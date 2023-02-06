ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

smithcountyinsider.com

Ebels Tavern featured on Tennessee Crossroads

Ebel’s Tavern was recently featured on Nashville Public Televisions production series Tennessee Crossroads. Cindy Carter highlighted the history and hometown atmosphere. Ebel’s Tavern is owned by Cole and Erika Ebel. They opened the restuarant in 2017. It is located on the 104 3rd Avenue East in downtown Carthage, TN. They serve a variety of options from sandwiches and burgers to steak and seafood. Through the week they offer special events including darts, World Tavern Poker, World Tavern Trivia and Live Music. They are open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Check out their website or facebook page for more information.
CARTHAGE, TN
WKRN

Truck stolen while on test drive

Bill to rename portion of John Lewis Way a ‘slap …. Representatives from the John Robert Lewis Legacy Institute and the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation both called the proposed legislation "disrespectful" of the late Congressman's legacy in Nashville. http://bit.ly/3jGoQb4. Poll reveals the top concerns for Tennessee parents.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

New owners take over The Factory at Columbia

What was once a 1950’s T-shirt factory has turned into a destination for retail and dining. Now, two couples have recently purchased The Factory at Columbia while also opening their own small business. John and Ashley Pomeroy of Franklin and Chris and Christy Poche of Spring Hill purchased The...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Sherrill Stratford Named New Director of Recruitment and Community Engagement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) has appointed Sherrill Stratford as its Director of Volunteer, Recruitment, and Community Engagement. Stratford will lead the development and implementation of comprehensive volunteer mentor (Big) recruitment strategies. “We are thrilled to have Sherrill join our team of talented professionals,”...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Feb. 6 Associated Press Poll

Tennessee basketball fell four spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll after a 1-1 week saw the Vols lose at Florida and defeat then-No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are one of just two SEC teams in this week’s AP Poll coming in behind...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach

SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
SEWANEE, TN
WSMV

Egg prices have Rutherford Co. chicken rental business booming

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With egg prices hovering around $4.00 a dozen, one Rutherford County business is providing an alternative to store-bought eggs. The Middle Tennessee affiliate for Pennsylvania-based company, Rent The Chicken, has seen business boom with more people looking to raise their own eggs. Rent The Chicken provides customers with up to four hens, a portable coop, and food for a six month rental. Two egg-laying hens can provide 8-14 eggs a week.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee

There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WARTRACE, TN

