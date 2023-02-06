A family affair: Somerset Berkley ice hockey team gears up for postseason

SOMERSET — Somerset Berkley forward Kein Stafford's first year of high school ice hockey has been eye-opening.

Not only is the Houston, Texas, native's game rounding into form midway through the season, but he's also relishing a team off to a fast start.

"I'm proud of the team," Stafford said. "I like the team and the atmosphere."

The Raiders are off to their best start since the 2006-07 season, winning the first 12 contests before recently falling to Dartmouth. Before the Feb. 1 game, SBR was the only team in Division II without a loss and one of three boys teams in the state with a perfect record.

"Tough one, but we'll get them next time," said Stafford, who had a goal and an assist against Dartmouth. "We're not losing another one."

Raiders senior captain Davis Sullivan knew his team would be good this season but he never imagine this good.

"It's a great feeling to start this hot, but we have to keep working," Davis said. "It has been a great season for me so far. I never had a season like this. We have to work for the league conference title and then the state tournament. One game at a time."

Davis added, "Our team as a whole, we're just like a family. We do everything together, team dinners, go to basketball games. Our school supports our teams. It is just fun."

Junior goalie Brandon Silva pointed out the benefits of having such a tight-knit group.

"This year, we have done a lot of team gathering and a lot of team dinners," Silva said. "We're always together. It makes us better outside and on the ice."

Longtime coach Kevin Snyder, who coached the 2006-07 team, said his expectation for his teams each season has always been through the roof. He too was pleasantly surprised with the quick start this winter.

"I like our size, speed, and the no-quit atmosphere," said Snyder, who has coached SBR for 20 years. "Finally, the kids realize that to be a good team, you have to be a family. We are a good team. We need to get better every day. That's the work ethic and the family aspect of it."

Another important ingredient to the success of the Raiders season is Snyder's coaching staff. Manny Silva and Justin Couture are all former players of Snyder. Silva coaches up the defense for SBR while Brian Horta, a social studies teacher at the high school, looks after the goaltenders.

"Manny [Silva] does a great job," Snyder said. "Manny and I've been together for 25 years. Brian [Horta] is our assistant coach for the goalies. He can keep an eye on the kids all day. Justin [Couture) is younger, and the players can relate to him better because he's been through this."

SBR has three strong offensive pairings capable of doing damage at any time during a game.

Davis Sullivan lines up with Stafford and Aaron Preston. Then there is the line of Noah Taylor, Luke Gauvin, and Jack Rothwell. The third line consists of Liam Derocher, Nate Melo, and Cam McKenna, who splits duties with Brayden Pimental.

Davis Sullivan leads SBR with goals with 12 goals. Stafford has nine goals while Taylor and Rothwell netted eight apiece.

"If I had to, if we're down, roll out just the two units," Snyder said.

The defense consists of Mason Sullivan (3-4-7), Nolan Botelho (1-2-3), Matt Costa (4-4-8) and Adyn Marcos (0-3-3).

With seven games remaining before the postseason, Snyder said it's time for the team to bring their lunch pails to work now.

"We're 12-1," he said. "We are a good team."

The Raiders will turn their attention on their next opponent, Apponequet.

"The season has been very well, and I like what I've seen," Brandon Silva said. "We have to keep going and not let one loss define us. Keep pushing."

