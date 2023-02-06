ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles will wear green jerseys in Super Bowl. It's a bad omen if you're superstitious

By Ryan Miller, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles are sticking with their organization's Super Bowl trend and will wear green jerseys in the 2023 Super Bowl. They'll try to buck another Super Bowl trend with a victory.

Philadelphia is the home team in the Super Bowl and gets to choose its uniforms. The Eagles opted for midnight green jerseys, which means the Kansas City Chiefs will wear white jerseys. The AFC and NFC alternate as the home team each year, with the NFC the designated home team in odd years.

The team wearing white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls dating back to 2005. Before that, though, teams in non-white jerseys won three straight Super Bowls from 2002-2004.

Overall, teams with white jerseys have won 36 of 56 Super Bowls.

The last two teams to win in non-white jerseys are facing off on Sunday. Kansas City captured the championship in 2020 in red, and Philadelphia won the title in 2018 in midnight green.

The Eagles have donned green jerseys in their previous three Super Bowl appearances.

Philadelphia wore Kelly green jerseys when it fell 27-10 to the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV in 1981. The Eagles wore midnight green in their next two appearances. Philadelphia lost 24-21 to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 but hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in 2018.

More: Ranking Eagles' 9 most important to guarantee a Super Bowl victory over Chiefs

More: Brandon Graham's trash-talking has Eagles laughing while sacking QBs; what awaits Mahomes?

Here's a look at the Super Bowl champions over the last 18 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACoZ8_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXP5g_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtCmk_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDp79_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOHGx_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHWDw_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRxHt_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdJgx_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSUQS_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oH95l_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mrmeh_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqDNd_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJTfW_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSlvP_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxKov_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0po1W8_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcolE_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmDif_0kdk2Yr700

Super Bowl XXXIX: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles will wear green jerseys in Super Bowl. It's a bad omen if you're superstitious

