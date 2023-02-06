Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southeast St. Tammany Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Harrison, eastern Hancock and east central Pearl River Counties through 1230 AM CST At 1157 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles north of Diamondhead to near Kiln to Shoreline Park to 7 miles southeast of Pearlington. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and surface weather station indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Saucier, Kiln, Lyman, Shoreline Park and Gulfport Airport. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 9 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Upper St. Bernard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Bernard, east central Orleans and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 1230 AM CST At 1149 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Catherine to near Poydras to 8 miles south of Violet to Myrtle Grove. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Myrtle Grove, Shell Beach, Poydras and Violet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for St. Bernard by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Bernard FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 99 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 13:30:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Southeast St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike and Walthall. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Charles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 99 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Tammany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 1144 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stennis Space Center to near Shoreline Park to 6 miles east of Lake Catherine, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Kiln, Pearlington, Shoreline Park and Stennis Space Center. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 272 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 18. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 23:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 200 AM CST. * At 1109 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Picayune, Poplarville, Mcneil and Crossroads. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 9 and 42. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Southeast St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike and Walthall. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 01:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 245 AM CST. * At 113 AM CST, Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, but most rain has moved out of the area. Flash flooding is expected to be occurring. Although rain has ended, the water on the ground will take some time to drain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Estelle, Bridge City, Meraux and Elmwood. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 228 and 248. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CST. * At 1030 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Houma, Hahnville, Larose, Laplace, Reserve, Metairie, Jefferson, Harahan, Lockport, Des Allemands, Mathews, Bayou Gauche, Raceland, Paradis, Boutte, Luling, Taft, South Vacherie, Killona and Destrehan. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 205 and 212...and between mile markers 215 and 227. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 01:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 02:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; St. Helena; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi * Until 230 AM CST. * At 108 AM CST, Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, but most rain has moved out of the area. Flash flooding is expected to be occurring. Although rain has ended, the water on the ground will take some time to drain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Greensburg, Amite, Walker, Amite City, Kentwood, Livingston, Roseland, Osyka, Montpelier, Darlington, Easleyville, Gillsburg, Watson, Greenwell Spring, Mount Herman and Tangipahoa. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 43 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 2. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. Helena, St. James by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Livingston; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington TORNADO WATCH 32 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ASCENSION ASSUMPTION LIVINGSTON ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI PEARL RIVER PIKE WALTHALL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMITE, BOGALUSA, CONVENT, COVINGTON, CROSSROADS, DARLINGTON, DENHAM SPRINGS, DEXTER, DONALDSONVILLE, EASLEYVILLE, ENON, FRANKLINTON, GONZALES, GRAMERCY, GREENSBURG, HAMMOND, LABADIEVILLE, LACOMBE, LAPLACE, LUTCHER, MANDEVILLE, MCCOMB, MCNEIL, MONTPELIER, PAINCOURTVILLE, PICAYUNE, PIERRE PART, PONCHATOULA, PRAIRIEVILLE, RESERVE, ROBERT, SALEM, SLIDELL, TYLERTOWN, WALKER, AND WATSON.
Comments / 0