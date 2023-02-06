Read full article on original website
Related
Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’
On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All Shows, Announces His Touring Career Is Over
Ozzy Osbourne, styled the Prince of Darkness, has been in the music industry since 1967. But now, Osbourne will no longer be touring and has canceled all of his shows. The announcement, which came in the form of a statement on Wednesday, follows severe health scares from four years ago that left his body weakened.
Jethro Tull announce London show for May
Prog legends Jethro Tull will release their brand new album RökFlöte in April
Michael Jackson's Estate To Sell Music Catalog For 'Up To $900 Million'
There might already be an interested buyer.
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
Ozzy Osbourne “Not Physically Capable” Of Performing European/UK Dates, Suggests Retirement From Touring
In February 2020, Ozzy Osbourne called off the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” amid a series of health problems including a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis. At the time, he also said that the degenerative condition was the least of his issues, citing “unbelievable pain” stemming from a prior injury. In an Instagram post late Tuesday, the Black Sabbath legend and former star of TV’s The Osbournes, wrote that he has “come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.” Later in...
Fall Out Boy announce UK and European tour dates
Fall Out Boy have announced plans for a UK and European tour – check out the full list of tour dates below. The emo veterans will hit the road for a host of dates, which include shows in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham and a stop at The O2 in London this October.
Watch Paramore perform new song ‘Running Out Of Time’
Played a new song called ‘Running Out Of Time’ at an album release show in Nashville last night (February 6) – check out the footage and full setlist below. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio performed at the Grand Ole Opry House venue in the Tennessee city ahead of dropping their sixth studio record, ‘This Is Why’, on Friday (February 10).
Duran Duran Reveal 2023 Arena Tour Dates with Nile Rodgers and Bastille
Following a year of milestone moments, including performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, wrapping up their North American Tour, and closing out 2022 with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran has added on a run of arena shows for 2023.
Ozzy Osbourne wins Best Rock Album at the Grammys
Ozzy also won the Best Metal Performance Grammy for Degradation Rules, his collaboration with Tony Iommi
Watch Harry Styles perform ‘As It Was’ at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles took to the stage at last night’s (February 5) 2023 Grammy Awards for a performance of his hit single ‘As It Was’ – watch it below. Styles and Beyoncé led the winners at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, where the former One Direction star took home the biggest Grammy of the night with the Album Of The Year award for his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, along with Best Pop Vocal Album.
Megadeth are doing a special livestream show from one of the world's most famous arenas
Megadeth: They Only Come Out At Night - Live At Budokan will stream later this month!
Rare and unheard demos, songs and live tracks by The Prodigy unearthed online
People behind a website have discovered a host of rare and unheard demos, songs, and live tracks by The Prodigy. The website, The Prodi.gy all souvenirs are here, presents a database of “live only” tracks, “rare studio tracks”, “side projects”, “samples”, “promo and rare releases”, “unreleased and unheard” and more – all available to listen to via Soundcloud, YouTube and Vimeo.
Louis Tomlinson documentary ‘All Of Those Voices’ to hit cinemas
Louis Tomlinson has announced details for his upcoming documentary film All Of Those Voices. Directed by Charlie Lightening (As It Was), the film promises an “intimate and unvarnished” journey through Tomlinson’s life and career with never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes access to his 2022 world tour.
Michael Jackson’s estate reportedly nearing landmark catalogue sale
According to new reports, the estate of late pop icon Michael Jackson could be nearing a deal to sell half of its ownership in his musical catalogue. As reported by Variety, the prospective deal would see the buyer acquire 50 per cent of the estate’s interest in Jackson’s publishing catalogue, revenue streams generated by his recorded music, the upcoming Michael biopic, the Broadway production MJ: The Musical, and potentially even more.
