Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Seymour: Sweet Thing by Van Morrison is the most perfect song of all time
The song arrives wholly unexpected as I crawl through the snarl of peak-hour traffic in a smart car connected to every passing tower. Spotify will do that. You punch in “British folk rock pop” and get Van Morrison’s Sweet Thing. A rush of memory and I’m gone....
Portrait of a Dog
In 2022, upon noticing that his grandparents were beginning to forget his name, Jonah Yano traveled to their home in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, hoping to archive any and all memories of them. Tirelessly recording footage and conversations, and digitizing thousands of photos and documents with the help of his brother, Yano channeled his emotional energy into the gut-wrenching highlight of his new album, Portrait of a Dog. At the center of “Song About the Family House”—marked with somber acoustic guitar and his wistful, cracking vocals, trailing away after every line like a faded memory—is a rush to immortalize his family’s history, knowing that even if the people he loves are gone, the details of late nights and home-cooked meals won’t be lost.
KGET 17
‘Starving for Salvation’ was hair-raising role for Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey has starred in some memorable films – “Dirty Dancing,” “Red Dawn,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” So, when she calls her latest acting job “one of the greatest” in her life, that is very high praise. And, in the...
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Ghost’s Call Me Little Sunshine as a piano ballad is today’s epic Satanic weepie
Listen to Eluveitie singer Fabienne Erni transform Ghost’s 2022 single Call Me Little Sunshine a sweeping piano ballad
Saint Omer review – witchcraft and baby killing in extraordinary real-life courtroom drama
Documentary maker Alice Diop delivers a piercing fiction feature in the form of a courtroom drama, based on a real-life case: mysterious, tragic and intimately unnerving. The severity and poise of this calmly paced movie, its emotional reserve and moral seriousness – and the elusive, implied confessional dimension concerning Diop herself – make it an extraordinary experience.
‘That ‘90s Show’ and ‘Night Court’ Try to Breathe Life Into a Dying Form
Depending on the season, the opening credits sequences for Night Court and That ‘70s Show ran between 30 and 40 seconds. Their new legasequels — NBC’s Night Court and Netflix’s That ‘90s Show — use intros that top out around 15 seconds, with updated versions of familiar theme songs that are either much less intricate (Night Court) or vastly sped up (That ‘90s Show). On the one hand, this should not be a surprise. Sitcom credits have gotten drastically shorter since That ‘70s Show debuted 25 years ago, particularly on broadcast network TV, where ad breaks keep eating into the...
“It’s a masterpiece”: why the prog world loves Jethro Tull’s Aqualung
From Arthur Brown to Sonja Kristina, prog musicians tell us why they love Jethro Tull’s classic album Aqualung
Bob Dylan Once Proved His Soul Connection to Woody Guthrie by Letting Him Light a Cigarette
When Bob Dylan arrived in New York, one of his first stops was Woody Guthrie’s house. He idolized the folk singer and believed that talking to him would be helpful to his development as an artist. When he arrived, Guthrie’s family wasn’t allowing many visitors, but they could tell that Dylan was sincere in his intentions. They believed Dylan and Guthrie had a soul connection, which Dylan proved by encouraging Guthrie to light a cigarette.
Delain’s grandiose new album Dark Waters is the sound of a band utterly reborn
Album review: symphonic metallers Delain build themselves up from scratch on new album Dark Waters
Michael J. Fox Moves Sundance to Tears With Triumphant Documentary
For much of the 1980s and ’90s, Michael J. Fox was one of America’s favorite stars, which is why the news that he had Parkinson’s disease landed such a shocking blow. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is the endearing and affecting story of the beloved Family Ties and Back to the Future actor’s journey from Canada to Hollywood to the forefront of a fight against an incurable malady. Its poignancy and humor is amplified by its canny decision to let Fox tell his own tale.An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim places Fox front-and-center throughout Still: A Michael J. Fox...
Dancing on the canvas – Broadway star turns tap-dancing skills into works of art
Daniel J. Watts had never painted until the pandemic shut down Broadway theaters in 2020. With the Turner musical on pause for a year and a half, he was looking for a new way to be creative.
PREMIERE: Nordicana Band Darling West Share Captivating New Video for ‘I’m Still Here’
The lilting intro to Darling West's "I'm Still Here" is deceptive. As Mari Kreken unwinds a tail of new love, the song quickly shifts tone -- the story takes a turn, and the music veers into a warm pop crescendo. As is par for the course for the Norwegian band, "I'm Still Here" draws listeners in with its strong melody and refuses to let go.
NME
Chlöe Bailey to star in film adaptation of Bob Dylan-inspired musical ‘Girl From The North Country’
Chlöe Bailey will star in an upcoming film adaptation of playwright Conor McPherson’s Girl From The North Country musical, which is based on the songs of Bob Dylan. As Variety reports, Bailey – one half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle – will lead the cast along with Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson. McPherson will write and direct the film, which is being produced by Blueprint Pictures. A release date has not yet been set for the film.
In conversation with composer Charles Fox
“The Love Boat.” “Happy Days.” ABC’s “Wide World of Sports.” I’m willing to bet the theme music for each of those television programs just popped into your head. Music in television shows and movies has a way of burrowing itself into our heads, taking us back to a specific time and place. But the same […] The post In conversation with composer Charles Fox appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 0