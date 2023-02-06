ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Golf: Northwestern breaks program records at UCF Challenge, Nguyen named Big Ten Golfer of the Week

In its first tournament in over three months, No. 27 Northwestern put up not only its best result of this season, but its best 54-hole result in program history. The Wildcats traveled to Orlando, Fla. for the UCF Challenge on Sunday, looking to bounce back after a series of average performances in their fall tournaments. They did so in stellar fashion, hitting 37-under and finishing third in an 18-team field containing some of the nation’s top collegiate squads.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern returns to Wrigley Field this fall to host the Wildcats’ Classic

Northwestern is headed back to Wrigley Field this fall to host Iowa at the Wildcats’ Classic during the 2023 season. The Wildcats and Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday morning the program is headed back to the Friendly Confines this November to participate in the Big Ten West contest. NU will be returning to the ballpark for the first time in two years when it hosted Purdue during the 2021 campaign.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Buffalo Grove High School's cheer team wins state: 'tears of joy'

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - A northwest suburban high school's cheer team won state over the weekend for the fourth time in the school's history. The IHSA state championship was held in downstate Bloomington, and Buffalo Grove High School came out on top. The cheer team had football athletes join their...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
US 104.9

Tiny Illinois Diner Big Messy and Tasty Burgers Will Change Your Life

When you're so hungry for a burger you dream up the wildest ingredients to put between those buns. This little diner is those dreams. Unbelievable!. It's really difficult to say just what makes a burger fabulous. It can't be basic with just a patty, some lettuce, onions, pickles, and cheese. You can order a couple of extras like some bacon or tomato, but it still doesn't make me say WOW!
WAUCONDA, IL
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern Crossword Team creates community through Wildcat wordplay

For the Northwestern Crossword Team, solving crosswords is a team sport. Two years ago, SESP junior Abby Nudell and her friends began gathering in a Schapiro Hall lounge to collectively solve crosswords, inspiring the start of NUXW. “We’d hook up the computer to the TV and project the crosswords,” Nudell...
EVANSTON, IL
2foodtrippers

Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?

GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

University President Michael Schill to be inaugurated in June

University President Michael Schill will be inaugurated June 2, Northwestern announced Monday. According to a University press release, the ceremony — which will occur on the Evanston campus — will be open to faculty, staff and students. It will be followed by an in-person “community celebration,” also at the Evanston campus.
EVANSTON, IL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Lifespace Communities Acquires 257-Unit GreenFields of Geneva CCRC in Illinois

GENEVA, Ill. — Lifespace Communities has acquired GreenFields of Geneva, a nonprofit, 257-unit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Geneva, approximately 40 miles west of downtown Chicago. Friendship Senior Options (FSO) sold the property for an undisclosed price. FSO will continue to provide management services through June, at which...
GENEVA, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023

Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
CHICAGO, IL

