In 2022, upon noticing that his grandparents were beginning to forget his name, Jonah Yano traveled to their home in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, hoping to archive any and all memories of them. Tirelessly recording footage and conversations, and digitizing thousands of photos and documents with the help of his brother, Yano channeled his emotional energy into the gut-wrenching highlight of his new album, Portrait of a Dog. At the center of “Song About the Family House”—marked with somber acoustic guitar and his wistful, cracking vocals, trailing away after every line like a faded memory—is a rush to immortalize his family’s history, knowing that even if the people he loves are gone, the details of late nights and home-cooked meals won’t be lost.

6 DAYS AGO