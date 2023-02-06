ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

This Durfee student learned English a few years ago. He just won a prestigious award.

By Audrey Cooney, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpmeF_0kdk1o4400

FALL RIVER — A special education student at B.M.C Durfee High School who recently won a big award for his artwork has faced some extra challenges along the way learning English in the ELL program as middle-schooler.

“He’s such a great kid. He’s so full of energy and it’s so gratifying to see that energy rewarded in this way,” said Jackie Francisco, the district’s Director of Fine and Performing Arts.

Francisco was talking about Ismael Alves, a senior at Durfee who recently won a “gold key” from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The 100-year-old annual competition includes students in grades 7-12 across the U.S.

“He’s been judged across the region as one of the best,” Francisco said.

Alves, a native of Portugal, came to Fall River as a middle school student and enrolled at Kuss Middle School as a foundational English Language Learner.

“He struggled a lot with learning English and getting accustomed to the US, but he was very excited to be here and have some new opportunities for his family,” Francisco said.

Alves was immediately drawn to art classes, diving into learning how to work with a slew of different media like paint, textiles and sculpture.

Last semester, he created a unique abstract painting that involved using spatulas in place of brushes that Durfee art teacher Heather Pereira nominated for the prestigious Scholastic award. They recently found out he had won for his region. If he wins on the national level, he'll be eligible for scholarships.

Francisco said multiple past Durfee students have won silver and honorable mention through the Scholastic awards, but to win gold in the competition is especially rare.

“They don’t hand out a lot of gold keys,” she said.

Now, Alves is looking into potentially securing an internship in the arts locally.

Francisco said his big achievement points to an important broader idea:

“It just goes to show you that all students - not just honor students, not just AP students - it’s essential that they have access to art and music programs like this so they can excel in these areas,” she said. “Because all students have the potential to do really great things.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Schools Superintendent Anderson Finalist for Newton Job

New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Anderson has been announced as a finalist for the same position with Newton Public Schools. According to a press release from Newton School Committee Chair Tamika Olszewski, Anderson has been named one of three finalists for the Newton job, along with Peter Light, Superintendent of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, and Anna Nolin, Superintendent of Natick Public Schools.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

RI school exploring new pet therapy program

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – A new furry face on the campus of one local school is gaining a lot of attention and getting a lot of snuggles. Meet Conway – this adorable 10 month-old, Golden Retriever pup is currently in training to be a certified therapy dog at Rocky Hill Country Day. “For my […]
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Local artist donates paintings of two prominent Fall River natives, public invited to unveiling

The Fall River Public Library will be holding a public unveiling of two recently donated paintings by local artist Sheila Leshinsky Oliveira in the hallway outside the Children’s Room. The paintings depict Fall River natives, Joe Raposo of Sesame Street fame and Sarah Anna Lewis, first Black-American school teacher in Fall River. The public is invited to attend.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

There’s a Pasteis de Natas Showdown Between New Bedford and Fall River for Portuguese Pride

There's no better way to celebrate Portuguese culture than with a good old-fashioned pasteis de natas showdown. Local bakeries from all over New Bedford and Fall River are getting ready to throwdown with their best natas for the bragging rights to be called "the best" in the SouthCoast. These decadent little custard delights are a crowd-pleaser in the Portuguese community around the world and it's time to crown a local baker.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Cole Teacher Being Investigated for ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Cole Middle School science teacher Adam Scott has been placed on paid administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced, according to an email to the school community Monday (2/6/23) from School Supt. Brian Ricca. Scott has been a teacher in East Greenwich public schools since 1999, with his entire...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2

We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Wareham woman wins $1 million from liquor store

The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store has come forward to claim her prize, and knows exactly what she wants to do with the money. Jill Roy, from Wareham, won her $1 million prize on a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store in Marion. Roy claimed her prize on Feb. 1, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
WAREHAM, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy