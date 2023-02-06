Read full article on original website
Eerie Prediction About Turkey Earthquake Goes Viral
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.
Turkey Earthquake: Gaziantep Castle—Dating Back to Roman Empire—Collapses
The castle was leveled after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region, destroying hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,000 people.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
Turkey Earthquake Map Shows Cause of Devastating Strike
The 7.8 magnitude quake—which has killed hundreds of people so far—was caused by the East Anatolian Fault which runs across southeastern Turkey.
Tour of Antalya cancelled after earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria
More than 1,400 people have died following the quakes on Monday
British travellers in Turkey urged to make contact with family and friends
British travellers currently in Turkey near the site of the recent devastating earthquakes have been urged to contact family and friends.The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has advised those visiting to assure loved ones back home that they’re safe.“If you are in Turkey or planning to travel there you should follow the information and advice from local authorities/your tour operator,” reads the updated FCDO guidance.“If you’re in the Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras or neighbouring provinces and it is safe to do so, contact your friends and family to tell them you are safe.”More than 5,000 people have been killed in the twin earthquakes...
Man travels 2,000 miles from Wales to find family buried in Turkey earthquake rubble
A man who travelled more than 2,000 miles to reach his childhood home in disaster-struck Turkey arrived to find his family still buried under the rubble.Ahmat Yilmaz journeyed through the night from south Wales to the mountaintop village of Tut, in Turkey’s Adiyaman province, after hearing his brother Ali had died in a deadly earthquake.When he arrived, he found his brother’s wife was also seriously injured and his two nieces were still buried among the rubble.Thousands died in the initial earthquake, a second major tremor and dozens of aftershocks that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday – leaving countless...
Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Likely To Be in the Thousands
More than 2,300 people have now been confirmed dead across Turkey and neighbouring Syria after a 7.8 magnitude tremor struck in the early hours of Monday.
Near 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Destroys Turkey & Syria
Near 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Destroys Turkey & SyriaPhoto by(@mustafabilgesatkin/iStock) The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Gaziantep near Nurdağı, Turkey at 4:17 am local time. A second, equally as powerful earthquake struck shortly after. Dozens of shocks have left the regions of Turkey, and Syria, in ruins.
Earthquake in Turkey destroys famous Romano-Byzantine castle
A famous castle in southern Turkey built by the Roman and Byzantine empires was destroyed in the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake Monday.
Qatar Airways Operating Special Flight to Airport Close to Epicenter of Deadly Earthquake That Rocked Turkey and Syria
Qatar Airways says it will operate a special one-off flight to an airport close to the epicentre of two deadly earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. The Doha-based carrier said it had worked with the Turkish embassy in Qatar to arrange the flight, which will depart late on Monday night and arrive at Adana International Airport at around 2 am on Tuesday.
BBC
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Devon Turkish group sends aid to region
A man whose family was left homeless by an earthquake in Turkey has taken part in a drive to get donations to the devastated region. Emir Erman is a member of the Devon Turkish Community centre in Exeter. The group has received "hundreds" of aid donations following the disaster that...
AOL Corp
Death toll rises as cold grips earthquake-torn Turkey, Syria
The survival window for those trapped in the rubble following the catastrophic earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria Monday was rapidly closing Wednesday evening, local time, as crews continued their search for survivors. Wintry conditions this week will only add to the burden those affected by the earthquake face.
