Ebel’s Tavern was recently featured on Nashville Public Televisions production series Tennessee Crossroads. Cindy Carter highlighted the history and hometown atmosphere. Ebel’s Tavern is owned by Cole and Erika Ebel. They opened the restuarant in 2017. It is located on the 104 3rd Avenue East in downtown Carthage, TN. They serve a variety of options from sandwiches and burgers to steak and seafood. Through the week they offer special events including darts, World Tavern Poker, World Tavern Trivia and Live Music. They are open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Check out their website or facebook page for more information.

CARTHAGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO