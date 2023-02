It was a balmy morning, digits were in the teens, and it made a perfect setting for fishing enthusiasts that signed up for the Ely Rotary Ice Fishing Derby last Saturday. Over 400 entries in the derby, the chance to catch a tagged fish and a shot at winning $5,000, this was a serious day for some, and for others a chance to catch up with old friends.

ELY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO