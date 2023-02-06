Read full article on original website
Will Amtrak return to Nashville?
TDOT is exploring two potential route options to submit for federal grant funding.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion at quarry
The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Williamson County rock quarry near Down's Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 1 p.m.
WKRN
'The spirit led me to go': Officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday. ‘The spirit led me to go’: Officer reflects after …. A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a...
smithcountyinsider.com
Ebels Tavern featured on Tennessee Crossroads
Ebel’s Tavern was recently featured on Nashville Public Televisions production series Tennessee Crossroads. Cindy Carter highlighted the history and hometown atmosphere. Ebel’s Tavern is owned by Cole and Erika Ebel. They opened the restuarant in 2017. It is located on the 104 3rd Avenue East in downtown Carthage, TN. They serve a variety of options from sandwiches and burgers to steak and seafood. Through the week they offer special events including darts, World Tavern Poker, World Tavern Trivia and Live Music. They are open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Check out their website or facebook page for more information.
WKRN
Truck stolen while on test drive
Bill to rename portion of John Lewis Way a ‘slap …. Representatives from the John Robert Lewis Legacy Institute and the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation both called the proposed legislation "disrespectful" of the late Congressman's legacy in Nashville. http://bit.ly/3jGoQb4. Poll reveals the top concerns for Tennessee parents.
WSMV
What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
Murfreesboro teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident
A Murfreesboro teen is now facing charges following a street racing incident that occurred over the weekend.
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
mainstreetmaury.com
New owners take over The Factory at Columbia
What was once a 1950’s T-shirt factory has turned into a destination for retail and dining. Now, two couples have recently purchased The Factory at Columbia while also opening their own small business. John and Ashley Pomeroy of Franklin and Chris and Christy Poche of Spring Hill purchased The...
wgnsradio.com
Sherrill Stratford Named New Director of Recruitment and Community Engagement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) has appointed Sherrill Stratford as its Director of Volunteer, Recruitment, and Community Engagement. Stratford will lead the development and implementation of comprehensive volunteer mentor (Big) recruitment strategies. “We are thrilled to have Sherrill join our team of talented professionals,”...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Feb. 6 Associated Press Poll
Tennessee basketball fell four spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll after a 1-1 week saw the Vols lose at Florida and defeat then-No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are one of just two SEC teams in this week’s AP Poll coming in behind...
wgnsradio.com
Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach
SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
WSMV
Egg prices have Rutherford Co. chicken rental business booming
LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With egg prices hovering around $4.00 a dozen, one Rutherford County business is providing an alternative to store-bought eggs. The Middle Tennessee affiliate for Pennsylvania-based company, Rent The Chicken, has seen business boom with more people looking to raise their own eggs. Rent The Chicken provides customers with up to four hens, a portable coop, and food for a six month rental. Two egg-laying hens can provide 8-14 eggs a week.
WSMV
Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
fox17.com
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
wpln.org
Goodbye coin meters and free night parking in downtown Nashville. Hello 24/7 parking enforcement.
If you’ve ever scrounged around your car looking for parking meter change, that won’t be necessary much longer in Nashville. This month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is trading downtown parking meters for QR codes and kiosks. The move is accompanied by another big change: an end to free night parking.
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
