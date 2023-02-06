Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
See green or orange dots on your phone? Someone could be listening
If you notice a green or orange dot at the top of your phone screen, it could mean you are being watched or listened to. Both iPhones and Android phones use the dots to let you know when apps are using your microphone or camera, sometimes without you even noticing, according to Fox News’ Kurt “The CyberGuy” Knutsson.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👀 OnePlus Pad Peek
Plus Microsoft's AI event, a PlayStation Vita emulator, Pixel 7 savings, and Pedro Pascal as you've never seen him before. 🕵️♂️ Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. This week I’m looking forward to heading off on a murder mystery weekend at a remote Scottish hotel. Hopefully, I’ll survive the night!
Best Amazon Echo Show 5 mounts and stands in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If Amazon Alexa is your smart home guide for everything, you probably already have at least one of the best Amazon Echo smart displays. What's great about Amazon's line of smart displays is that there are quite a few different devices to choose from, and they're all under $300, making them desirable pieces for your smart home.
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
9 things you’re hoarding, which you should throw away right now
Even the most organized of housekeepers can hang onto things they shouldn’t. Here are 9 things most people are guilty of hoarding, and why you should get rid of them.
iheart.com
Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid
If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
We quit our full-time jobs for a thrifting side hustle – it made us $200,000 in sales last year
A COUPLE has been able to quit their full-time jobs simply by selling used shoes online. Lindsay Esbjerg and her husband Ryan turned the side hustle via online marketplace Poshmark into a six-figure family business. The business, called RNZY - a combination of both of their names - made $200,000...
Best deals at Walmart this week
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
CNET
Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it
Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
3 things you should declutter right now, according to the experts
If you have excess clutter and don’t know where to begin, these are the 3 things that you need to declutter right now.
Man Realizes He’s Been Paying Neighbor’s Electricity for Over 3 Years in Viral TikTok
TikTok user Scott JB (@misterbeigh) was shocked to discover that they have been paying the wrong electric bill for years after noticing that their power bill was astronomically high over the course of a few months. Article continues below advertisement. So they decided to turn their breaker off and check...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
Today's Walmart kitchen deal: People are going nuts over this gorgeous $20 The Pioneer Woman toaster
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you want to give your kitchen an inexpensive new-for-2023 makeover, Walmart's the place to go. That's because the retailer...
Comments / 0