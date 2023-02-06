BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In downtown Bowling Green, you can find Mary Jane’s Chocolates, who just got featured on “Only In Your State.”. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Only in Your State listed seven old school chocolate stores in the commonwealth, the trail taking you across almost 500 miles of the state. From Bellevue to Louisville, over to Frankfort and Lexington, then over to Maysville and curving over to Bowling Green before ending in Paducah.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO