Insider Buying: Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Trading Up 5.3%
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.29. The company has a market cap of £67.09 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.
Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Trading 3.5% Higher
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$264.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.
Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%
The company has a market cap of £8.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.45. Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile. (Get Rating) Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology...
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Chardan Capital
Separately, Northland Securities cut BM Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMTX opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of -0.08. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.13.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Shares Down 7%
Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.55. 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 71,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading Down 2.7%
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.10. The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.
Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Down 1.7%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meten Holding Group. An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 577,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Meten Holding Group makes up about 1.2% of Empery Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empery Asset Management LP owned 5.06% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Trading 0.1% Higher
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Director John Burville Sells 20,000 Shares
John Burville also recently made the following trade(s):. On Tuesday, November 29th, John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ:SIGIP opened at $18.63 on...
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Adecoagro stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Stock Price Down 0.5%
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend. The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday,...
Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading 1.5% Higher
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile. (Get...
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Stock Price Up 3.4%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Trading Down 3%
Shares of Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Wall Financial Price Performance. The stock’s 50 day moving...
Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading 2% Higher
Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF. Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital...
Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Down 2%
Several research firms have weighed in on HBRIY. Barclays dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.11) to GBX 585 ($7.03) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.77) to GBX 320 ($3.85) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Up 0.1%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
