In its first tournament in over three months, No. 27 Northwestern put up not only its best result of this season, but its best 54-hole result in program history. The Wildcats traveled to Orlando, Fla. for the UCF Challenge on Sunday, looking to bounce back after a series of average performances in their fall tournaments. They did so in stellar fashion, hitting 37-under and finishing third in an 18-team field containing some of the nation’s top collegiate squads.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO