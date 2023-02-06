ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Irish Hills Chamber: Cherry Creek Cellars promises 'immersive evening' of chocolate, wine

By Cindy Hubbell
 2 days ago
The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding a Lunch & Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Clark Lake Golf Course. This educational lunch will feature the Michigan Small Business Development Center speaking about “How to Build a Better Business.” Cost is $15 per member and $30 per nonmember and includes lunch. To register, go to IrishHills.com or call 517-592-8907.

Cherry Creek Cellars is holding a Valentine’s Chocolate and Wine Tasting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Join them for an immersive evening as you taste your way through bean-to-bar chocolate paired with Cherry Creek beer and wine. For any questions, email hello@harvestcraftchocolate.com.

Brooklyn Presbyterian Church will have a free movie night featuring “Unbroken” from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. There will be free popcorn and water available. You are welcome to bring your own snacks. Contact Jodi at bpreschurch@gmail.com with any questions.

The Irish Hills Roots & Strings Music Series will feature the band Railcar Graffiti from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Jerry's Pub & Restaurant. Admission is a generous donation to the Brooklyn Food Pantry. Reservations can be made by calling Jerry's Pub at 517-467-4700.

The Brooklyn American Legion Post No. 315 is hosting Dueling Pianos from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 18. Call 517-592-6534 for more information.

YMCA Storer Camps is holding Winter Camp Feb. 24-26. Staple summer camp activities such as arts and crafts, visiting the critter room, and campfires join winter activities like broomball and sledding for an exciting weekend. Go to ymcastorercamps.org for details.

The Irish Hills Eagles have the following specials coming up: On Wednesday, Feb. 8, they are offering $1 and $1.25 coney dogs to go for members only. On Friday, Feb. 10, they will have turkey pot pies from 5 to 7 p.m. for $9, and the public is welcome. Euchre signup is at 6:30 p.m. daily with games starting at 7 p.m. for a $5 entry fee, and the public is welcome. On Sunday, Feb. 12, they will be offering an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Costs are $7 for adults and $3 for children. The public is welcome to attend. The Irish Hills Eagles are at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road in Brooklyn.

For more happenings in the Irish Hills area, visit IrishHills.com.

Cindy Hubbell is the president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at her office number, 517-592-8907 or by visiting www.IrishHills.com.

