Daily Northwestern
Women’s Golf: Northwestern breaks program records at UCF Challenge, Nguyen named Big Ten Golfer of the Week
In its first tournament in over three months, No. 27 Northwestern put up not only its best result of this season, but its best 54-hole result in program history. The Wildcats traveled to Orlando, Fla. for the UCF Challenge on Sunday, looking to bounce back after a series of average performances in their fall tournaments. They did so in stellar fashion, hitting 37-under and finishing third in an 18-team field containing some of the nation’s top collegiate squads.
Daily Northwestern
News Quiz: President Schill’s Inauguration, Men’s Basketball, Evanston Restaurants
#1. When will University President Michael Schill be inaugurated?. #2. NU will be hosting Iowa at the Wildcats’ Classic on Nov 4. Where will this game be located?. #3. What was the final score in the Sunday men’s basketball game against Wisconsin?. #4. Evanston restaurants have begun using...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern returns to Wrigley Field this fall to host the Wildcats’ Classic
Northwestern is headed back to Wrigley Field this fall to host Iowa at the Wildcats’ Classic during the 2023 season. The Wildcats and Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday morning the program is headed back to the Friendly Confines this November to participate in the Big Ten West contest. NU will be returning to the ballpark for the first time in two years when it hosted Purdue during the 2021 campaign.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s fourth quarter comeback not enough, falls to Nebraska 78-66
Down 22 points entering the fourth quarter, Northwestern didn’t have much to build on Monday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Shooting a lackluster 25.6% on the court until that point, the Wildcats’ offense went cold for the majority of the game. But over the next six minutes, the team took...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s poor shooting performance overshadows improbable comeback effort against Nebraska
After a rough road trip to University Park, Northwestern returned home to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Monday, looking to return to the win column against Nebraska. The Wildcats (8-15,1-11 Big Ten) refused to go down quietly but ultimately fell 78-66 to the Cornhuskers (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten). Junior forward Paige Mott...
fox32chicago.com
Buffalo Grove High School's cheer team wins state: 'tears of joy'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - A northwest suburban high school's cheer team won state over the weekend for the fourth time in the school's history. The IHSA state championship was held in downstate Bloomington, and Buffalo Grove High School came out on top. The cheer team had football athletes join their...
Andrew McKenna, Chicago business leader and part owner of Bears, dies at 93
Andrew McKenna, a Chicago business leader and a part owner of the Bears who was also a member of the team’s board of directors, died Tuesday at the age of 93.
Tiny Illinois Diner Big Messy and Tasty Burgers Will Change Your Life
When you're so hungry for a burger you dream up the wildest ingredients to put between those buns. This little diner is those dreams. Unbelievable!. It's really difficult to say just what makes a burger fabulous. It can't be basic with just a patty, some lettuce, onions, pickles, and cheese. You can order a couple of extras like some bacon or tomato, but it still doesn't make me say WOW!
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern Crossword Team creates community through Wildcat wordplay
For the Northwestern Crossword Team, solving crosswords is a team sport. Two years ago, SESP junior Abby Nudell and her friends began gathering in a Schapiro Hall lounge to collectively solve crosswords, inspiring the start of NUXW. “We’d hook up the computer to the TV and project the crosswords,” Nudell...
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
4th Best Restaurant in America, Found in Illinois Says Yelp. Bon Appétit!
Illinois sure is a great state to get your grub on! Whether it's desserts, pizza, or just about anything really...Illinois likes to cook and LOVES to eat. There's one restaurant in Illinois that can claim TOP FIVE, in the entire country...Say whaaaat?? YELP. Using this guide found on YELP I'd...
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
Daily Northwestern
University President Michael Schill to be inaugurated in June
University President Michael Schill will be inaugurated June 2, Northwestern announced Monday. According to a University press release, the ceremony — which will occur on the Evanston campus — will be open to faculty, staff and students. It will be followed by an in-person “community celebration,” also at the Evanston campus.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Lifespace Communities Acquires 257-Unit GreenFields of Geneva CCRC in Illinois
GENEVA, Ill. — Lifespace Communities has acquired GreenFields of Geneva, a nonprofit, 257-unit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Geneva, approximately 40 miles west of downtown Chicago. Friendship Senior Options (FSO) sold the property for an undisclosed price. FSO will continue to provide management services through June, at which...
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023
Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
wxpr.org
Names released for riders in deadly Vilas County snowmobile collision
Two Illinois men died in a snowmobile crash last week in Vilas County. Now their names have been released. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Robert Groter of Wyoming, Illinois, and 43 year old Andrew Spiess of Elmhurst, Illinois were killed. Their snowmobiles had crashed on...
Polls Show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Could Lose Reelection Bid
New polls show Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might lose her Feb. 28 reelection race in the windy city. Lightfoot trailed just behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a Democrat, and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García in a dead heat race, according
