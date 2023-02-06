Read full article on original website
Non-cents! Scottish lottery winner Colin Weir blew record-breaking $50M in 8 years before death
It was non-cents-ical. One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners burned through a mind-blowing $50 million in eight years — splurging on a soccer team, race horses and extravagant cars — before his luck ran out, documents revealed Thursday. Colin Weir, of North Ayrshire, Scotland, spent a stunning $131,000 per week after winning a record-breaking $257.6 million EuroMillions jackpot in 2011, according to The Independent. Weir, a former cameraman married to a nurse, bought a 55 percent share in Glasgow’s Partick Thistle Football Club before he died of sepsis at age 72 in 2019, the outlet reported. The big spender also plunked down big...
Yardbarker
(Video) Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can scores sensational goal from just inside opponent’s half
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can scored a sensational goal from just inside the opponent’s half. Can left Liverpool in 2018 to join Juventus before he made the switch back to his home country Germany to sign for Borussia Dortmund. In a recent game against VFL Bochum, Can scored from...
BBC
Jadon Sancho: Erik ten Hag 'proud' as Manchester United winger scores on return
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken of his pride at "magnificent" Jadon Sancho's goalscoring return to the Premier League. Sancho spent three months battling physical and mental issues, with Ten Hag at one point saying the England winger was not fit enough to play. The 22-year-old trained on...
FEATURE: 15 random former Sunderland players you probably didn't know still work in football
You might have forgotten half of these players even played for Sunderland, but they are still involved in football today across the globe.
BBC
Scott Brown: Fleetwood boss praises 'exceptional' performance in Sheffield Wednesday win
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown says they were "exceptional" in their win against Sheffield Wednesday to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time. The Cod Army beat the League One table toppers 1-0 in Tuesday's replay to set up a trip to Lancashire rivals Burnley. Asides from an...
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
SkySports
Arsenal Women 1-0 Man City Women: Stina Blackstenius nets extra-time winner to seal Continental Cup Final spot
Stina Blackstenius came off the bench to score the extra-time winner as Arsenal reached the Continental Cup final with victory over holders Manchester City. After a goalless 90 minutes, the Sweden international finished off a smart move to wrap up a deserved 1-0 win at Meadow Park. Jonas Eidevall's side...
BBC
Six Nations: Scotland need to 'back up' Twickenham win against Wales - Huw Jones
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland must "back up" an impressive opening win over England...
BBC
FA Cup: Sunderland 2-3 Fulham - highlights
Watch highlights as Fulham see off Championship play-off hopefuls Sunderland to set up an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds United. MATCH REPORT: Fulham set up Leeds tie after win over Sunderland. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Carlos Corberan snubs Leeds interest to sign West Brom extension
Carlos Corberan has signed a new West Brom contract despite interest from Leeds.
Ben Youngs’ Test future in question after being dropped from squad to face Italy
Ben Youngs faces an uncertain Test future after he was dropped for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday.England’s most-capped men’s player made a disappointing contribution off the bench in the 29-23 defeat by Scotland that launched Steve Borthwick’s reign and will play no part against the Azzurri.It is the first time that he has been dropped for a Six Nations match since 2014 and it places a question mark over the 33-year-old involvement’s in the World Cup later this year.Steve Borthwick has retained a 29-player squad ahead of our @SixNationsRugby match against Italy 🌹@o2 | #WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/Xoqf3aEoLs—...
SkySports
New Zealand XI vs England: Harry Brook launches nine sixes before falling for 97 in warm-up match
Harry Brook helped England put on a show for New Zealand captain Tim Southee on the first of two warm-up days in Hamilton, smashing 97 as the runs flowed at Seddon Park. Black Caps skipper Southee arrived for a scouting mission ahead of next week's first Test and saw the tourists rack up 465 all out in just 69.2 overs against a local XI, scoring at a formidable rate of more than one-a-ball as their bold approach to the longest format continued to provide plenty of thrills and spills.
‘A special journey’: Wales midfielder Joe Allen announces international retirement
Wales midfielder Joe Allen has announced his retirement from international football.Allen, one of Wales’ greatest-ever midfielders, said “time and injuries” had taken their toll as he called time on his 74-cap career.“Playing for Wales has been a great passion and love in my life, I have been extremely fortunate,” the 32-year-old said in a statement released by the Football Association of Wales.“I have shared this journey with incredible people…my family, team-mates, staff and fans have made it special and I’m hugely grateful to you all.“Our nation’s support is inspiring, and it has given me immense pride to wear the shirt…so...
