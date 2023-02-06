ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Where is Pennsylvania's Latino vote headed? | Opinion

By John Hinshaw
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0bgE_0kdk2bYQ00

Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and black voters, too, but by much smaller margins — 20% fewer white and 36% fewer black voters.

Why was the Latino drop-off so pronounced? Most Puerto Rican and Dominican voters number among the working poor, with lower levels of education and other characteristics of voters who reliably turn out in primaries and off-year elections. As Yesenia Rodriguez, a recent Democratic state House candidate in Hazleton put it, “most Dominicans vote only for president” and don’t follow local elections closely. Many newcomers to the U.S. are confused or apathetic about local and state politics, with their numerous off-year primaries and municipal elections.

This might help explain why just one Latino — Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, formerly the president of Reading’s city council — was elected to the state House, though there were four districts with sizable Latino demographics.

Cepeda-Freytiz’s background indicates the changing demographics and politics of Eastern Pennsylvania. She was born in New York City but spent several years going to schools in the Dominican Republic. After a university education in New York, and a career in education, she moved to Reading in 2007 and started a small business. Her campaign was endorsed by women’s groups and unions, and she emphasized the environment and gun safety. Because the number of Latino officials in the state House is so low — about 2.5% of the total — she will join the chamber’s Black Caucus.

Rodriguez, who ran in the Hazleton area’s 116th legislative district, did not fare as well. Born in the Dominican Republic, she grew up in Brooklyn, then came to Pennsylvania twenty years ago. She runs a bakery and campaigned on similar issues as Cepeda-Freytiz. But her campaign struggled for funding, and the demographics were against her. Though the city of Hazleton has a Hispanic-majority population, whites are more than 57% of the voters in the legislative district at large, which has been averse to changing demographics. Rodriguez was fighting uphill against the shift of whites (and some Latinos) to the Republican Party. Low turnout among Dominicans (who dominate the area’s Hispanic population) led to a two-to-one loss.

In statewide races, among those Hispanics who did vote, Democrats held Republicans’ share of the vote to about 30% (meaning Democrats won 70% of their votes), according to Chuck Rocha, one of the hosts of "The Latino Vote" podcast, who worked with Sen. John Fetterman’s campaign. Democrats advertised on Spanish-language radio and newspapers in the eastern parts of the state. Republican Mehmet Oz’s campaign and the GOP more generally failed to do sufficient outreach to a notoriously hard-to-reach electorate.

Outside of the Commonwealth, Democrats have had to work considerably harder to hold Republicans to just 40% of the vote. Mike Madrid, the Republican co-host of "The Latino Vote," noted that the movement to Republicans is undeniable. The GOP nominated a record number of Latinos, many of whom embraced the MAGA movement.

In most states, Latino voters demonstrated a centrist and pragmatic approach. In Texas’s 28th congressional district, in the Rio Grande Valley, a MAGA Latina, Cassy Garcia, lost to Henry Cuellar, perhaps the most moderate Democrat in that caucus. Another MAGA Latina, Mayra Flores, lost to Vincente Gonzalez in the state’s 34th district. More often than not, Latinos rejected election-deniers, which, in Madrid’s view, is good news. As Madrid put it, “that portends well for moderation in our body politic and will force both parties to come to the center.”

Half of the fifteen U.S. House districts with the most Latinos are represented by Republicans and half by mostly centrist Democrats. In Madrid’s view, a more diverse GOP caucus (and this class has the most Latinos) will need to represent conservatives whose concerns extend beyond a heavily white and aging demographic.

Back home in Pennsylvania, Latinos should be an increasingly important part of the political calculus. They remain Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing demographic and make up 6% of the voting population, living mostly in the region from Allentown to York and east to Philadelphia. The Commonwealth’s Latinos increased by 45% in the last decade; they now make up 8.5% of the state’s total population. Latinos tend to be younger than the average Pennsylvanian, meaning that their share of the vote is almost sure to increase in the years to ahead. And next year is a presidential election – meaning that the half of the Latino electorate that sat out 2022 is likely to make its preferences known.

John Hinshaw is a professor of history at Lebanon Valley College.

Comments / 2

Related
Chalkbeat

GOP leaders accuse judge of overreach in Pennsylvania school funding case

In the wake of Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s order to overhaul Pennsylvania’s system of funding education, Republican legislative leaders accused her of judicial overreach while stressing the need for local control and for monitoring school district spending.House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler issued a statement Wednesday calling the ruling “disappointing, but not surprising from a state judiciary that consistently identifies itself as a legislature to reach policy gains political allies...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Democrats sweep in special elections in western Pennsylvania

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Democrats swept the special elections held in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania on Feb. 7. They will replace three former democratic state representatives elected in November, who either did not take office, or quickly stepped down. Joe McAndrew won the 32nd district, Abigail Salisbury took the 34th...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

State legislators urge House Speaker to resume legislative session to lower energy prices

Pennsylvania Reps. Joshua Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) and Eric Nelson (R-Westmoreland) pushed House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) to bring the House of Representatives back into session to legislators can work to lower energy prices. In a press conference on Monday, Kail, the Republican Policy Committee Chair, and Nelson, the Deputy Policy Committee Chair, urged Rozzi to open […] The post State legislators urge House Speaker to resume legislative session to lower energy prices appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Wants Senior Employees to Return from Remote Work

Governor Wants Senior Employees to Return from Remote Work. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Josh Shapiro says he wants thousands of state managers to get back to their offices for at least three days a week. His letter to 23-hundred senior managers went out this week. The cabinet secretary of Pennsylvania's Office of Administration will implement the new policy but it's not known how soon it will go into effect. Many people have been working remotely at home for nearly three years. The rule will impact just three percent of the state's nearly 78-thousand employees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to expand solar energy options

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to clear the way for new solar technologies they say will lower utility bills, add income sources and create jobs. Plans are underway to introduce a bill expanding the state’s current energy policies – allowing individuals, farmers, and businesses to tap into community solar projects in their areas. Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-East Stroudsburg, plans on introducing legislation that creates a pathway for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. agency places 'no force-on-force rule' on war reenactments at historical sites

The rules are changing for warfare reenactments conducted at state-owned historical sites in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has imposed a new policy prohibiting the use of weapons and simulated violence in reenactments of historical battles at the 23 sites owned by the state. The PHMC will continue to permit non-force-on-force demonstrations and reenactments. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Sport of kings: Pennsylvania subsidizes horse racing with $3.5B

(The Center Square) — Pennsylvania has a number of tax subsidy programs that boost favored industries with public funding. The state’s largest program, however, attracts less attention than many smaller programs. And it isn’t a fund for economic development, or emerging tech, or health care. Rather, it’s an industry that saw its heyday in the 19th and 20th centuries: horse racing. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Senate bill proposes changes to state constitution

A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would amend the state Constitution to allow more adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. Senate Bill 1 would open a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits by victims of sexual abuse who were otherwise time-barred from bringing claims. Terry Clark president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services, said in 2019, the state extended the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy