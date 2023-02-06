Wales midfielder Joe Allen has announced his retirement from international football.Allen, one of Wales’ greatest-ever midfielders, said “time and injuries” had taken their toll as he called time on his 74-cap career.“Playing for Wales has been a great passion and love in my life, I have been extremely fortunate,” the 32-year-old said in a statement released by the Football Association of Wales.“I have shared this journey with incredible people…my family, team-mates, staff and fans have made it special and I’m hugely grateful to you all.“Our nation’s support is inspiring, and it has given me immense pride to wear the shirt…so...

