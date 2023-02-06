ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake Tip-Up Festival still lots of fun as events adjust to ice conditions

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago
MANITOU BEACH — As always, weather plays a large role in determining what events can take place during the Devils Lake Tip-Up Festival weekend.

For this year’s festival, temperatures were just warm enough to cancel some of the popular outdoor events including all snowmobile runs and the traditional opening day Red Light Ride at night. Beyond that, some ice events, like the ice fishing contest, continued with caution and nearly everything else scheduled from Friday to Sunday went on as planned.

Outhouse races scheduled for Saturday afternoon, which is traditionally the busiest day of the weekend, were held on land, not ice, next to the Manitou Beach Marina. Contestants were advised to adjust their outhouses accordingly.

There were five teams competing in the outhouse races, with the Girl Scouts bringing back their outhouse entry from seven years ago, men’s club member and outhouse race master of ceremonies Andrew Jordan said. Returning for the race this year were teams from Manitou Beach Marina, Two Lakes Tavern and the Devils and Round Lake Men’s Club.

The winning entry was a new entry to the race, “Double Dootie,” a two-holer outhouse pushed by Chris Bujaki and Rick Ender, with Ender’s daughters, Charlotte, 8, and Arabella, 6, seated inside as riders. “Double Dootie” swept the competition, earning the title of fastest outhouse and claiming the people’s choice award for the best designed outhouse.

The decision to cancel some events and to relocate others from the ice to land came last week from the Devils and Round Lake Men’s Club, which is in charge of organizing the annual weekend event. The men’s club said approximately 4 inches of ice was measured Jan. 31 at the public access on Devils Lake.

Local restaurants, bars and retail stores offered deals and discounts throughout the weekend as well as various forms of public entertainment from bar trivia at Boot Jack Tavern to goldfish racing on Saturday at Club 223.

Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape, a recent finalist on the NBC singing contest television show “The Voice” was a headlining musical performer Saturday night at Two Lakes Tavern.

The festival concluded Sunday with the final leg of the ice fishing contest and the awarding of prizes. The men’s club benefit auction Sunday afternoon at Highland Inn closed out all weekend activities. Proceeds from the auction benefit the club’s community projects throughout the year. More than 100 auction items were up for grabs, the men’s club said.

