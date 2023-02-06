Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Car ends up in embankment after driving recklessly through Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — A pursuit in Salt Lake County ended Tuesday afternoon after the driver struck another vehicle while trying to escape a traffic stop and slid down an embankment. The incident began when an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation noticed a truck driving recklessly on...
LDS Church hits brakes on request to change Heber Valley dark sky rules
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is putting its request to change local dark sky rules on hold for the time being. After requesting in November to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code, the LDS Church still has no date to appear in front of the county’s planning commission.
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
KUTV
Group of UofU students host UDOT to discuss Little Cottonwood gondola alternatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation is closing in on a decision on how to ease congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon. As part of the Environmental Impact Statement process, UDOT has recommended a gondola but hasn't issued its final decision yet, known as the record of decision in which they will select the final alternative for implementation.
KSLTV
Man found dead at Park City apartment complex
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Park City Tuesday morning. Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the body was found at Slopeside Village at Park City. Sotelo said the cause of death or how long...
wvcjournal.com
Over the fence: No vacancy at South Salt Lake’s animal shelter
On a December afternoon, in the kennel room at South Salt Lake Animal Services (SSLAS), 22 dogs erupt in a fit of cacophonous barking because Jackson Wood, animal care volunteer, has entered the room with a leash—each of the dogs, no doubt, hopes the leash is for them. Moments...
ksl.com
Massive $59M Sugar House fire caused by heaters or electrical issue, report says
SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a massive fire at an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House last fall, which prompted hundreds of tenants to be evacuated from an adjacent complex for days and some businesses to close for two weeks, is officially considered to be "undetermined."
KSLTV
Cars crash into Utah building and residence in separate incidents
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — Two buildings in Pleasant View were damaged Tuesday after cars crashed into them. The first incident occurred at a business on the 1100 West block of 2700 North, while the second occurred at a residence on the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 89. Thankfully, neither...
Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box
This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
ksl.com
Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County
ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
Tiger Woods building his first mountain golf course in Park City, UT
Tiger Woods and his golf course design firm TGR Design have announced their venture into a new experience in the mountains. Marcella Club in the Park City-area of Utah is his project.
Wasatch County Sheriff considers lawsuit against state
The aftermath of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s canceled confirmation to oversee Utah law enforcement training and internal investigations may have a new chapter ahead. According to records obtained by KPCW, Rigby told Wasatch County officials on January 11 that he hired an attorney. According to the email, the...
ksl.com
'A tale of 2 cities': Homelessness in Park City
PARK CITY — The flashlight's beam scattered as it hit the growing snowdrifts near the transit stop on Landmark Drive. It was hours before the early morning winter recreators would arrive and the perfect place for someone to seek shelter. The flashlight traveled slowly across the area before Matt...
UPDATE: Hunter High, Elementary Schools lockout lifted
The West Valley City Police Dept. has placed Hunter High School and Hunter Elementary School on Lockout Protocol because of "suspicious activity" off-campus, according to the Granite School District.
KSLTV
Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery
A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
Comments / 3