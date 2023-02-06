Hardworking Tecumseh Middle School all-state flute player inspiring others

TECUMSEH — A 13-year-old eighth grade student at Tecumseh Middle School is inspiring her peers and younger students to elevate their performance while racking up the achievements with her flute playing.

Alyssa Eder recently was selected from thousands of middle schoolers to be an all-state band member in the Michigan Music Conference in Grand Rapids, which brings together an audience of music educators from all over the state.

“This is something Alyssa auditioned for back in October and students from all over the state auditioned. For the middle school band, they take 10 flute players. She found out maybe toward the end of November that she got in,” Alyssa’s mom, Kristin Clark said. “She was selected out of something like 2,400 players who auditioned this year for something like 300-something spots.”

Clark has a music background as well. She teaches singing at Adrian College.

“I am certainly proud. I am actually a music professor and to get to see her doing things in music is really a special moment for me and for her to get to be part of a band that all my colleagues know, how amazing that is. It was pretty spectacular,” Clark said.

That performance was just one session of the conference, which was held over three days, Jan. 19, 20 and 21.

“It was a particularly wonderful session this year. There were some sessions that would reaffirm like, ‘OK, we’re doing this right.’ Some sessions were a good reminder and then there were a lot of chances to speak with colleagues to bounce ideas off each other,” Tecumseh Middle School band director Kellie McInchak said.

Eder’s family specifically moved to Tecumseh in part for the music program at the middle school.

“Kellie is one of the biggest reasons we moved to Tecumseh this past summer, knowing that it was such a supportive and wonderful band program. I knew that Alyssa would just feel really at home and what she does is amazing, and they celebrate what she does instead of it being a nerd experience,” Clark said.

There are 35 members in the eighth-grade band, and the middle school has two band directors for four bands, one each for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades. McInchak teaches all four levels.

“She’s great. She makes band more fun than it has been in the past with my past teachers and she makes it less hard than it needs to be, but she doesn’t push you as hard as it seems, but she is pushing you hard. It just doesn’t feel like it,” Eder said.

Clark also helps Eder with her music.

“I do some. I certainly help her with the stuff that I can handle, but I am definitely not a flute player. So what I have done is gotten her some teachers that I think are amazing to work with her on that,” Clark said.

With the private lessons and school commitments, Eder typically practices an hour a day, but with the conference looming, she was practicing closer to two hours a day, she said. The chair rankings are not defined in the eighth-grade band, but Eder plays the first-chair part.

She also made second chair in the Blue Lake Symphony Orchestra at the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in Twin Lake this past summer. Only the top two flutes make the band. The first chair was a 10th grader.

“Last year, there was a COVID outbreak in their first session, so a lot of the high schoolers were in the middle school sessions. So that bumped Alyssa to second chair, but it’s still pretty good,” Clark said.

Eder’s father, Matt Eder, said that Alyssa is hardworking and excels.

“She’s definitely very smart. She works hard. She has been playing the flute for several years and really enjoys it, and really works hard to continue to get better at it,” Matt said. “We’re really proud of her and we’re really excited to see what more she can do as she moves on to high school next year.”

Alyssa also stays after school on Tuesdays to tutor the younger flute players from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. McInchak said that the students respect Alyssa and she inspires them.

McInchak said this is the second year the middle school has had a student successfully audition for the all-state band and that this year the acceptance rate was around 6%.

“(I’m) very proud of her. When students get to do an all-state ensemble or an honors ensemble there’s really two benefits. The first one is of course to Alyssa, the student involved. They go. They’re inspired. They have a new conductor; new music. They start to build more music friends and it feeds their love of music,” McInchak said. “The second big benefit is when Alyssa or any student participating comes home, and they take all of that with them back into their regularly scheduled band rehearsal, and it just elevates everyone.”