ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 3

Queen Bee
2d ago

People Stop acting Stupid.. Wildlife is everywhere..Can't eat in 6ft of snow..Lol Utah So Dramatic

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nddist.com

Breaking New Ground After More than a Century

This week, Industrial Distribution's annual "Watch List" examines Industrial Supply Company Inc., which continues to expand its footprint across the Intermountain West after more than a century in business. Like the first company on this year's list, Riverhawk Industrial Supply, ISC began as a mining supply operation. Rudolph Orlob founded...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KUTV

Group of UofU students host UDOT to discuss Little Cottonwood gondola alternatives

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation is closing in on a decision on how to ease congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon. As part of the Environmental Impact Statement process, UDOT has recommended a gondola but hasn't issued its final decision yet, known as the record of decision in which they will select the final alternative for implementation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man found dead at Park City apartment complex

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Park City Tuesday morning. Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the body was found at Slopeside Village at Park City. Sotelo said the cause of death or how long...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box

This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County

ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Sheriff considers lawsuit against state

The aftermath of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s canceled confirmation to oversee Utah law enforcement training and internal investigations may have a new chapter ahead. According to records obtained by KPCW, Rigby told Wasatch County officials on January 11 that he hired an attorney. According to the email, the...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'A tale of 2 cities': Homelessness in Park City

PARK CITY — The flashlight's beam scattered as it hit the growing snowdrifts near the transit stop on Landmark Drive. It was hours before the early morning winter recreators would arrive and the perfect place for someone to seek shelter. The flashlight traveled slowly across the area before Matt...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery

A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy