been charged with the murder of a council worker who was shot in her back garden last summer.Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool shortly before 1am on August 21.She was taken to hospital but later died.On Tuesday Merseyside Police said James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, had been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.They are due to appear at Wirral adult remand court on Tuesday.A 25-year-old man from St Helens who has been arrested...
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old...
Frozen Body of Missing Teen Found Near Her Crashed Car: Cops
Daniela Velazquez, 17, was reported as missing by her mother after she failed to return home.
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Kaylea Titford: disabled girl’s body found in dirt and squalor, jury hears
Prosecution argue state of room and Kaylea’s physical deterioration reveal serious breach of parental duties
1-year-old dies in crash after woman steals car with him inside: cops
A 13-month-old Milwaukee boy has died after his mother’s “acquaintance” stole her car while he was inside and crashed it minutes later, authorities said. Zarion Robinson was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, less than two hours after a 31-year-old woman crashed his mother’s white Pontiac while he was in the backseat, news station TMJ4 reported. Zarion – who died the same day he turned 13 months old – was in an unsecured car seat in the back of his mother’s unlocked car outside her home late Friday night, the outlet said. While his mother quickly ran inside, an...
7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Burned, Beaten At Home Dies After One Week In Coma
The boy's father has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Complex
Infant Child Dies a Month After Being Reunited With Mother Following Kidnapping
Ky’air Thomas, an infant from Columbus, Ohio, died just over a month after he was returned to his mother following an alleged kidnapping, per NBC News. Five-month-old Ky’air and his twin brother Kason were abducted last month when their mother, Wilhelmina Thomas, left them inside her car while picking up a DoorDash delivery as a driver. On Saturday, Columbus police were called to a property after Ky’air wasn’t breathing. He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Boy, 3, Saved from Ohio Home in 'Deplorable Conditions' After Parents Are Found Dead on the Porch
A relative discovered the bodies and then climbed through a window of the house to save the child who'd been alone inside without heat for up to 48 hours, authorities said A toddler is safe with relatives after his parents were found dead outside of their Ohio home this week. The bodies of Amber Barry, 35, and her partner Eddie Parthemer, 55, were discovered on the porch of their house in Mecca Township on Tuesday afternoon, CBS affiliate WKBN reported, citing the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. Barry's sister went to check on the...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Police chase ends at hospital as officers find a 17-year-old fatally shot in the car
A police vehicle pursuit in the earlier hours of Thursday morning ended at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina when police found a passenger in the vehicle was seeking medical attention after suffering a fatal gunshot wound.
