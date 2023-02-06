ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

4 New Jersey Restaurants Among Most Romantic In The U.S. For 2023

OpenTable has unveiled the ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America‘ list and 4 New Jersey spots have made the cut for 2023. If you haven’t made that special reservation for Valentine’s Day just yet, we suggest doing it now because OpenTable wants to help celebrate you and your loved ones in style. The highly anticipated and annual list features restaurants that “deliver on romance.”
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

County Projects Target Street Flooding in Beach Haven, Ship Bottom

Two infrastructure projects on Long Beach Island are poised to receive funding under Ocean County’s American Rescue Plan Act proposal, which is expected to be adopted by the county board of commissioners at its Feb. 15 meeting. The proposal awards a total of $25.4 million of the county’s first allocation of federal funding, totaling $59 million.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

GOP prepping for war amongst themselves in Ocean County

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Battle plans are being discussed and war rooms between two rival factions within the Ocean County GOP are beginning to buzz. The forces allied behind former Ocean County GOP Chairman Frank Holman and current GOP chairman George Gilmore are preparing for all-out war. The stakes for the players involved are control of tens of millions of dollars in public contracts in towns like Toms River, Brick, and Berkeley Township. All three towns are facing possibly bitter Republican primary elections to the delight of Democrats looking for a way to get themselves into towns traditionally seen strictly The post GOP prepping for war amongst themselves in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
