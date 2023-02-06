ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

A family affair: Somerset Berkley ice hockey team gears up for postseason

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7647_0kdk1u7C00

SOMERSET — Somerset Berkley forward Kein Stafford's first year of high school ice hockey has been eye-opening.

Not only is the Houston, Texas, native's game rounding into form midway through the season, but he's also relishing a team off to a fast start.

"I'm proud of the team," Stafford said. "I like the team and the atmosphere."

The Raiders are off to their best start since the 2006-07 season, winning the first 12 contests before recently falling to Dartmouth. Before the Feb. 1 game, SBR was the only team in Division II without a loss and one of three boys teams in the state with a perfect record.

"Tough one, but we'll get them next time," said Stafford, who had a goal and an assist against Dartmouth. "We're not losing another one."

Raiders senior captain Davis Sullivan knew his team would be good this season but he never imagine this good.

"It's a great feeling to start this hot, but we have to keep working," Davis said. "It has been a great season for me so far. I never had a season like this. We have to work for the league conference title and then the state tournament. One game at a time."

Davis added, "Our team as a whole, we're just like a family. We do everything together, team dinners, go to basketball games. Our school supports our teams. It is just fun."

VOTE:Who is The Herald News Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-29?

Junior goalie Brandon Silva pointed out the benefits of having such a tight-knit group.

"This year, we have done a lot of team gathering and a lot of team dinners," Silva said. "We're always together. It makes us better outside and on the ice."

Longtime coach Kevin Snyder, who coached the 2006-07 team, said his expectation for his teams each season has always been through the roof. He too was pleasantly surprised with the quick start this winter.

"I like our size, speed, and the no-quit atmosphere," said Snyder, who has coached SBR for 20 years. "Finally, the kids realize that to be a good team, you have to be a family. We are a good team. We need to get better every day. That's the work ethic and the family aspect of it."

Another important ingredient to the success of the Raiders season is Snyder's coaching staff. Manny Silva and Justin Couture are all former players of Snyder. Silva coaches up the defense for SBR while Brian Horta, a social studies teacher at the high school, looks after the goaltenders.

"Manny [Silva] does a great job," Snyder said. "Manny and I've been together for 25 years. Brian [Horta] is our assistant coach for the goalies. He can keep an eye on the kids all day. Justin [Couture) is younger, and the players can relate to him better because he's been through this."

SBR has three strong offensive pairings capable of doing damage at any time during a game.

Davis Sullivan lines up with Stafford and Aaron Preston. Then there is the line of Noah Taylor, Luke Gauvin, and Jack Rothwell. The third line consists of Liam Derocher, Nate Melo, and Cam McKenna, who splits duties with Brayden Pimental.

Davis Sullivan leads SBR with goals with 12 goals. Stafford has nine goals while Taylor and Rothwell netted eight apiece.

"If I had to, if we're down, roll out just the two units," Snyder said.

The defense consists of Mason Sullivan (3-4-7), Nolan Botelho (1-2-3), Matt Costa (4-4-8) and Adyn Marcos (0-3-3).

With seven games remaining before the postseason, Snyder said it's time for the team to bring their lunch pails to work now.

HIGH SCHOOL:MIAA releases latest hockey power ranking. See where Greater Fall River teams stand

"We're 12-1," he said. "We are a good team."

The Raiders will turn their attention on their next opponent, Apponequet.

"The season has been very well, and I like what I've seen," Brandon Silva said. "We have to keep going and not let one loss define us. Keep pushing."

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor

Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond

(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated...
EXETER, RI
rinewstoday.com

Providence College names inaugural Nursing Department Chair in new nursing school

Providence College (PC) announced today that it has selected Nancy Meedzan, DNP, RN, CNE, NEA-BC as the Inaugural Nursing Department Chair in the College’s new School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Dr. Meedzan, who is currently a professor and dean of the Cummings School of Nursing at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, will begin her tenure at PC on July 1. Dr. Meedzan will also be appointed to the faculty as a professor of nursing.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Schools Superintendent Anderson Finalist for Newton Job

New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Anderson has been announced as a finalist for the same position with Newton Public Schools. According to a press release from Newton School Committee Chair Tamika Olszewski, Anderson has been named one of three finalists for the Newton job, along with Peter Light, Superintendent of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, and Anna Nolin, Superintendent of Natick Public Schools.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
TIVERTON, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy