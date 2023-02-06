Insider Buying: Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meten Holding Group. An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 577,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Meten Holding Group makes up about 1.2% of Empery Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empery Asset Management LP owned 5.06% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1 DAY AGO