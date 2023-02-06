SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation is closing in on a decision on how to ease congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon. As part of the Environmental Impact Statement process, UDOT has recommended a gondola but hasn't issued its final decision yet, known as the record of decision in which they will select the final alternative for implementation.

