Mary Jane’s Chocolates featured in Kentucky chocolate road trip
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In downtown Bowling Green, you can find Mary Jane’s Chocolates, who just got featured on “Only In Your State.”. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Only in Your State listed seven old school chocolate stores in the commonwealth, the trail taking you across almost 500 miles of the state. From Bellevue to Louisville, over to Frankfort and Lexington, then over to Maysville and curving over to Bowling Green before ending in Paducah.
Beshear joins Black History Month Celebration
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Governor Andy Beshear joined the Kentucky Black Caucus Tuesday morning at the Legislative Black History Month Celebration. There in Frankfort, Beshear honored past and present black leaders like Martin Luther King Junior, Rosa Parks, and Kentucky’s own Muhammad Ali. The governor highlighted the recent progress...
TJ Samson Skilled Nursing Unit recognized among KY’s best
GLASGOW, Ky. – U.S. News & World Report has named TJ Samson Community Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Unit one of the best in Kentucky. According to the report, only 16 percent of U.S. skilled nursing facilities received the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, help families make informed decisions about where to receive short-term nursing home care.
Kentucky WIC program to only offer Similac infant formula
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Public Health has an update some parents may want to know. The government organization says the USDA is “not planning to renew Kentucky WIC’s waiver to provide additional infant formula options. Beginning March 1, Kentucky’s Women, Infants and Children...
Kentucky lawmakers delve into classroom teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee on Tuesday discussed potential ways to attract and retain more educators as lawmakers delved into the state’s teacher shortage, a long-developing problem that officials say will take time to overcome. On the General’s Assembly’s first day back after a monthlong...
Kentucky Bourbon Trail attendance reaches record heights
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Bourbon tourism reached new heights last year in Kentucky, where visitors flocked to large and small distilleries as the whiskey-making attractions shook off any pandemic-era hangover. Attendance at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed 2 million in 2022 for the first time ever, the...
KSP wins best looking cruiser of 2022
– Kentucky State Police have just won the title for a second time in a row for best cruiser. It’s a yearly contest held by the American Association of State Troopers, and on their Facebook page they ask followers to vote for the best looking squad cars across the country. KSP just got their plaque in the mail to commemorate the announcement and are hoping to again win this year.
Kentucky legislators to propose new version of sports betting bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) – Kentucky lawmakers will give sports betting another shot at legalization this year. Currently, betting on horse racing is perfectly legal, but betting on sports is not in Kentucky. Kentucky Senate majority floor leader Damon Thayer says he and representative Michael Meredith are working on...
Kentucky Senate sends income tax cut bill to governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republicans wrapped up work Wednesday on making a deeper cut in Kentucky’s individual income tax rate, sending the bill to the Democratic governor in the midst of an election campaign. The measure won Senate passage on a 30-5 vote after an hourlong debate. For...
